Hannah Dorney lives for the thrill of the chase, and maybe that’s why she was the most active player on the field Saturday afternoon at Comsewogue.

The senior midfielder was involved in every facet of the game for the host Warriors, who defeated Miller Place, 12-6, in a Suffolk II girls lacrosse game.

Defensively, Dorney was a nightmare for the Panthers, causing four turnovers and corralling 10 ground balls. Offensively, she had two goals and two assists. On the draw circle, she helped Comsewogue win 11 times.

“I definitely like the in-between-the-30s part of it,” said Dorney, who will play at Notre Dame. “I feel like that’s the most exciting. Running after a girl, the chase gives me a rush of adrenaline. If you can catch her, it’s like you’re reaching a goal. I definitely thrive on the ground balls, the checks, the interceptions between the restraining lines.”

Success in the draw circle was integral to Comsewogue’s push late in the first half. What was a 5-1 game with 7:40 left before halftime became 7-1 after sisters Julia Fernandes (three goals) and Ava Fernandes (three goals, three assists) scored 1:25 apart.

“I think a lot of teams know that if I get the ball off the circle, it’s going to be harder for them to stop our offense,” said Dorney, whose speed helped Comsewogue hold a 7-2 advantage on draws at halftime.

Miller Place (3-5) came out more polished in the second half, as Ally Schreck scored all four of her goals to keep the Panthers afloat. Panthers goalkeeper Hailey Duchnowski made 11 saves, helping her team turn defense into offense.

But Brianna Blatter made equally big stops for Comsewogue (5-5), including two from point-blank range on the same possession late in the second half. The Bryant-bound netminder made nine saves.

“Watching my team win the draws late in the game really empowered me to do my best,” Blatter said.

As her athletic offense went to work, Blatter said she got antsy in the cage. That inspired her to leave the crease and make defensive plays herself, intercepting a pass and deflecting a few other attempted feeds from the behind the cage.

“It keeps it less boring, because I’m always in the net all the time, so it makes things a little lively,” she said.

Dorney said she sometimes gets nervous but trusts Blatter’s instincts. Dorney’s fast-paced style can be contagious, after all.