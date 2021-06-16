Bayport Blue-Point found themselves in unfamiliar territory on the way to winning the Suffolk Class C title on Wednesday. They were behind at halftime for the first time all season.

Host No. 1 Bayport Blue-Point trailed No. 3 Mount Sinai 2-1 at the half leaving the Phantoms searching for a quick fix.

"We faced a little adversity, but we were up for a new challenge," Bayport Blue-Point coach Ryan Gick said. "The kids stepped up, we changed game plans a little bit and it paid dividends."

Within the first two minutes of the second half, the Phantoms (15-0) fired back with goals from sophomore Keira Rooney and senior Alexandra Fusco to give the team a 3-2 lead.

"In the first half, my nerves were there," midfielder Fusco said.

Maddigan Miller helped extend the lead with two goals and an assist while sophomore Katie Clare added a goal and an assist to give the Phantoms the 7-5 victory.

"I tried to stay calm, cool and collected and coach never doubted us for a second," midfielder Miller said. "We dug in really deep and reviewed what we could do better and immediately made those adjustments."

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Mount Sinai (9-5), junior Nicole Phillips added two goals while sophomore Lea Flobeck, junior Kylie Budke and freshman Kayli Carranante each added a goal.

Bayport Blue-Point will face the winner of Manhasset and Wantagh in the Long Island Class C championship at Bethpage High School on Saturday.

Miller, who is headed to Stanford University and Fusco, off to Stony Brook University, are hopeful in seeking the first championship for their program.

"I want to make history and take the ‘ship home," Fusco said. "I’m onto bigger things at Stony Brook as well but I have to finish the job here."