Nassau girls lacrosse: Team-by-team preview
A team-by-team breakdown of every Nassau girls lacrosse team on Long Island.
CONFERENCE I
COLD SPRING HARBOR SEAHAWKS
Last season: 19-2
Coach: Danielle Castellane
KEY PLAYERS
Caroline DeBellis A Sr.; Nicole Mormile M Sr.; Sophia Taglich D Sr.; Grace Tauckus M Sr.; Caroline Walter A Sr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: The defending state Class C champions return seven starters and 11 seniors.
GARDEN CITY TROJANS
Last season: 12-5
Coach: Diane Chapman
KEY PLAYERS
Caitlin Cook M Sr.; Emily Gaven G Sr.; Ella Heaney A Sr.; Sarah Mackey M Sr.; Liana McDonnell M Sr.
ABOUT THE TROJANS: Team speed is a plus as Garden City hopes to earn back the Nassau Class B title.
LONG BEACH MARINES
Last season: 7-8
Coach: Rachel Ray
KEY PLAYERS
Jillian Canner A Sr.; Lexie Correia M Sr.; Hannah Lewis M Sr.; Maggie Reznick A Jr.; Daisy Willard D Sr.
ABOUT THE MARINES: Having only graduated two starters, this is a veteran group with depth in the midfield.
MANHASSET INDIANS
Last season: 20-1
Coach: Meghan Clarke
KEY PLAYERS
Maggie Arnold D Jr.; Olivia Dooley M/D Sr.; Caroline Mondiello M/D Sr.; Maria Themelis M Jr.; Kelly Trotta A Sr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS: The defense state Class B champions have a new coach but a stable of returning impact players.
MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS
Last season: 12-5
Coach: Megan Protano
KEY PLAYERS
Sophia Cardello G Jr.; Kate Fiola M Sr.; Sophia Macchia M Sr.; Kerri Radomski D Sr.; Cara Scanio M Sr.
ABOUT THE CHIEFS: The defending Nassau Class A champs graduated some of its offensive punch but returns a fair amount of defenders, anchored by Cardello.
NORTH SHORE VIKINGS
Last season: 9-7
Coach: Meg McCormack
KEY PLAYERS
Caitlin Colbert A Sr.; Casey Colbert M Soph.; Kylee Colbert M 8th; Emma Fitzpatrick D Sr.; Andrea Liotta D Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: Gabby Scott returns from injury, while other returners include Emma Russo in goal and attackers Olivia Schatz and Micaela Fitzpatrick.
PORT WASHINGTON VIKINGS
Last season: 10-7
Coach: Kaitlyn Carter
KEY PLAYERS
Michaela Gearty A Sr.; Morgan Gearty M Sr.; Autumn Moon D Sr.; Ava Sann D Sr.; Tobey Tick A/M Jr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: A strong defense featuring Moon and Sann has the Vikings ready for a run at a county title.
SOUTH SIDE CYCLONES
Last season: 8-8
Coach: Robert Devlin
KEY PLAYERS
EllaGrace Delmond M Soph.; Julia Gentile A Sr.; Nicolina Mauro D Jr.; Katie McMahon M Jr.; Sydney Rathjen A/M Soph.
ABOUT THE CYCLONES: New to Conference I, they have the athletes to compete against Nassau’s top teams.
SYOSSET BRAVES
Last season: 9-6
Coach: Lauren LoMonaco
KEY PLAYERS
Casey Concannon M/D Jr.; Melissa Esswein A Sr.; Kayla Gulmi A Jr.; Kendall Halpern M Jr.; Rebecca Korn A Sr.
ABOUT THE BRAVES: They have the potential to take the next step in Class A behind a trio of lefty attackers and a workhorse middie in Halpern.
WANTAGH WARRIORS
Last season: 7-8
Coach: Robyn Pastuch
KEY PLAYERS
Ali Alaimo M/D Jr.; Jillian Balkunas M Soph.; Makenna Boutin D Soph.; Danielle Carson D Sr.; Sabrina Caruso A Soph.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS: Pastuch, the program’s fourth coach in four years, inherits a strong defensive team with talent on the rise.
