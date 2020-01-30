TODAY'S PAPER
Northport's Carol Rainson-Rose named girls lacrosse coach of the year by NFSHSA

Northport head coach Carol Rainson-Rose watches her team play against Smithtown West during a Suffolk girls lacrosse game on April 19, 2018. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
Longtime Northport girls lacrosse coach Carol Rainson-Rose was recognized as the 2018-19 girls lacrosse Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations last week. Rose was one of 23 high school coaches from across the country to be selected and the only one from New York.

Rose, a staple in the Long Island girls lacrosse scene, has won two state championships in 30-seasons at Northport, including last spring when the Tigers topped Baldwinsville 10-8 in the Class A state final. It was Northport’s first championship since 2011.

Rose’s Northport team’s were state finalists in 1996 and 1998 and state semifinalists in 1997, 2003, and 2004.  The Tigers have won 12 Suffolk County championships under Rose.

