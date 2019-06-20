Nobody has more fun than the group on the sidelines for the Cold Spring Harbor girls lacrosse team. Sure, being on the field during the team’s run to a second straight state Class C championship was a blast, but those who didn’t play had a unique way of staying involved.

“We want to get everyone rowdy,” said senior Isabelle Alyskewycz, one of the primary choreographers of the sideline dance troupe. “We’re basically on the field, if you think about it. We’re pushing them to do their best. For the last two years, we’ve been brewing a handful of cheers.”

Alyskewycz and Darby Cassidy took it upon themselves to hype up the team despite seeing little playing time. Whether you’re a starter, reserve, coach or casual observer, it’s hard not to laugh at some of the shenanigans.

“Some of them are really witty,” coach Danielle Castellane said. “They’re really creative. In the times when I can be a little tense, I laugh. I find myself walking by and chuckling or trying to hide the fact I’m laughing.”

There weren’t many tense times for the Seahawks this season as they rolled through upstate competition and defeated John Jay (Cross River), 11-8, to win the state championship. Even in close games, the bench crew kept going.

“It definitely fed some energy to people on the field,” Castellane said. “It kept things light when things got tough. There are 28 girls on this team, and we needed all 28 of them.”

“We win because of the bench,” senior midfielder Nicole Mormile said. “We intimidate the other team. I can hear them louder than anyone else on the field.”

Alyskewycz and Cassidy drew inspiration for their cheers from individual teammates or favorite sayings.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“For me, it’s more of, I’m standing on the sideline, I’m watching things happen,” Cassidy said. “I’m like, ‘You know what? Things are just coming in and out of my head.' ”

“We wake up from our sleep and they just come,” said Alyskewycz, the architect of fan favorites like the crowd surfer.

One of Cassidy’s favorites was a new one in the rotation.

“ ‘Are we in an art museum? Are you da Vinci? Because this is a masterpiece.’ ”

Then, in cadence, Alyskewycz and Cassidy shouted one of the more common rallying cries.

“ ‘Take this energy and keep it with you always!’ "

Because the demonstrative duo is graduating, the hope at Cold Spring Harbor is that a new set of players will take the reins of the unofficial spirit squad.

“We’re hoping that some of them step up to the plate,” Alyskewycz said. “We see some young apprentices learning from us.”

While running down the list of songs they’d sing on the bus ride home from Cortland, the duo stopped at Queen’s “We Are the Champions.”

With news cameras in their faces, they asked one question: “Should we get everyone to do it with us?”

Nothing embodies Cold Spring Harbor better. All for one. One for all. With a little silliness along the way.