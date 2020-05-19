TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Morning
SEARCH
64° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Lacrosse

Garden City coach Diane Chapman retires

Garden City field hockey coach Diane Chapman won

Garden City field hockey coach Diane Chapman won her 300th game on Oct. 14, 2009. Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Gregg Sarra gregg.sarra@newsday.com @Gregg_Sarra
Print

Diane Chapman, a fixture on the Garden City sideline for the past 29 years, who has won more state titles than any female coach in history, announced she is retiring in June.

Chapman, nicknamed "Chappy," led Garden City to prominence in both field hockey and girls lacrosse. She guided the lacrosse program to 10 state Class B championships in 18 years and field hockey to seven state titles, six in Class B and one in Class A.

She was named Newsday’s Coach of the Decade between 2010-2019.

"I’ve been thinking about retiring and my district offered an incentive that helped me make the decision,” Chapman said from her home in Babylon. “I made a promise to myself that when I retired from teaching, I’d also retire from coaching. I’ve been blessed to have chosen a profession with teaching and coaching sports that I have a passion for. I’ve had incredible assistant coaches and we’ve experienced so many incredible moments. They were all different and yet unique. Every success was a fantastic experience with all the different players.”

Chapman totaled 787 wins in the two sports, including a career record of 473-41-23 in field hockey and a mark of 314-43-1 in lacrosse.

She leaves her job as a physical education teacher at the East Broadway Elementary School in Levittown after 30 years.

Her only regret was the way in which her sterling coaching career ended.

"It was not the way I envisioned it ending,” Chapman said. “We had six practices this spring and it ended in a bizarre kind of way. I am grateful to have those practices. The pandemic really had nothing to do with my decision to retire. But it’s very sad that I didn’t get to coach my last season with lacrosse. It really did make me think more about coming back. But I wanted to be true to myself and retire from teaching and coaching at the same time. I wasn’t able to personally tell the girls. I would have preferred a face to face meeting with them."

Gregg Sarra, the executive producer for Long Island

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

James Saladino, Sachem East, Boston College Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Drew Vincent, Commack, SUNY Oneonta Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Christian Talay, Smithtown East, Delhi Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Meghan Kropp, Northport, Clemson University Celebrating Decision Day across Long Island
Sayville High School boys varsity golf coach Sean McLaughlin talks Social distancing changing the gentleperson's game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search