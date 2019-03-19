Nassau girls lacrosse: Team-by-team preview

A team-by-team breakdown of every Nassau girls lacrosse team on Long Island.

CONFERENCE I

COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS

Last season: 19-2

Coach: Danielle Castellane

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline DeBellis A Sr.; Nicole Mormile M Sr.; Sophia Taglich D Sr.; Grace Tauckus M Sr.; Caroline Walter A Sr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: The defending state Class C champions return seven starters and 11 seniors.

GARDEN CITY TROJANS

Last season: 12-5

Coach: Diane Chapman

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Cook M Sr.; Emily Gaven G Sr.; Ella Heaney A Sr.; Sarah Mackey M Sr.; Liana McDonnell M Sr.

ABOUT THE TROJANS: Team speed is a plus as Garden City hopes to earn back the Nassau Class B title.

LONG BEACH MARINES

Last season: 7-8

Coach: Rachel Ray

KEY PLAYERS

Jillian Canner A Sr.; Lexie Correia M Sr.; Hannah Lewis M Sr.; Maggie Reznick A Jr.; Daisy Willard D Sr.

ABOUT THE MARINES: Having only graduated two starters, this is a veteran group with depth in the midfield.

MANHASSET INDIANS

Last season: 20-1

Coach: Meghan Clarke

KEY PLAYERS

Maggie Arnold D Jr.; Olivia Dooley M/D Sr.; Caroline Mondiello M/D Sr.; Maria Themelis M Jr.; Kelly Trotta A Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: The defense state Class B champions have a new coach but a stable of returning impact players.

MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS

Last season: 12-5

Coach: Megan Protano

KEY PLAYERS

Sophia Cardello G Jr.; Kate Fiola M Sr.; Sophia Macchia M Sr.; Kerri Radomski D Sr.; Cara Scanio M Sr.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS: The defending Nassau Class A champs graduated some of its offensive punch but returns a fair amount of defenders, anchored by Cardello.

NORTH SHORE VIKINGS

Last season: 9-7

Coach: Meg McCormack

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Colbert A Sr.; Casey Colbert M Soph.; Kylee Colbert M 8th; Emma Fitzpatrick D Sr.; Andrea Liotta D Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Gabby Scott returns from injury, while other returners include Emma Russo in goal and attackers Olivia Schatz and Micaela Fitzpatrick.

PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS

Last season: 10-7

Coach: Kaitlyn Carter

KEY PLAYERS

Michaela Gearty A Sr.; Morgan Gearty M Sr.; Autumn Moon D Sr.; Ava Sann D Sr.; Tobey Tick A/M Jr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: A strong defense featuring Moon and Sann has the Vikings ready for a run at a county title.

SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Robert Devlin

KEY PLAYERS

EllaGrace Delmond M Soph.; Julia Gentile A Sr.; Nicolina Mauro D Jr.; Katie McMahon M Jr.; Sydney Rathjen A/M Soph.

ABOUT THE CYCLONES: New to Conference I, they have the athletes to compete against Nassau’s top teams.

SYOSSET BRAVES

Last season: 9-6

Coach: Lauren LoMonaco

KEY PLAYERS

Casey Concannon M/D Jr.; Melissa Esswein A Sr.; Kayla Gulmi A Jr.; Kendall Halpern M Jr.; Rebecca Korn A Sr.

ABOUT THE BRAVES: They have the potential to take the next step in Class A behind a trio of lefty attackers and a workhorse middie in Halpern.

WANTAGH WARRIORS

Last season: 7-8

Coach: Robyn Pastuch

KEY PLAYERS

Ali Alaimo M/D Jr.; Jillian Balkunas M Soph.; Makenna Boutin D Soph.; Danielle Carson D Sr.; Sabrina Caruso A Soph.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Pastuch, the program’s fourth coach in four years, inherits a strong defensive team with talent on the rise.

CONFERENCE II

CARLE PLACE FROGS

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Stephanie Peragallo

KEY PLAYERS

Giana McKeough M Sr.; Caroline McLaughlin D Sr.; Trinity Reed M Jr.; Abby Selhorn A Sr.; Julia Winer A Sr.

ABOUT THE FROGS: They didn’t lose any starters and have won consecutive Nassau Class D championships.

FARMINGDALE DALERS

Last season: 8-7

Coach: Tracy Wiener

KEY PLAYERS

Kelly Bergersen A Jr.; Nicolette Lospitalier M Sr.; Olivia Mutt A Sr.; Erin Shimborske M Sr.; Amanda Webber M Sr.

ABOUT THE DALERS: Three returning starters on attack support a talented midfield that has the Dalers primed for a run at a county title.

FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS

Last season: 7-6

Coach: Kristen Freiermuth

KEY PLAYERS

Erin Harkins A Fr.; Amanda Kozak M Jr.; Caroline Lubacich D Soph.; Julia Minogue A Sr.; Kelly Ventura M Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Kozak and Ventura also take the draw on a team that is new to Conference II.



JERICHO JAYHAWKS

Last season: 10-3

Coach: Hayley Lacey

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlin Chestler A/M Jr.; Daria Drew M Sr.; Talia Drew A/M Sr.; Kristina Kallansrude M Sr.; Cassandra Stoffers G Sr.

ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: A strong senior class helms a team new to Conference II.

LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS

Last season: 14-2

Coach: Carolyn Morales

KEY PLAYERS

Katherine Berritto G Sr.; Anna Fraschilla M Sr.; Sarah Lubow M Sr.; Lindsay Merenda D Sr.; Julia Sabatino M Jr.



ABOUT THE FALCONS: Senior leadership, led by Holy Cross commit Fraschilla, has them ready for another strong season.

LYNBROOK OWLS

Last season: 8-9

Coach: Vincent Tetro

KEY PLAYERS

Jenna Hendrickson M Soph.; Elizabeth Murphy A Jr.; Kayleigh Stalter A Jr.; Lena Weinkauf D Jr.; Jessica Woll D Sr.

ABOUT THE OWLS: Looking to play fast with quick ball movement, the Owls lean on Murphy and Stalter on the attack.

OCEANSIDE SAILORS

Last season: 2-11

Coach: Ralph Montera Jr.

KEY PLAYERS

Lucia Alamia A Sr.; Olivia Burnside D Sr.; Jamie Mecca M Sr.; Katie Morgan A Sr.; Julia Schwasnick M Jr.

ABOUT THE SAILORS: A mix of experienced talent with first-year players could be just the right mix.

OYSTER BAY BAYMEN

Last season: 7-9

Coach: Charlie Rizzuto

KEY PLAYERS

Jessica Duggan A Sr.; Jessica Layne A Sr.; Ryann O’Keefe D Sr.; Kaitlin Pellechia M Sr.; Michelle Ruzzier M Sr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Minutes away from a county title last spring, they eventually fell to Carle Place. Many players return, and they’re primed for more.

PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS

Last season: 10-5

Coach: Kristin Susko

KEY PLAYERS

Regina DiChiara A Jr.; Brooke DiFede A Jr.; Victoria Fischetti D Jr.; Ashley Gambardella G Sr.; Kelly Stephens A Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Young after graduating 10 seniors, they’re led by DiChiara, who scored 62 goals last year.

SEAFORD VIKINGS

Last season: 11-5

Coach: Tim Brace

KEY PLAYERS

Caitlyn Costello A Sr.; Grace Pupke A Jr.; Vanya Ruano A Sr.; Britney Sirota G Sr.; Gina Toscano M Sr.

ABOUT THE VIKINGS: The entire starting defense graduated, but they return significant firepower on attack.

CONFERENCE III

BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES

Last season: 8-5

Coach: Alyssa Kildare

KEY PLAYERS

Madison Buttice A Sr.; Samantha D’Aponte A Sr.; Meagan Landers D Soph.; Amanda O’Neill A/M Sr.; Jordan Prechtel GK Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Prechtel, a senior leader, is closing in on the program save record.

CALHOUN COLTS

Last season: 4-10

Coach: Melissa Rohr

KEY PLAYERS

Marguerite Araneo A/M Fr.; Lauren Boldis GK Soph.; Olivia Correa M Fr.; Rylee Raines A Soph.; Sarah Tappeto M Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS: They return their leading scorer (Tappeto) with a group of young impact players.

DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Sean Donnellan

KEY PLAYERS

Madison Gillis M Sr.; Emily Mustapic A Sr.; Madyson Nuzzi A Sr.; Juliana Stanley A Fr.; Hailey Thomas M Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: A diverse offense with multiple threats makes them a tough team to handle.

EAST MEADOW JETS

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Kara Fiorillo

KEY PLAYERS

Jenna Balsamo G Jr.; Rebecca Homan D Sr.; Carly Howell M Soph.; Taylor Keicher D/M Sr.; Emily Terino A Soph.

ABOUT THE JETS: Several open spots have new players competing for playing time surrounding a core group of returners.

FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS

Last season: 5-8

Coach: Victoria Kotowski

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline Carrello A Jr.; Juliet D’Aversa G Sr.; Ashleen Hughes A/M Soph.; Sydney Kang M Soph.; Charlotte Semlies A Fr.

ABOUT THE QUAKERS: D’Aversa, a veteran between the pipes, anchors a team with youth in key positions.

