Kaylie Mackiewicz, Northport defeat Massapequa to cap perfect season

Sure, there wasn’t a chance for the Northport girls lacrosse team to repeat as state champions. But the Tigers still had plenty to play for.

A division title. A county championship. Ultimately a Long Island championship. And maybe even an undefeated season.

Northport did all that and completed that mission with a 10-6 victory over Massapequa to win the girls lacrosse Long Island Class A championship at Bethpage High School Saturday morning.

"We were just so excited," midfielder Ella Cabrera said. "We couldn’t believe we got here and we took every game step-by-step and we came in ready. We had our mind set. We’ve been working hard for this all year and this is a very special team, so we just wanted to play all together, and that’s what we did."

Northport finished 18-0 and won its second straight Long Island championship. The Tigers went on to win the state title in 2019, but there are no state championships this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having an undefeated season is definitely not easy and it was difficult, but we all played together as a team," attack Kaylie Mackiewicz said. "We each did what we needed to do at our positions and that’s how we did it."

And Mackiewicz was at the forefront of it all with four goals. She had 66 goals and 11 assists on the season.

"She’s amazing," Cabrera said. "She knows how to get open, she’s insane at cutting and she just really carries us on the offensive end, so it’s great to have her."

Shannon Smith and Isabella Germani each added two goals and an assist and Tara Walsh had three assists in the win.

Northport scored five of the game’s first six goals and took a 6-3 lead into halftime.

"They played with great team chemistry," coach Carol Rainson-Rose said. "They play together, they look for each other, they’re very unselfish and I can’t ask for anything more than that from a team. Just play together and they did that."

Bridget Valentine and Joely Caramelli each had two goals and Jessica Giller had two assists for Massapequa (6-10).

Mackiewicz and Cabrera will both be part of a strong core set to return next year for their senior seasons. The Tigers already have eyes on leaving Long Island next spring.

"Next year I want to come out here, play exactly how we did this year, freshman year," Mackiewicz said. "We all need to work together and I want to get to the state championship next year."