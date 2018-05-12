Girls lacrosse week in review: St. Anthony’s the team to beat in CHSAA
After 10 straight CHSAA titles, Friars are tough to beat.
Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps the week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a CHSAA update and finishing with a few other notables from the final week of the regular season.
Amidst uncertainty, St. Anthony’s still the team to beat
Even by coach Summer Ferraro’s own analysis, her St. Anthony’s team entered the spring season with a handful of questions.
In a preseason questionnaire sent to Newsday, Ferraro expressed her excitement about the team’s youth, energy and athleticism. But at the same time, the Friars graduated 18 seniors, leaving a variety of roles to be filled.
Having beaten Sacred Heart, their main competition, twice during the regular season, the Friars proved that they’re still the team to beat on the heels of 10 straight CHSAA titles.
The Friars bested the Spartans on Monday, 15-12, thanks to five goals from Katie DeSimone.
The scoring has been relatively spread out. DeSimone leads the team with 46 goals, but Charlotte Verhulst (31 goals), Kira Accettella (23) and Natalie Smith (24) have been consistent contributors. With so many options, St. Anthony’s could be dangerous in the playoffs.
Sacred Heart is still very talented, though, with Arden Tierney and Clare Casey representing the team’s top options. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Spartans upset St. Anthony’s in the playoffs, and a game between the two rivals would be one of the more exciting games this season.
Notable wins
- Moira Callahan’s goal with 50.3 seconds remaining gave Mass apequa a thrilling 9-8 win over two-time defending state Class B champion Garden City on Monday. Jackie Gatti had three goals, while the Chiefs used six scorers.
- Alayna Costa’s fifth goal of the game, a free position 47 seconds into overtime, gave Smithtown East a 10-9 win over powerhouse Ward Melville on Wednesday. Patricia Werker made a huge save with 25 seconds left in regulation, helping the Bulls force overtime.
- Manhasset has been on a tear, and the Indians continued their success on Wednesday, defeating St. Anthony’s, 16-10. Shea Garcia and Kelly Trotta each had five goals, and Krissy Kowalski made seven saves.
- Bay Shore, mired in an up and down season, handed Smithtown West a 15-8 loss on Wednesday. Amy Hoeffner had five goals, while Ali Susskind and Lauren Hendricks each had five points.
- It took two overtimes, but Division outlasted New Hyde Park, 9-8, on Tuesday. Amy Rzemieniewski scored five goals, including the winner off a Madison Gillies assist with 2:32 left in double OT. Juliana Stanley (three goals) tied the score at 8 late in regulation for Division.
- Farmingdale beat Bay Shore, 12-11, on Monday, and it was the defense that led the way. Yes, Hannah Rzempoloch scored four goals and Amanda Weber added three, but Julia Cambria’s defense (two caused turnovers, four ground balls) helped stop the Marauders’ comeback attempt.
- Standout performers
- Cold Spring Harbor took care of business against Sacred Heart with a 17-12 win on Wednesday, and two Seahawks stole the show. Caroline DeBellis had seven goals and an assist, and Sophia DeRosa had three goals and five assists.
- North Babylon lost to Patchogue-Medford, 18-12, on Friday, but Kailyn Hart did her best to keep the Bulldogs in it. She had nine goals and an assist. Alexa Maggiacomo (two goals, five assists) and Caitlin Dellecave (six goals, one assist) each had seven points for the Raiders.
- Hannah Dorney, one of the best between-the-30s players on Long Island, took control on offense in Thursday’s 20-3 win over Center Moriches, tallying four goals and nine assists.
- Newsday’s Top 10
- 1. Mount Sinai (Last week: 1)
- 2. Bayport-Blue Point (2)
- 3. Manhasset (4)
- 4. West Babylon (3)
- 5. Eastport-South Manor (6)
- 6. Northport (8)
- 7. Cold Spring Harbor (7)
- 8. Garden City (8)
- 9 . St. Anthony’s (9)
- 10. Massapequa (unranked)
- On the cusp (alphabetical order):
- Mattituck/Southold, Sachem North, Sacred Heart, Smithtown West, Ward Melville
- Next week’s playoff schedule
- Monday, May 14 — CHSAA semifinals at higher seeds. Times and teams TBD.
- Tuesday, May 15 — Nassau Class C quarterfinals at higher seeds. Times and teams TBD.
- Wednesday, May 16 — Nassau Class A first round and Class B quarterfinals at higher seeds. Times and teams TBD. Suffolk Class A outbracket games at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
- Thursday, May 17 — Nassau Class C quarterfinals at higher seeds. Times and teams TBD. CHSAA Class A and Class AA finals, times and teams TBD.
- Friday, May 18 — Suffolk Class B and C outbracket games at higher seeds, 4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 19 — Suffolk Class A quarterfinals at higher seeds, times and teams TBD.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.