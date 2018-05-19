Girls high school lacrosse: Week past, week ahead

Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps the week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with an overtime thriller and finishing with a few other notables from the first full week of playoff action. Note: All rankings, analysis and statistics are current as of Saturday at noon.

Sachem East bests Sachem North in four overtimes

You can throw seeding, past results and predictions out the window when it comes to the friendly, yet extremely competitive, rivalry between Sachem East and Sachem North.

It was North that won a one-goal thriller the last time these teams played, but East exacted its revenge in Wednesday’s first-round Suffolk Class A playoff game.

Rachel Weber won the opening draw of the fourth overtime and passed to sophomore Kristen Shanahan, who made a couple of moves and scored 13 seconds into the period, giving No. 8 Sachem East a 10-9 win over No. 9 Sachem North.

“When it’s Sachem versus Sachem, there’s something that brings out the best in both teams,” first-year East coach Tom Erb said. “They grow up playing with each other with all these clubs, and they go out and compete.”

Erb credited North goalkeeper Ashley Perrini, who made 11 saves, including two on free positions in overtime.

North forced overtime despite being a player-down after a yellow card with three minutes left, trailing 9-7. East was called for a violation with a minute left. Grace Lipponer scored a free position goal with 48 seconds left, then North won the draw to set up Cali O’Brien’s game-tying free position with 19 seconds left.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Erb said his girls responded well to the late collapse.

“They ran out, they piled up on Kristen,” he said. “It was a moment that this program has been waiting for a long time. This is my first year, and last year we got knocked out by North in the first round. I’ve been telling them just to trust the process. The talent’s here.”

Notable wins

— Second-seeded Sacred Heart made history, become the first team to dethrone St. Anthony’s in the last 10 years as CHSAA Class AA champions with an 11-6 win on Thursday. Clare Casey had four goals, and Arden Tierney had three goals and three assists. On Monday, Casey scored three goals to help Sacred Heart overcome a one-goal halftime deficit and beat No. 3 Kellenberg, 10-9.

— Lindsey Dean and Kendall Fressle each had two goals and one assist, leading top-seeded Our Lady of Mercy to a 7-3 victory over No. 3 Holy Trinity in the CHSAA Class A championship on Thursday. Morgan Murphy, the game’s MVP, had two goals. The Mustangs have won two straight championships.

— Holy Trinity wouldn’t have made it to the championship game without Fiona Fitzgerald, who scored on a feed from Brooke Snyder with 10 seconds left in overtime in the Titans’ 12-11 win over No. 2 St. Dominic in the semifinals on Monday. Aleena Jacob made 13 saves, including two near the end of regulation and another in overtime.

— In the first round of the Suffolk Class C playoffs on Friday, No. 5 Rocky Point defeated No. 4 Shoreham-Wading River in triple overtime, 11-10, on Christina Bellisimo’s game-winner. Brianna Lamoureux had five goals and an assist for Rocky Point.

— No. 11 Elmont upset No. 6 Jericho in the first round of the Nassau Class B playoffs on Saturday, as Jada Fernandez (a standout on the Elmont girls basketball team that finished as state Class A runner-up) scored the game-winning goal with a minute left in overtime. She also sent the game to overtime with the game-tying goal with 12 seconds left in regulation. Elmont lost to No. 3 Long Beach in the second round, 17-6.

Standout performers

— Juniors Arden Tierney of Sacred Heart and Charlotte Verhulst of St. Anthony’s were named CHSAA Class AA Co-Players of the Year on Thursday. Tierney led the league with 106 points (70 goals, 36 assists), while Verhulst (35 goals, 11 assists) played solid in the midfield.

— Kendall Fressle of Our Lady of Mercy was named the CHSAA Class A Player of the Year on Thursday. She posted 52 goals and 26 assists this season and will play at Division II Stonehill College.

— No. 8 Mepham’s Erin Chalich had five goals and seven assists in the Pirates’ 16-6 win over No. 9 Hewlett in the first round of the Nassau Class B playoffs on Saturday. Coach Melissa Rohr said it was the first home playoff victory in program history. Chalich, a senior committed to Division II Mercy College, has 37 goals and 51 assists this season.

— No. 3 West Islip has been a consistent performer in Suffolk Class A this season in large part due to the production of sophomore Jaden Hampel. The speedy midfielder has 42 goals and 36 assists this season and places within the top five in scoring in the county.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Mount Sinai (Last week: 1)

2. Manhasset (3)

3. Bayport-Blue Point (2)

4. West Babylon (4)

5. Northport (6)

6. Eastport-South Manor (5)

7. Cold Spring Harbor (7)

8. Garden City (8)

9. Sacred Heart (unranked)

10. Mattituck/Southold (unranked)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Massapequa, Smithtown West, St. Anthony’s, Ward Melville, West Islip

Next week’s playoff schedule

Monday — No. 3 Center Moriches at No. 2 Babylon, Suffolk Class D semifinal, 4 p.m. Winner faces No. 1 Mattituck/Southold on Tuesday, May 29.

Monday — No. 4 Plainedge plays No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor, Nassau Class C semifinals, time TBD. No. 3 Wantagh plays No. 2 North Shore, Nassau Class C semifinals, time TBD. Both games at Adelphi.

Tuesday — Suffolk Class B semifinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Tuesday — No. 3 Westhampton at No. 2 Bayport-Blue Point, Suffolk Class C semifinal, 4 p.m. No. 5 Rocky Point at No. 1 Mount Sinai, Suffolk Class C semifinal, 4 p.m.

Tuesday — No. 3 Wheatley plays No. 2 Oyster Bay, Nassau Class D semifinals, 4 p.m. at Adelphi. Winner plays No. 1 Carle Place on Wednesday, May 30.

Wednesday — Suffolk Class A semifinals at higher seeds, 4 p.m.

Wednesday — No. 5 Farmingdale plays No. 1 Massapequa, Nassau Class A semifinals, 4 p.m. No. 3 Port Washington plays No. 2 Syosset, Nassau Class A semifinals, 6 p.m. Both game at Adelphi.

Thursday — No. 4 South Side plays No. 1 Manhasset, Nassau Class B semifinals, 4 p.m. at Adelphi. No. 3 Long Beach plays No. 2 Garden City, Nassau Class B semifinals, 6 p.m. Both games at Adelphi.