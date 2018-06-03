Grace Tauckus was more than happy to chip in wherever she was needed as Cold Spring Harbor opened up a lead in Sunday’s girls lacrosse Long Island Class C championship.

“I was more in between the 30-yard lines doing things like that and our team was getting it done in the offensive end,” Tauckus said. “Toward the end of the game I just got more opportunities.”

Tauckus made the most of her final one after Cold Spring Harbor’s advantage slipped away in the second half.

She drove down the middle, juked right and fired a shot into the upper left corner of the cage with 2:08 left in the second half of sudden-death overtime to lift the Seahawks, 13-12, over the three-time defending Long Island Class C champions Mount Sinai at Islip High School.

“We put that play in in the middle of the playoffs,” Cold Spring Harbor coach Danielle Castellane said. “I think it was against Plainedge who was running a certain defense we thought we could beat with it and we drew it up and they all looked at us and nodded their heads . . . that’s when you know you have a good team. When you can draw up a play and they’re that coachable you know they’re going to do good things.”

Tauckus scored four goals, all in the second half and overtime.

“We know that our team has a lot of manpower and we’re really confident in a lot of our offensive threats,” Tauckus said.

Katherine Faria scored three goals, and Sophia DeRosa and Nicole Mormile added two goals apiece.

“This is so big for us,” said Mormile, who also had two assists. “We’ve been thinking about this since the beginning of the season — to beat Wantagh [in the Nassau final] after they beat us earlier in the season and to beat Mount Sinai after they’ve beaten us over the years feels so good.”

Cold Spring Harbor (17-2) jumped out to a 9-3 lead after a goal by Caroline Walter with 20:39 left in the second half.

Mt. Sinai (17-2) turned it around from there, as the Mustangs ripped off five straight goals in a span of 4:01.

That’s when Tauckus began to pick her spots. Two of her goals in the final 13:18 restored two-goal leads for the Seahawks and her third gave Cold Spring Harbor a 12-11 advantage with 2:44 left.

She was matched down the stretch by Mt. Sinai’s Meaghan Tyrrell, who scored three times in the final 8:19, including the goal that forced overtime with 1:12 left. She finished the game with five goals and an assist.

“We started to lose a lot of draws but our defense did great,” Mormile said. “And then we started to execute at the end.”

Cold Spring Harbor advances to the state semifinals Friday at SUNY Cartland and will play Jamesville-Dewitt.

“This was a big goal the whole season and it’s such a statement,” DeRosa said. “I really think this is a team that could go all the way.”