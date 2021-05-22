Bayport-Blue Point already passed two big tests en route to 7-0 start

Certain games draw additional attention from players and coaches in preparation. Even in a season playing when games nearly every other day, those matchups over the course of a girls lacrosse season are the most fun. Every play matters that much more.

"You go into it knowing you are in a defensive battle," Bayport-Blue Point coach Ryan Gick said. "Decision-making is going to be critical. A forced look here, a bad shot there and your decisions are in the spotlight."

Bayport-Blue Point, which won the Suffolk Class C championship in 2019, had two of those matchups already en route to a 7-0 start. The Phantoms defeated Eastport-South Manor, 6-3, and Mount Sinai, 7-2, this year. Eastport-South Manor won the state Class B championship in 2019 and the Phantoms and Mount Sinai played to a 7-6 final in the 2019 title game.

"You have to respect what those teams can do on both sides of the ball," Gick said. "If you get carefree with it and don’t cherish the rock a little bit, you’re going to get yourself in a lot of trouble."

Maddigan Miller, a two-way senior midfielder committed to Stanford, has been at the center of the team’s success with 19 goals and 10 assists. Gick also said she’s one of the top players on the draw on Long Island.

"The intangibles she brings are very hard to compare to when you look at other kids around," he said. "Not many kids have the complete package that she brings to the table."

Competitive start in Nassau Conference I

(All records as reported to Newsday through Thursday)

Manhasset (7-1) and South Side (6-2) played one of the most exciting games of the season, with Manhaset escaping with a 17-16 victory. Alexis Morton had five goals and Emma LoPinto and Grace Gately each had four goals and an assist in the win. Sydney Rathjen had six goals and two assists for South Side. Manhasset, the defending Nassau Class B champion, is poised to be in the title mix again. Wantagh (6-2), Garden City (4-2) and North Shore (5-2) are also off to strong starts.

Suffolk storylines

Northport, the defending state Class A champion, are off to a 9-0 start, led by Kaylie Mackiewicz’s 33 goals and six assists.

Sachem East, which went 8-9 in 2019, has won its first seven games of the season, led by Abby Carroll’s 25 goals and seven assists and Morgan Zimmerman’s 16 goals and 14 assists. Floyd, which went 6-9, is 5-2 led by Kayla Gilmore’s 19 goals.

Miller Place, which went 7-9, is 7-3 led by Ashley Bonitch’s 22 goals and seven assists.

CHSAA showdown

St. Anthony’s (7-0) and Sacred Heart (6-1), two local powers, had their first meeting of the season with the Friars exiting with an 11-6 victory on May 12. Abbey LoCascio and Ava Biancardi each had three goals for St. Anthony’s and Cate Bendowski had three goals for Sacred Heart.