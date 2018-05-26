Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps the week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a triple-overtime semifinal and finishing with the rest of the week’s semifinal action. Note: All rankings, analysis and statistics are current as of noon Saturday.

Westhampton downs Bayport-Blue Point in Triple-OT

Westhampton coach Mary Bergmann said she was excited to welcome junior Hollie Schleicher to the program this year, and she has already paid dividends.

Schleicher, who Bergmann said transferred from East Hampton, scored three goals, including the winner with 2:06 left in triple overtime, in Tuesday’s Suffolk Class C semifinal. Because of her performance, third-seeded Westhampton downed second-seeded Bayport-Blue Point, 10-9, to advance to the county championship game against No. 1 Mount Sinai at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Hauppauge.

Westhampton appeared on the cusp of winning in regulation, but Bayport’s Cassidy Weeks netted her fourth goal with seven seconds remaining, tying the score at 9 and forcing overtime.

Isabelle Smith, one of the top sophomores on Long Island, had three goals and two assists, and Hailey Daleo led the Hurricanes with four goals.

Nassau semifinal results

No. 1 Massapequa is headed back to the Nassau Class A title game after defeating No. 5 Farmingdale, 13-6, on Wednesday. Moira Callahan, Kate Fiola and Jackie Gatti each had three goals and one assist.

No. 3 Port Washington won the other Nassau Class A semifinal with an 8-6 win over No. 2 Syosset on Wednesday. Rebecca Rosen had three goals and an assist, and Jenny Valenti made nine saves.

The top seed in Nassau Class B Manhasset cruised to a 19-8 win over No. 4 South Side on Thursday. Kelly Trotta had five goals, Emma LoPinto had three goals and three assists. Maggie Beresheim and Shea Garcia each added hat tricks.

No. 2 Garden City stormed past No. 3 Long Beach, 12-4, in the other Nassau Class B semifinal. Caitlin Cook controlled 11 draws and scored three times, and Sarah Mackey had four goals and an assist.

Top-seeded Cold Spring Harbor rolled through No. 4 Plainedge on Monday with a 15-6 win in the Nassau Class C semifinals. Sophia DeRosa had three goals and nine assists, and Caroline DeBellis had five goals. Cold Spring Harbor will play No. 3 Wantagh, which defeated No. 2 North Shore.

Behind sixteen first-half goals, No. 2 Oyster Bay defeated No. 3 Wheatley, 20-8, in the Nassau Class D semifinal on Tuesday. Jessica Layne had four goals and four assists, and Jackie Romanelli had four goals and two assists. Oyster Bay plays top-seeded Carle Place, which had a bye, in the final.

Suffolk semifinal results

Emerson Cabrera’s five goals and two assists paced top-seeded Northport to a 15-10 win over No. 5 Riverhead in Wednesday’s Suffolk Class A semifinal. Long Island’s lone undefeated team at 18-0, Northport also benefitted from four goals apiece by Olivia Carner and Danielle Pavinelli.

No. 3 West Islip pulled off a mini-upset of No. 2 Ward Melville, 7-6, thanks to Danielle Marino’s goal with 3:22 left that provided some much-needed insurance at 7-5 on Wednesday. Lauren DiStefano came up big in the cage with 10 saves, and Jaden Hampel added two goals.

Kasey Choma had five goals in No. 1 Eastport-South Manor’s 16-1 victory over No. 5 East Islip in a Suffolk Class B semifinal. ESM showcased its firepower on offense, as Hope Steuerwald added three goals and an assist.

In the other Suffolk Class B semifinal, No. 2 West Babylon topped No. 3 Harborfields, 12-4, behind Kayla Downey’s two goals and three assists. This sets up a much-anticipated rematch of West Babylon and ESM. The Eagles beat the Sharks, 8-7, on April 7.

Westhampton awaits Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class C final after the Mustangs ousted no. 5 Rocky Point, 6-5, on Tuesday. Meaghan Tyrrell scored both the tying and winning goals.

With top-seeded Mattituck/Southold on a bye, No. 2 Babylon beat No. 3 Center Moriches, 14-3, setting up the Suffolk Class D final. Emma Ward had three goals and two assists for Babylon. Mattituck/Southold is the defending Long Island Class D champion.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Mount Sinai (Last week: 1)

2. Manhasset (2)

3. Northport (5)

4. West Babylon (4)

5. Eastport-South Manor (6)

6. Cold Spring Harbor (7)

7. Sacred Heart (9)

8. Garden City (8)

9. Mattituck/Southold (10)

10. Westhampton (unranked)

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Bayport-Blue Point, Massapequa, St. Anthony’s, West Islip

Next week’s playoff schedule

Tuesday — Suffolk Class D final, No. 1 Mattituck vs. No. 2 Babylon, at Eastport-South Manor, 7 p.m.

Wednesday — Nassau Class C final, No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor vs. No. 3 Wantagh, at Adelphi, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday — Nassau Class D final, No. 1 Carle Place vs. No. 2 Oyster Bay, at Adelphi, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday — Nassau Class A final, No. 1 Massapequa vs. No. 3 Port Washington, at Adelphi, 4 p.m.

Thursday — Nassau Class B final, No. 1 Manhasset vs. No. 2 Garden City, at Adelphi, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday — Suffolk Class A final, No. 1 Northport vs. No. 3 West Islip, at Islip, 3 p.m.

Thursday — Suffolk Class B final, No. 1 Eastport-South Manor vs. No. 2 West Babylon, at Islip 5:30 p.m.

Thursday — Suffolk Class C final, No. 1 Mount Sinai vs. No. 3 Westhampton, at Islip, 8 p.m.