Abby Selhorn and Giana McKeough are undefeated in county championship games . . . and not just in girls lacrosse.

Selhorn, who scored the winner in overtime to lead No. 1 Carle Place over No. 2 Oyster Bay, 10-9, Wednesday night in the Nassau Class D championship game, said their dominance stretches far beyond the lacrosse field.

“Me and Giana, we’ve never lost a county championship since eighth grade, in any sport,” Selhorn, a junior, said.

That’s four field hockey titles, four girls basketball titles and now two lacrosse titles for the Frogs’ dynamic duo.

The Frogs’ roster is filled with three-sport athletes, and their overall athleticism helped the team overcome a 5-0 deficit when Oyster Bay (7-9) came out firing in the first half.

Five goalscorers lifted the Baymen in their fast start, and the play of Emily Vomvas (10 saves) in the cage kept them going.

But Carle Place (7-6) scored four of the final five goals of the first half, and entered halftime trailing 6-4 after Trinity Reed’s free position with 1:38 left before the break.

Oyster Bay led 9-6 after Michelle Ruzzier’s third goal, but McKeough and Selhorn weren’t ready for their undefeated streak to end. McKeough scored to make it 9-7, then Emiline Biggin and Reed each scored, tying the score at 9.

Goalkeeper Jen Tumino didn’t start but played the entire second half, making eight saves for Carle Place, which plays Suffolk champion Mattituck/Southold in the Long Island Class D championship at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Islip.

Carle Place had a final look in regulation, but the shot attempt went high and wide. Selhorn took advantage of the Frogs’ next quality possession in overtime. She cleared the ball off an Oyster Bay turnover and made a run to the cage. She was met by two defenders, but she rolled and buried a sidearm shot from the right side for the win.

It was just the latest in big-time plays for an athlete who thrives in those situations.

“There are some nerves, but we also don’t want to ruin the streak,” she said. “It was a fun game. We like competitive games.”

There’s never a layoff for Selhorn and McKeough, who often have little time — if any at all — to transition between sports.

“After field hockey, the next day I had to find my basketball shoes,” McKeough said. “Everything carries over, but I love it. I don’t know what I’d do with a break after school.”

All they do is win.