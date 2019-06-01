Kasey Choma stared down the Manhasset goalkeeper, almost as if she had experienced the exact scenario before.

That’s because she had … sort of.

“Actually, this is going to sound a little crazy, but last night, I actually had a dream that I was on that hash in overtime and I scored the game-winning goal,” Choma said. “I woke up and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this needs to happen today.’ And weirdly enough, it did.”

Choma scored the winning goal in overtime — her fifth score of the game — as Eastport-South Manor defeated Manhasset, 10-9, in the Long Island Class B championship game on Saturday at Adelphi. It’s the program’s first Long Island title since 2015.

The Sharks advance to the state semifinals at SUNY Cortland, where they’ll play Canandaigua at 1 p.m. Friday.

“I love her. She’s a role model for me,” said Katie McCormick, who took a charge near midfield with 2:52 left in overtime, setting up Choma’s goal shortly after. “I always look up to her. I’m so happy that she got it.”

Eastport-South Manor (17-1) led 9-6 with 7:01 left in regulation after Ellie Masera finished a feed from McCormick, but Manhasset stormed back. Alexandra Petras made it 9-7, then Emma LoPinto made it 9-8.

With 19 seconds left in regulation, LoPinto fed Grace Gately (four goals), tying the score at 9 and sending the game to overtime.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manhasset (15-3) won the opening draw of the extra period, but ESM goalkeeper Katie Vahle (eight saves) came up clutch. Two nights after making three saves in 45 seconds to preserve an 8-7 win over West Babylon in the Suffolk Class B championship game, she made a diving stop and a kick save in the first half of overtime, keeping the score tied.

“If it wasn’t for Katie Vahle, we would not be where we are today,” Choma said. “She’s an amazing goalie.”

Saves of that caliber ignited the Sharks, Choma said, but so did the charge taken by McCormick. Eight seconds after the sides switched at the end of the first half of overtime, McCormick was leveled and removed from the game to catch her breath.

“I was just trying to get in front of the defender and stop the ball, but I got in front of them and they called the charge,” McCormick said. “It’s just a good feeling to get up and realize we got the ball back.”

Watching Choma score the winner from the sideline made the pain go away.

“Every feeling went away when she scored,” McCormick said. “I just felt amazing.”

“This is the reason why we had the ball in the end because Katie McCormick, a huge sophomore, stepped up at the most important time,” Choma said.

It was a dream scenario.