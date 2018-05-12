Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps the week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a CHSAA update and finishing with a few other notables from the final week of the regular season.

Amidst uncertainty, St. Anthony’s still the team to beat

Even by coach Summer Ferraro’s own analysis, her St. Anthony’s team entered the spring season with a handful of questions.

In a preseason questionnaire sent to Newsday, Ferraro expressed her excitement about the team’s youth, energy and athleticism. But at the same time, the Friars graduated 18 seniors, leaving a variety of roles to be filled.

Having beaten Sacred Heart, their main competition, twice during the regular season, the Friars proved that they’re still the team to beat on the heels of 10 straight CHSAA titles.

The Friars bested the Spartans on Monday, 15-12, thanks to five goals from Katie DeSimone.

The scoring has been relatively spread out. DeSimone leads the team with 46 goals, but Charlotte Verhulst (31 goals), Kira Accettella (23) and Natalie Smith (24) have been consistent contributors. With so many options, St. Anthony’s could be dangerous in the playoffs.

Sacred Heart is still very talented, though, with Arden Tierney and Clare Casey representing the team’s top options. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Spartans upset St. Anthony’s in the playoffs, and a game between the two rivals would be one of the more exciting games this season.

Notable wins