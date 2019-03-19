CHSAA, PSAA girls lacrosse team by team overview

CHSAA

HOLY TRINITY TITANS

Last season: 6-12

Coach: Dave Kotowski

KEY PLAYERS

Meg Donachie A Sr.; Aleena Jacob G Soph.; Maggie Long M Fr.; Noelle Messick D Jr.; Genesis Miller M Jr.

ABOUT THE TITANS: There could be some hiccups with young players in key roles, but a strong defensive unit is anchored by Jacob between the pipes.

KELLENBERG FIREBIRDS

Last season: 8-5

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Coach: Caroline McTiernan Leach

KEY PLAYERS

Kate Buttiglione A Jr.; Emily Lampasone D Sr.; Maureen McNierney A/M Jr.; Heather Oleksiw A Sr.; Emma Soccodato M Sr.

ABOUT THE FIREBIRDS: Talent is spread equally across the offense, making them a cohesive group.

OUR LADY OF MERCY MUSTANGS

Last season: 11-6

Coach: Lauren Ruppert

KEY PLAYERS

Juliana Esposito A Soph.; Liz Hommel D Soph.; Elliana Ignatiadis A Sr.; Michaela Kinney M Sr.; Morgan Wolf D Jr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Winners of the CHSAA ‘A’ championship two years running, they graduated several starters and need to retool.

SACRED HEART SPARTANS

Last season: 15-4

Coach: Morgan Molinari O’Connor

KEY PLAYERS

Christina Biscardi D Sr.; Claire Carney M/D Sr.; Melissa Biscardi M Sr.; Caitlin Murphy D Sr.; Arden Tierney A Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: The defending league champs have 11 players committed to Division I schools and another committed to Division II.

ST. ANTHONY’S FRIARS

Last season: 16-5

Coach: Summer Koepplin

KEY PLAYERS

Kira Accettella M Jr.; Katherine DeSimone A Jr.; Colleen Mooney D Sr.; Hunter Roman M Jr.; Charlotte Verhulst M Sr.

ABOUT THE FRIARS: Back after losing in the CHSAA final to Sacred Heart, the speedy Friars are primed for success.

ST. DOMINIC BAYHAWKS

Last season: 9-9

Coach: Michele O’Brien

KEY PLAYERS

Francesca Dispigna M Sr.; Jade Gallagher D Sr.; Catherine McAuliffe M Sr.; Meghan McAuliffe A Soph.; Alexa Schultz M Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYHAWKS: With 13 returners, they hope to get back to the CHSAA Class A championship after losing in the semifinals last spring.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST COUGARS

Last season: 2-9

Coach: Janine Pirone

KEY PLAYERS

Nicole Calandra M Sr.; Mallory Dunphy D Sr.; Jen Gaffney M Sr.; Camryn Ryder M Sr.; Katie Winslow D Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: A veteran team will learn from two-time All-American Kaitlyn Montalbano, who joins the coaching staff as an assistant.

PSAA

LONG ISLAND LUTHERAN CRUSADERS

Last season: 11-7

Coach: Lauren Fox

KEY PLAYERS

Annie Berkowitz M/A Jr.; Victoria Luciano D/M Sr.; Katie Poretsky M Jr.; Jeanisha Prysock D/M Jr.; Kayla Rose M Jr.

ABOUT THE CRUSADERS: Portesky stands out in all areas of the field for the defending league champs.

PORTLEDGE PANTHERS

Last season: 6-6

Coach: Samantha Losco

KEY PLAYERS

Molly Bardong A Soph.; Seraina Caviezel D Soph.; Gabby Kiewe G Soph.; Ava Pascarella A Fr.; Jeannie Wallner M Soph.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: A vast majority of the team is made of underclassmen, and they feel a run at the PSAA title is within reach.

STONY BROOK BEARS

Last season: N/A – new to varsity

Coach: Vanessa Windsor

KEY PLAYERS

Margaret DiRuggiero D Jr.; Ava McCormick M 8th; Wura Obasanjo A Jr.; Elizabeth Robbins M Jr.; Morgan Ruggerio A Fr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: This first-year varsity team is young but has athletes on both sides of the ball.