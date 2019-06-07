TODAY'S PAPER
State Class C girls lacrosse semifinal: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima

Cold Spring Harbor defeated Honeoye Falls-Lima of Section V, 15-5, in a Class C semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Girls Lacrosse Championships in Cortland, N.Y., Friday, June 7, 2019.