HEWLETT BULLDOGS

Last season: 3-12

Coach: Jackie Hughes

KEY PLAYERS

Alessandra Borsellino M Soph.; Samantha Panzarella D/M Sr.; Mia Perkell A Soph.; Eileen Pincus M/A Jr.; Margo Vershleiser M/A Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: A new coach hopes to usher in a new era. Eighth-grade goalie Ava Giugliano could make an immediate impact.

HICKSVILLE COMETS

Last season: 8-6

Coach: Meredith Schneider

KEY PLAYERS

Kerrin Heuser M Sr.; Kristinamarie Kasovitz G Sr.; Danielle Vassallo M Sr.; Paige Walker A Jr.

ABOUT THE COMETS: Heuser has 162 career goals and is one of several senior leaders.

MACARTHUR GENERALS

Last season: 8-9

Coach: Dan Agovino

KEY PLAYERS

Doriana Cardon D Sr.; Kelly Cook A Sr.; Marisa Misuraca M Sr.; Olivia Quitoni M Sr.; Mary Kate Sweeney G Jr.

ABOUT THE GENERALS: Quitoni and Misuraca will split draw duties while Sweeney anchors the defense between the pipes.

MEPHAM PIRATES

Last season: 8-7

Coach: Kristen Mogavero

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Ferrara A Jr.; Ali Heller M Soph.; Jamie Maddaluno A Sr.; Jillian Mayer D Jr.; Allura McManus D Jr.

ABOUT THE PIRATES: Eight returning starters will help Mogavero in her first year as coach.

NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS

Last season: 11-2

Coach: Dom Gagnon

KEY PLAYERS

Ciara Daly D Sr.; Geena Gardella A Sr.; Joanna Mauceri M Sr.; Aisling McGrath M Jr.; Andrea Waldron A Sr.

ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Now playing in Conference III, the Gladiators are fresh off a strong finish that earned them the bump up.

CONFERENCE IV

BALDWIN BRUINS

Last season: 7-5

Coach: Rebecca LaFlare

KEY PLAYERS

Fabiola Belizaire D Sr.; Megan Doyle M Jr.; Tess Ferguson A Soph.; Katie Kallamni A Sr.; Kaitlyn Trepeta D Soph.

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Kallamni, a SUNY Plattsburgh commit, and Ferguson both have strong shots and figure to lead the offense.

CAREY SEAHAWKS

Last season: 6-7

Coach: Nicole Kaye

KEY PLAYERS

Alex Busch M Jr.; Jenna Gallant M/A Soph.; Jenna Lim M/A Sr.; KellyAnn McGrath M Jr.; Vanessa Tortorella G Jr.

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Busch (60 goals) and Gallant (44) return as the top scorers.

CLARKE RAMS

Last season: 0-12

Coach: Rick Aragona

KEY PLAYERS

Hailey Calabrese D Jr.; Maleah Cobham A Jr.; Emily Granizo D Jr.; Alyssa Kozak M Jr.; Graceann Murphy M Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: Looking to bounce back with a solid junior class.

ELMONT SPARTANS

Last season: 12-3

Coach: Kemola Webster

KEY PLAYERS

Aylana Bell M Sr.; Tobi Fadugba A Sr.; Leeana Grandel M Sr.; Keturah Jackson M Sr.; Lotanna Nwabudu M Sr.

ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Bell, Grandel and Nwabudu will each play for Post University next year.

HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS

Last season: 4-9

Coach: Lauren Marra

KEY PLAYERS

Katarina Antonopoulos D Jr.; Alana Germano A Fr.; Kara Lacey M Soph.; Kaitlyn Louie D Sr.; Sydney Pelaez G Sr.

ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: Their first year on turf, the Highlanders are relying on a strong defense this spring.

ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS

Last season: 4-10

Coach: Justine Murtagh

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Christiano D Sr.; Rebecca Gersbeck D Jr.; Julia Minafo M Sr.; Kathryn Mullin M Sr.; Meghan Schroeder A Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: This group has strong stick skills and figures to improve as a program that didn’t have JV until last spring.

MINEOLA MUSTANGS

Last season: 9-6

Coach: Samantha Henton

KEY PLAYERS

Sydnie Jean-Noel D Sr.; Maggie McMahon M Fr.; Allison Mendes M Sr.; Stephanie Pereira M Jr.; Neilah Rustemi A Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Speed and young talent should make them an exciting team to watch develop.

PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS

Last season: 4-11

Coach: Janine Stotis

KEY PLAYERS

Amanda Ortsman M Jr.; Dani Pollard D Sr.; Brooke Reamer M Sr.; Lyndsey Shulroff M Soph.; Alexandra Whitmore M Fr.

ABOUT THE HAWKS: Reaping the benefits of a second year with a JV team, the Hawks hope to improve in conference play.

