Emily Lamparter's five saves help lead Mount Sinai

Emily Lamparter had an ominous beginning to her afternoon.

“Actually, I had the most terrible warmup ever,” Lamparter said. “My stick that I’ve used for a year broke in half. The person who usually braids my hair couldn’t braid my hair today, so I came in really frazzled.”

The sophomore goalkeeper for the Mount Sinai girls lacrosse team didn’t carry her bad luck into the game. She made five saves as the Mustangs dominated Morristown (N.J.), 11-1, in a non-league game at Cold Spring Harbor in the Gains for Brains Lacrosse Showcase to benefit the Making Headway Foundation on Saturday.

Lamparter said the sidewall of her stick head ripped off a few shots into her warmup.

“I used my backup stick that my dad strung, and it’s like a tennis racket,” she said. “But I was able to hold on to the ball and not give up too many rebounds.”

Morristown could not rebound from a 5-1 first-half deficit, as Morgan Mitchell (three goals, two assists) dominated the draw circle in the second half. Mount Sinai (10-1) held a 7-0 advantage on draws in the final 25 minutes, as Mitchell, Jenny Markey and Emma Tyrrell couldn’t be denied.

This allowed Mount Sinai to go to work offensively. Gabby Sartori (three goals) scored two of the Mustangs’ six second-half goals, while Tyrrell, Mitchell, Markey and Christiana Mastrorocco also scored.

Markey’s goal with 8:30 remaining kickstarted the running clock.

Mitchell praised Lamparter’s work between the pipes as a key reason for the dominant all-around performance.

“Having the goalie and the draws, you can’t lose,” she said.

Following an 8-0 loss to Bayport-Blue Point on April 17, Mount Sinai has posted three straight wins over quality opponents. The Mustangs beat East Islip, 8-7, and Eastport-South Manor, 5-3, before Saturday.

Mitchell said it just took some time for her team to hit its stride. Though the Mustangs still aren’t comfortable, Mitchell is much happier with how they’re playing.

“We weren’t working together as a team,” she said. “Now, we’re working more as a collective than individuals. We didn’t have the intensity to play a full game, but now we have that intensity.”

With four more games before playoffs, there’s plenty of time to work on kinks on the offensive and defensive ends. But having Mitchell and Lamparter imposing their will on the draws and in the cage give Mount Sinai a sturdy backbone from which to build.

And it might have been even better Saturday. Just imagine if Lamparter’s afternoon had started on a high note.