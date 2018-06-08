CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse team didn’t know much about Jamesville-DeWitt, its opponent in the state Class C semifinal on Friday morning. Other than minimal information about top players, the Seahawks admittedly weren’t fully prepared for what was to come.

So, they stuck with what they knew about themselves. And it worked.

Sophia DeRosa, Nicole Mormile and Emily Weld each had three goals, while Caroline DeBellis, Katherine Faria and Grace Tauckus each chipped in two, leading Cold Spring Harbor’s balanced attack in a 16-8 win over Jamesville-DeWitt.

The Seahawks, who were runners up in their only other appearance in the state tournament in 2014, will play Honeoye Falls-Lima (8-12) in the state championship at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

“That’s been us all season. No heroes, not one person putting anybody on their back,” coach Danielle Castellane said. “We just have the manpower on offense, and it’s amazing to have seven people out there you can trust to get the job done and share the ball.”

Cold Spring Harbor (18-2) trailed, 4-2, after Jamesville-DeWitt scored three straight goals. Castellane attributed that slow start to a combination of nerves and an unfamiliar opponent.

But once the Seahawks got rolling, Jamesville-DeWitt (18-3) couldn’t find a way to stop them. Caroline Walter scored with 14:51 left in the first half to start an 8-0 run that Weld capped with a free position with 3:11 left before halftime.

Seven players scored during the burst, which made the slow start a distant memory.

“We were a little nervous and just a little unprepared, so that’s why we came out flat,” said Mormile, who switched from low defender to the midfield late in the season.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Moran, a sophomore named the player of the game, said she had to block out the bad beginning to rebound.

“I just had to know that I have to keep it out of my head,” said Moran, who made two saves. “Someone once told me to just flush it down the toilet if I let in too many goals. That’s what I did today.”

Cheering from the bleachers were several members of the 2014 team, and Castellane said each player from that season sent a message to the current team ahead of its championship run. Castellane has been using them as motivation this week.

Said Moran: “All we want to do is win states and make history for our school.”