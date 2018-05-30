TODAY'S PAPER
Caroline DeBellis’ 6 goals lead Cold Spring Harbor to ‘C’ title

DeRosa scores 4 goals, Tauckus has 3 for the top-seeded Seahawks.

Cold Spring Harbor celebrates after winning the Nassau

Cold Spring Harbor celebrates after winning the Nassau Class C girls lacrosse final Wednesday at Adelphi. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Cold Spring Harbor’s girls lacrosse team mustered only six goals March 29 in losing by one to Wantagh. The top-seeded Seahawks nearly tripled that Wednesday night, defeating third-seeded Wantagh, 17-4, at Adelphi’s Motamed Field for the Nassau Class C championship.

The Seahawks had seven goals in the first nine minutes. With a 12-2 lead and a running clock by halftime, they proved they have turned the corner.

“Throughout the season, we really worked hard. We just kept winning and winning,” said Caroline DeBellis, who had a game-high six goals. “We finished everything strong today from start to finish.”

DeBellis’ backhand sling gave Cold Spring Harbor (16-2) a 7-0 lead. She scored once more during a 5-0 run at the beginning of the second half, giving the Seahawks their largest lead at 17-2. Kayla Conway scored all four goals for Wantagh (6-8).

DeBellis had help, as Sophia DeRosa had four goals and three assists, and Grace Tauckus had three goals and an assist. Nicole Mormile had a team-high four assists. Cold Spring Harbor outshot Wantagh 26-7.

“Coming into today, we just had to realize that we’ve seen all the progress we’ve made since we played them,” DeRosa said. “That game wasn’t a good game for us. “

None of the offense would have been possible without the draw team, which coach Danielle Castellane said has gotten better as the season has progressed.

Tauckus and Sophia Taglich split duty inside the circle, while Mormile and DeRosa raced after the 50-50 balls outside the circle. Cold Spring Harbor won 16 of the 22 draws.

“There’s not a practice that goes by that we don’t practice draws,” Castellane said. “I think a lot of people forget that it’s the most important part of the game. It gives you possession.”

Cold Spring Harbor awaits the winner of Thursday’s Mount Sinai-Westhampton game in the Long Island Class C championship, which will be played at Islip on Sunday at noon.

Wednesday was the culmination of a season’s worth of work. Castellane said, “You always want to be better in May than you are in March,” and DeRosa is confident the Seahawks have what it takes.

Said DeRosa: “Today we just pulled it all together and realized that this is a team that could possibly go all the way.”

