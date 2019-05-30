Farmingdale’s girls lacrosse team was down, doubted, and determined — a dangerous combination if ever there was one. The Dalers, after losing a lead in the final minute of regulation, were lifted to the county championship by Riley D’Andrea’s overtime goal.

D’Andrea scored the game-winner off a fast break with 40 seconds left in overtime to lift Farmingdale past Massapequa, 9-8, in the Nassau Class A championship game at Adelphi University Thursday. Farmingdale (14-3) will face Northport at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Adelphi in the Long Island Class A championship.

“I got the goalie clear from Reilly Agres and I saw that there were no defenders in sight,” D’Andrea said. “I’ve never run so fast in my life. I threw a fake, and it went in . . . I felt it in me. I knew it was my time.”

But she hardly did it alone. Farmingdale played stout defense in the overtime until D’Andrea broke through.

“I think we couldn’t do anything without four low defenders,” attacker Amanda Stoll said. “Alyson Maddalone locks off, she’s so good at that. Lindsey Shimborske is amazing at that, too.”

It was the first time a Conference II team has won a Nassau Class A championship, Farmingdale coach Tracy Wiener said. The perceived slight of not being in the county’s top conference, which is power-ranked, drove the Dalers all season. Despite what that placement may have indicated to some, Farmingdale never felt like underdogs.

“It never really felt like that,” D’Andrea said. “We deserved to be in the power league this year, but we proved ourselves … We totally deserve this. It was our time”

Amanda Stoll and Kelly Bergersen both scored three times for Farmingdale. Agres made 14 saves for Farmingdale, including some big ones down the stretch.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Farmingdale was close to winning in regulation, but Massapequa’s Kelly Rosenfeld scored with 42 seconds left to send the game to the extra period.

Farmingdale took a quick 3-0 lead with Erin Shimborske, Bergersen, and Amanda Weber hitting the back of the net in the first three minutes. After Stoll’s free-position goal with 17:16 left in the first half gave the Dalers a 4-1 lead, Massapequa scored four unanswered goals to take a 5-4 advantage into halftime.

“I think we kept the emotions up and didn’t fall apart,” Stoll said. “We didn’t get sad and think ‘oh, maybe we’ll lose.’ We just kept going and thought ‘no, we’re winning this. It’s going to be ours.”

After trading goals to open up the second half, a goal from Stoll and two more from Bergersen gave the Dalers an 8-6 lead before two straight from Rosenfeld tied the score and led to the overtime, and the heroics.