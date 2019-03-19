CHSAA, PSAA girls lacrosse team by team overview
A team-by-team breakdown of every CHSAA and PSAA girls lacrosse team on Long Island.
CHSAA
HOLY TRINITY TITANS
Last season: 6-12
Coach: Dave Kotowski
KEY PLAYERS
Meg Donachie A Sr.; Aleena Jacob G Soph.; Maggie Long M Fr.; Noelle Messick D Jr.; Genesis Miller M Jr.
ABOUT THE TITANS: There could be some hiccups with young players in key roles, but a strong defensive unit is anchored by Jacob between the pipes.
KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS
Last season: 8-5
Coach: Caroline McTiernan Leach
KEY PLAYERS
Kate Buttiglione A Jr.; Emily Lampasone D Sr.; Maureen McNierney A/M Jr.; Heather Oleksiw A Sr.; Emma Soccodato M Sr.
ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS: Talent is spread equally across the offense, making them a cohesive group.
OUR LADY OF MERCY MUSTANGS
Last season: 11-6
Coach: Lauren Ruppert
KEY PLAYERS
Juliana Esposito A Soph.; Liz Hommel D Soph.; Elliana Ignatiadis A Sr.; Michaela Kinney M Sr.; Morgan Wolf D Jr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Winners of the CHSAA ‘A’ championship two years running, they graduated several starters and need to retool.
SACRED HEART SPARTANS
Last season: 15-4
Coach: Morgan Molinari O’Connor
KEY PLAYERS
Christina Biscardi D Sr.; Claire Carney M/D Sr.; Melissa Biscardi M Sr.; Caitlin Murphy D Sr.; Arden Tierney A Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS: The defending league champs have 11 players committed to Division I schools and another committed to Division II.
ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS
Last season: 16-5
Coach: Summer Koepplin
KEY PLAYERS
Kira Accettella M Jr.; Katherine DeSimone A Jr.; Colleen Mooney D Sr.; Hunter Roman M Jr.; Charlotte Verhulst M Sr.
ABOUT THE FRIARS: Back after losing in the CHSAA final to Sacred Heart, the speedy Friars are primed for success.
ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS
Last season: 9-9
Coach: Michele O’Brien
KEY PLAYERS
Francesca Dispigna M Sr.; Jade Gallagher D Sr.; Catherine McAuliffe M Sr.; Meghan McAuliffe A Soph.; Alexa Schultz M Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS: With 13 returners, they hope to get back to the CHSAA Class A championship after losing in the semifinals last spring.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS
Last season: 2-9
Coach: Janine Pirone
KEY PLAYERS
Nicole Calandra M Sr.; Mallory Dunphy D Sr.; Jen Gaffney M Sr.; Camryn Ryder M Sr.; Katie Winslow D Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: A veteran team will learn from two-time All-American Kaitlyn Montalbano, who joins the coaching staff as an assistant.
PSAA
LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS
Last season: 11-7
Coach: Lauren Fox
KEY PLAYERS
Annie Berkowitz M/A Jr.; Victoria Luciano D/M Sr.; Katie Poretsky M Jr.; Jeanisha Prysock D/M Jr.; Kayla Rose M Jr.
ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: Portesky stands out in all areas of the field for the defending league champs.
PORTLEDGE PANTHERS
Last season: 6-6
Coach: Samantha Losco
KEY PLAYERS
Molly Bardong A Soph.; Seraina Caviezel D Soph.; Gabby Kiewe G Soph.; Ava Pascarella A Fr.; Jeannie Wallner M Soph.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: A vast majority of the team is made of underclassmen, and they feel a run at the PSAA title is within reach.
STONY BROOK BEARS
Last season: N/A – new to varsity
Coach: Vanessa Windsor
KEY PLAYERS
Margaret DiRuggiero D Jr.; Ava McCormick M 8th; Wura Obasanjo A Jr.; Elizabeth Robbins M Jr.; Morgan Ruggerio A Fr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: This first-year varsity team is young but has athletes on both sides of the ball.