ROSLYN BULLDOGS

Last season: 9-5

Coach: Lauren Lopez

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Bash D Sr.; Emily Cohen M Sr.; Brynn Goodstadt M Jr.; Kyra McTigue M Sr.; Caity Mongeluzo A Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Six seniors with four years of experience have them hoping for more.

WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS

Last season: 7-5

Coach: Suzanne Kenney



KEY PLAYERS

Grace DeStasio M/A Jr.; Jenny Lian G Sr.; Kristine Romero D/A Jr.; Mirtha Sevilla A/M Jr.

ABOUT THE RAMS: They’ve moved up to Conference IV and will rely on Lian to keep them in games.

CONFERENCE V

BELLMORE JFK COUGARS

Last season: 7-7

Coach: Mallory Freely

KEY PLAYERS

Alli Dippolito D Sr.; Victoria Dragonetti M Soph.; Jordyn Fuller M Soph.; Danielle Lewin M Jr.; Chloe Ott A Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: A speedy, young group has a defense that is coming along nicely in the early going.

FREEPORT RED DEVILS

Last season: 3-8

Coach: Anabel Lopez

KEY PLAYERS

Perla De La Cruz G Sr.; Raeesha Lawal D Sr.; Lenox Pinczehelyi A Sr.; Daniela Trujillo M Sr.; Kelcey Woodward M Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: A very young group can learn from Albright commit Pinczehelyi and Lawal, the keys to both sides of the ball.

GLEN COVE BIG RED

Last season: 6-8

Coach: Nicole Sileo

KEY PLAYERS

Claudia Cela A Sr.; Lucy Costello M/D Sr.; Leah Dwyer D Sr.; Ariana Greenberg A Sr.; Trinity Hudson M Sr.

ABOUT THE BIG RED: Dwyer, a four-year starter headed to SUNY Purchase, anchors the defense.

GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS

Last season: 10-4

Coach: Alexandra Bellini

KEY PLAYERS

Carly Campbell M Sr.; Kathleen Katchis D Jr.; Claire Kivelowitz M Sr.; Maya Ran M/D Sr.; Amanda Shirazi M Sr.

ABOUT THE BLAZERS: A speedy, conditioned group could help overcome the loss of eight seniors from last season.

GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS

Last season: 5-10

Coach: Morgan Burk

KEY PLAYERS

Sabrina Dao G Jr.; Dani Fisher M Sr.; Emily Gal M Soph.; Rachel Sakol A Sr.; Lia Seo M Soph.

ABOUT THE REBELS: A sturdy defense, anchored by Dao, is their strength.

HEMPSTEAD TIGERS

Last season: 0-10

Coach: Ray Mills

KEY PLAYERS

Erika Cruz M Fr.; Rachel Guavarra D Sr.; Nia Llewellyn M Soph.; Natalia Romero A Soph.; Nika Wade-Riddick M Soph.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: An athletic team that likes to run the field in transition.

MALVERNE / EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKIN’ MULES

Last season: 4-10

Coach: Sheila Dempsey

KEY PLAYERS

Nicolette Conserve M Jr.; Jocelyn Lovera A Jr.; Destiny Mitchell M Jr.; Nicole Munoz D Soph.; Tiffany Prewitt M Jr.

ABOUT THE ROCKIN’ MULES: A new varsity coach is familiar with the program after spending two years as the JV coach.

ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS

Last season: 1-9

Coach: Rebecca Stahlman

KEY PLAYERS

Karen Castro D Jr.; Indya Ford M/A Sr.; Johanna Melina D Sr.; Maritza Porter M/A Sr.; Lizbeth Suazo M/A Sr.

ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: There’s a lot of inexperience but also four key seniors, led by Ford and Melina.

SEWANHAKA INDIANS

Last season: 4-9

Coach: Erica Brennan

KEY PLAYERS

Andrea Aguilar A Soph.; Kimberly Chicas-Rodriguez D Soph.; Antoinette DiPerno D Soph.; Flo Hunte M Sr.; Amber Ramos G Soph.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: A fast team led by a multitude of sophomores but features Hunte, who won a Long Island Class A championship in basketball.

VALLEY STREAM DISTRICT EAGLES

Last season: 10-0

Coach: Jessica Ricotta

KEY PLAYERS

Giusepinna Cirelli D Sr.; Natalie Mendoza M Soph.; Isabella Morales M Sr.; Catherine Rivera D Jr.; Emily Soldatic A Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Losing seven starters leaves holes to fill for the defending conference champs, but there’s still talent in place.

WHEATLEY WILDCATS

Last season: 4-6

Coach: Terry Grace

KEY PLAYERS

Jordyn Behar A Fr.; Julia Braito M Sr.; Audrey LaMonica D Soph.; Sami Rothstein M Sr.; Brianna Werney M Soph.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Grace said Rothstein will break the school scoring record this year as one of the premiere middies in Conference V.