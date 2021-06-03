When Garden City hosted Manhasset back on May 8, the Trojans struggled. Then Manhasset played the same Trojans team in a rematch on Thursday. But in some ways, Garden City looked like a different lacrosse team, too.

The Trojans arrived at Manhasset in an improved state of mind. Their state of play was also improved. They emerged with a 12-9 victory, extending their winning streak to eight and ending Manhasset’s winning streak at nine.

They fell the first time, 15-6.

"We’re playing better," coach Dave Ettinger said before adding, "The Garden City community had a terrible tragedy that Thursday before we played them [two days later]. Our seniors lost a classmate [in a fire]. It was a very tough week, and it was a tough day to play. We didn’t play well that day."

Seniors Olivia Kaval and Angelina Suau were at the forefront this time. Kaval scored twice in each half and Suau scored her three after the intermission.

"After a loss against them, we flipped a switch," Kaval said. "We started focusing on being a team, working together and lifting each other up the entire way."

The Trojans (9-2) pulled to a half-game back of Manhasset (10-2) in Nassau Conference I. They finish the regular season Saturday at North Shore; this was Manhasset’s regular-season finale. The teams won’t meet again because Manhasset dropped from Class B to C.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I think if we play like this and keep our composure and play strong and hard together that we have a good chance of winning it all," Suau said of Nassau B.

Manhasset, paced by Emma LoPinto’s four goals and Grace Gately’s three, led 6-5 at halftime.

Suau then scored twice in the first two minutes. Kaval scored on a free position shot. Caitlin McNaboe and Sydney Pappas followed with goals.

The run of five unanswered goals to start the second half was good for a 10-6 lead.

Kaval responded to a Manhasset goal by making a run from the right side to the middle and finding the net. Suau responded to the next Manhasset goal by scoring to make it 12-8 with 9:50 left.

"We really stress the little things," Manhasset coach Meghan Clarke said. "The 50-50 ground balls and draw controls, that’s going to be the outcome of the game, and Garden City came out on top in those two categories."