Nobody played bigger than Emiline Biggin.

With an impending thunderstorm threatening overhead, Biggin made sure to promptly end Wednesday night’s Nassau Class D girls lacrosse championship game at Adelphi’s Motamed Field.

The Carle Place junior scored off a pass from Giana McKeough’s pass near the crease to give No. 1 Carle Place a come-from-behind 9-8 sudden victory over No. 2 Oyster Bay in overtime.

McKeough’s stick check knocked the ball loose on the other end, and the senior raced down the field in transition. When she drew both defenders, Biggin was left open.

“I was running as fast as I could, and I knew Emiline would be in the middle,” McKeough said. “She was screaming my name. We had already planned this. I said, ‘Scream my name and I’ll see you.’ ”

The goal capped a rigorous comeback attempt by Carle Place (12-2), which trailed 6-1 with 6:36 left in the first half and 8-7 with 1:50 remaining in regulation. After Michela Rutigliano put Oyster Bay (7-9) ahead with that late goal, Carle Place leaned on its speedy athletes.

Leah Iglesias made a quick run at the cage but was fouled, resulting in an Oyster Bay yellow card. Iglesias was shaken up and was taken to the sideline, putting Gab Baratta on the eight-meter arc for a free position attempt.

She buried the equalizer with 50.6 seconds left in regulation, ensuring Carle Place would have yet another opportunity to complete the comeback.

“The fact that we had such a big deficit didn’t have to do with lacrosse or how well we were prepared or our skill level,” coach Stephanie Peragallo said. “It had to do with our effort, and our effort wasn’t matching theirs.”

Biggin said her team’s effort was better later in the game.

“Our mentality as a team is to always work hard and outhustle the other team, and I think as the game went on, we realized we had to kick it into that mode,” she said. “That’s what we did, and we came out on top.”

Carle Place, which plays the Mattituck/Southold-Babylon winner in the Long Island Class D championship game at noon Saturday at Adelphi, used seven goal-scorers and looked to Jen Tumino (five saves) to make big stops when it counted.

“I feel like it all started with our defense,” McKeough said. “We knew that we weren’t really playing our best game in the beginning, so we had to pick it up.”

Class A title game postponed

The Nassau Class A championship game between No. 2 Massapequa and No. 4 Farmingdale was postponed due to lightning and heavy rains and will be played at 2 p.m. Thursday at Adelphi.