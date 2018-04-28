Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps a key week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a late winner and finishing with a few notables from the last week of April.

Last-second free position stuns St. Anthony’s

Cold Spring Harbor pulled off a late upset of CHSAA powerhouse St. Anthony’s on Grace Tauckus’ free position with 0.1 seconds left on Thursday. The 13-12 win is the Seahawks’ fifth victory in a row after losing 13-8 to Garden City April 14.

The Seahawks’ diverse offense allows for anyone to take charge in the stat book during any game, and Tauckus’ four goals brought her to 18 scores on the year. Caroline DeBellis and Katherine Faria each had three goals and an assist, and both have taken charge themselves during other contests.

“This year, they just decided to share the ball a little more,” CSH coach Danielle Castellane said after defeating Long Beach 13-2 on April 18. “We’ve had some decorated players with the big accolades, but these girls don’t care who gets the goals or who gets the credit. If you look at the boxscores, different day, different leader. If you think you’re shutting one down, someone else steps up.”

An offense like that makes it difficult for teams to defend, as any number of options can step up. Sophia DeRosa has also been a consistent threat. Cold Spring Harbor (9-2) are legitimate contenders.

Notable wins

• Suffolk Sports Hall of Fame coach Carol Rose of Northport won her 400th career game with a 9-6 win over Ward Melville on Tuesday that also gave the Tigers first place over the Patriots in Suffolk I. In her 29th season, Rose is 401-107-4 after a 13-6 win over Sachem North on Friday.

• Manhasset beat East Coast power Darien (Conn.) 13-12 on Kelly Trotta’s goal with 30 seconds left on Thursday. Trotta had five goals, and Shea Garcia chipped in four goals and an assist. Darien beat Garden City, 15-13, on April 16. Manhasset are 9-1 and quickly climbing the rankings.

• Massapequa has made a habit of playing close games, with three of its last four being decided by a goal. The Chiefs came out on top against Sacred Heart on Thursday, 9-8, as Alexa Gentile’s goal with 18 minutes left gave the Chiefs enough of a cushion to withstand a late Spartans push. Seven players scored for Massapequa.

• Rebecca Rosen scored the winner with under minute remaining in double overtime to lead Port Washington to a 13-12 win over Syosset on Tuesday. Rosen had three goals, but the Vikings were led by Tobey Tick’s five goals. Tick tied the score at 12 with about five minutes remaining.

• Megan Kielbasa and Delu Rizzo each had four goals as Riverhead beat Smithtown East on Tuesday, 14-12. Christine Thomas posted a team-high six points, doling out four assists. Riverhead is 7-2 in Suffolk I.

• In the first of what could be three meetings this year, St. Anthony’s defeated Sacred Heart on Monday, 13-7, behind four goals from Charlotte Verhulst. The Friars have won 10 straight CHSAA crowns but the Spartans, led by CHSAA points leader Arden Tierney, figure to make a run at a title this spring.

• Comsewogue’s Hannah Dorney filled the stat sheet in a 12-6 win over Miller Place Saturday, totaling two goals, two assists, four caused turnovers and 10 ground balls. She also helped the Warriors win 11 draws.

Standout performers

• Twins Emily and Hannah Heller posted identical stat lines in Wednesday’s 15-10 win over Babylon. They scored five goals apiece, helping the Eagles improve to 10-1 in Suffolk II.

• Speaking of Babylon, sophomore Emma Ward has been one of the most reliable goal-scorers in Suffolk. Her 44 goals are tops in the county, as are her 65 points. The Panthers have suffered three one-goal losses this season and are better than their 4-5 Suffolk II record indicates.

• Rebecca Rosen had five goals and four assists in a 20-14 non-conference win over South Side last Saturday, pacing a Port Washington offense that scored 14 goals in the first half. The senior plans to play at Brown.

• Catherine McAuliffe and Alexa Schultz have been lighting up the scoreboard for St. Dominic. McAuliffe is second in the CHSAA with 60 points (42 goals), and Schultz is third with 52 points (41 goals). The pair of juniors have led the Bayhawks to a 5-4 start.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Mount Sinai (Last week: 1)

2. Garden City (2)

3. West Babylon (4)

4. Bayport-Blue Point (6)

5. Eastport-South Manor (5)

6. St. Anthony’s (3)

7. Cold Spring Harbor (7)

8. Northport (8)

9. Manhasset (unranked)

10. Ward Melville (9)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Massapequa, Mattituck/Southold, Sacred Heart, Smithtown West, Syosset

Next week’s games to watch

• Monday, April 30 — Eastport-South Manor at Mount Sinai, 5 p.m.

• Monday, April 30 — Manhasset at West Islip, 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, May 2 — Smithtown East at Smithtown West, 4 p.m.

• Thursday, May 3 — Massapequa at Long Beach, 4:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 4 — West Babylon at Bayport-Blue Point, 4 p.m.