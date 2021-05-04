It was the first time they stepped on a varsity lacrosse field in 24 months. A little nerves were to be expected.

The Sayville girls lacrosse team didn’t get off to the best start Tuesday. Hauppauge scored the game’s first three goals in less than six minutes before the Golden Flashes called a timeout to regroup.

"I think once they got three goals in, we were like ‘Whoa, this is not us. What are we doing? Let’s take a deep breath, relax, play the game we know together,’" senior midfielder Erin Schaefer said. "I think we were just a little nervous and weren’t expecting that."

Shortly after the timeout and leaving the huddle, the Golden Flashes showed the team they have the potential to be. Host Sayville scored the game’s next 10 goals en route to a 14-6 victory over Hauppauge in each team’s Suffolk Division II girls lacrosse opener Tuesday.

Brooke Hoss scored her first of three goals a little more than a minute after the Sayville timeout.

"We came together in the huddle and said ‘OK, jitters out. Let’s go,’" said Hoss, a senior midfielder. "It was time to win. Time to get our head in the game and we picked it up from there on."

Taylor Hoss and Brigid Manning each scored three of their four goals during Sayville’s 10-0 run. Meg McLaughlin added a goal and two assists in the win.

"Once we got on that roll, we didn’t stop," said Schaefer, who had two assists. "So that was something we needed."

Taylor Hoss, a sophomore midfielder and Brooke’s sister, had four goals in her varsity debut. Brooke was upset they weren’t able to play varsity together last season due to the pandemic, but she’s excited to get that opportunity this spring.

"I’m really proud of her and I’m so excited to watch her play when I’m in college and see her carry on the name throughout high school," Brooke said. "She had a great game."

Julianna Loughran had two goals and Ava Lemke had a goal and an assist in the opening six minutes for Hauppauge.

"Credit to Hauppauge because they came out and within two minutes, they put it right to us," coach Adam Sznitken said. "But I think then our girls decided to just play our game a little more and obviously it worked out a little better.

"It was a pretty good timeout, I guess," he added with a laugh.