Garden City coach Diane Chapman retires

Diane Chapman, a fixture on the Garden City sideline for the past 29 years, who has won more state titles than any female coach in history, announced she is retiring in June.

Chapman, nicknamed "Chappy," led Garden City to prominence in both field hockey and girls lacrosse. She guided the lacrosse program to 10 state Class B championships in 18 years and field hockey to seven state titles, six in Class B and one in Class A.

She was named Newsday’s Coach of the Decade between 2010-2019.

"I’ve been thinking about retiring and my district offered an incentive that helped me make the decision,” Chapman said from her home in Babylon. “I made a promise to myself that when I retired from teaching, I’d also retire from coaching. I’ve been blessed to have chosen a profession with teaching and coaching sports that I have a passion for. I’ve had incredible assistant coaches and we’ve experienced so many incredible moments. They were all different and yet unique. Every success was a fantastic experience with all the different players.”

Chapman totaled 787 wins in the two sports, including a career record of 473-41-23 in field hockey and a mark of 314-43-1 in lacrosse.

She leaves her job as a physical education teacher at the East Broadway Elementary School in Levittown after 30 years.

Her only regret was the way in which her sterling coaching career ended.

"It was not the way I envisioned it ending,” Chapman said. “We had six practices this spring and it ended in a bizarre kind of way. I am grateful to have those practices. The pandemic really had nothing to do with my decision to retire. But it’s very sad that I didn’t get to coach my last season with lacrosse. It really did make me think more about coming back. But I wanted to be true to myself and retire from teaching and coaching at the same time. I wasn’t able to personally tell the girls. I would have preferred a face to face meeting with them."