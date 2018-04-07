Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps a rainy week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with an overtime winner and finishing with a few notables from the first week of April.

West Babylon upsets No. 6 Eastport-South Manor

Seventh-grader Lacey Downey is starting to make a habit of notching overtime goals.

The West Babylon attack scored twice Saturday afternoon against Eastport-South Manor, including the game-winner on a fast break in the second overtime, leading the Eagles to a thrilling 9-8 win over the visiting Sharks, who are ranked sixth in the nation by Inside Lacrosse.

She also scored an overtime winner against Comsewogue in an 8-7 win on March 28.

“She doesn’t play like a 13-year-old, but she’s even better than what she’s showing out there,” coach Colleen Kilgus said. “She still has a lot more to give and she’s only 13. She’s definitely someone to watch for in the future.”

West Babylon led 5-3 at halftime before ESM came back to tie the score and force overtime. Jessica Smith made seven saves for West Babylon, including a couple on free position attempts in overtime.

“We made it to counties two years ago, and they kicked our butts,” Kilgus said. “We don’t forget that feeling, and we have a pretty similar team.”

Kayla Downey, Lacey’s older sister, had two goals and an assist. Emily Heller added two goals but was primarily a defender, face-guarding ESM standout Kasey Choma and holding her without a point.

Hope Steuerwald provided much of the punch for ESM, scoring three goals and improving her season total to seven.

The Eagles are now 3-1 in Suffolk II and seem to have cemented themselves as a contender in the early going.

Notable wins

Plainedge outlasted Oyster Bay on Saturday, 10-8, and the Red Devils are now 1-1 in Nassau III. Cassidy Burns had three goals and two assists, and Regina DiChiara had three goals and one assist.

Westhampton defeated New Canaan (Connecticut), 9-8, on Wednesday. The Hurricanes followed that with an 8-6 win over Shoreham-Wading River on Saturday. Belle Smith, a sophomore, has 17 goals and eight assists in Westhampton’s 4-1 start.

Eastport-South Manor, a perennial Class B contender, defeated Mattituck/Southold, which competed in the state Class D final four last year, 9-8, on Tuesday. Lluna Katz had two goals and two assists for the Sharks, and Jane DiGregorio had four goals for the Tuckers.

Bayport-Blue Point defeated Rocky Point on Saturday, 9-5, after trailing 4-2 at halftime. Ailish Kelly scored three goals for the Phantoms. “We were getting looks [in the first half], but Shannon Maroney from Rocky Point was making some unbelievable saves,” BBP coach Ryan Gick said.

Standout performers

Jenn Medjid, a senior from Garden City bound for Boston College, has 18 goals through five games, netting at least three in each contest. She had four goals and four assists Wednesday against Saint Mary’s (Maryland).

Division’s Amy Rzemieniewski has 20 goals through three games, including a four-goal showing in a 15-11 win over Mepham on Friday. She scored 56 goals last year and will play at Wagner.

East Islip teammates Alyssa Levy and Melissa Sconone are second and third, respectively, in scoring in Suffolk. Levy has 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists), and Sconone has 27 (18 goals, nine assists). East Islip is 2-1 in Suffolk II.

Next week’s games to watch