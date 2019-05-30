TODAY'S PAPER
Katie Vahle clutch in Eastport-South Manor's Suffolk Class B title victory

Katie Vahle of Eastport-South Manor tries to clear the ball after making a save in the final minute of the game during the Suffolk Class B girls lacrosse championship at Farmingdale State College on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Katie Vahle made one save in last year’s Suffolk Class B girls lacrosse championship game. In Thursday night’s county final, she made three in the final 45 seconds of a one-goal game.

The sophomore netminder for top-seeded Eastport-South Manor came up clutch, making 10 saves and denying West Babylon’s furious comeback in an 8-7 win at Farmingdale State, securing the team’s fifth straight Suffolk Class B title.

With driving rain drenching the field and inhibiting visibility, Vahle made the three biggest saves of her team’s season.

“It’s so hard,” said Vahle, who admitted the yellow lacrosse ball is easier to see in the rain than a white ball but still a difficult task. “I have water dripping from my helmet. You have it coming through every single part of the helmet. It’s just crazy.”

Kasey Choma’s fourth goal of the game put Eastport-South Manor (16-1) ahead 8-4 with 5:58 to play, but West Babylon’s Emily Heller didn’t fold. The senior scored three straight — the last with 1:45 remaining — cutting the deficit to 8-7.

Then, Vahle stepped up. She saved a low shot with 45 seconds left, then took another shot off her facemask.  With 9.5 seconds left, Vahle kicked a low shot that dinged off the pipe.

“If it wasn’t for Katie Vahle making those saves at the end, it would’ve been a completely different game,” Choma said.

After defeating West Babylon (14-4) in the county championship game for the second consecutive season, Eastport-South Manor will play Manhasset for the Long Island Class B championship at 5 p.m. Saturday at Adelphi.

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