CONFERENCE II
CARLE PLACE FROGS
Last season: 7-7
Coach: Stephanie Peragallo
KEY PLAYERS
Giana McKeough M Sr.; Caroline McLaughlin D Sr.; Trinity Reed M Jr.; Abby Selhorn A Sr.; Julia Winer A Sr.
ABOUT THE FROGS: They didn’t lose any starters and have won consecutive Nassau Class D championships.
FARMINGDALE DALERS
Last season: 8-7
Coach: Tracy Wiener
KEY PLAYERS
Kelly Bergersen A Jr.; Nicolette Lospitalier M Sr.; Olivia Mutt A Sr.; Erin Shimborske M Sr.; Amanda Webber M Sr.
ABOUT THE DALERS: Three returning starters on attack support a talented midfield that has the Dalers primed for a run at a county title.
FLORAL PARK KNIGHTS
Last season: 7-6
Coach: Kristen Freiermuth
KEY PLAYERS
Erin Harkins A Fr.; Amanda Kozak M Jr.; Caroline Lubacich D Soph.; Julia Minogue A Sr.; Kelly Ventura M Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: Kozak and Ventura also take the draw on a team that is new to Conference II.
JERICHO JAYHAWKS
Last season: 10-3
Coach: Hayley Lacey
KEY PLAYERS
Caitlin Chestler A/M Jr.; Daria Drew M Sr.; Talia Drew A/M Sr.; Kristina Kallansrude M Sr.; Cassandra Stoffers G Sr.
ABOUT THE JAYHAWKS: A strong senior class helms a team new to Conference II.
LOCUST VALLEY FALCONS
Last season: 14-2
Coach: Carolyn Morales
KEY PLAYERS
Katherine Berritto G Sr.; Anna Fraschilla M Sr.; Sarah Lubow M Sr.; Lindsay Merenda D Sr.; Julia Sabatino M Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS: Senior leadership, led by Holy Cross commit Fraschilla, has them ready for another strong season.
LYNBROOK OWLS
Last season: 8-9
Coach: Vincent Tetro
KEY PLAYERS
Jenna Hendrickson M Soph.; Elizabeth Murphy A Jr.; Kayleigh Stalter A Jr.; Lena Weinkauf D Jr.; Jessica Woll D Sr.
ABOUT THE OWLS: Looking to play fast with quick ball movement, the Owls lean on Murphy and Stalter on the attack.
OCEANSIDE SAILORS
Last season: 2-11
Coach: Ralph Montera Jr.
KEY PLAYERS
Lucia Alamia A Sr.; Olivia Burnside D Sr.; Jamie Mecca M Sr.; Katie Morgan A Sr.; Julia Schwasnick M Jr.
ABOUT THE SAILORS: A mix of experienced talent with first-year players could be just the right mix.
OYSTER BAY BAYMEN
Last season: 7-9
Coach: Charlie Rizzuto
KEY PLAYERS
Jessica Duggan A Sr.; Jessica Layne A Sr.; Ryann O’Keefe D Sr.; Kaitlin Pellechia M Sr.; Michelle Ruzzier M Sr.
ABOUT THE BAYMEN: Minutes away from a county title last spring, they eventually fell to Carle Place. Many players return, and they’re primed for more.
PLAINEDGE RED DEVILS
Last season: 10-5
Coach: Kristin Susko
KEY PLAYERS
Regina DiChiara A Jr.; Brooke DiFede A Jr.; Victoria Fischetti D Jr.; Ashley Gambardella G Sr.; Kelly Stephens A Sr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: Young after graduating 10 seniors, they’re led by DiChiara, who scored 62 goals last year.
SEAFORD VIKINGS
Last season: 11-5
Coach: Tim Brace
KEY PLAYERS
Caitlyn Costello A Sr.; Grace Pupke A Jr.; Vanya Ruano A Sr.; Britney Sirota G Sr.; Gina Toscano M Sr.
ABOUT THE VIKINGS: The entire starting defense graduated, but they return significant firepower on attack.
CONFERENCE III
BETHPAGE GOLDEN EAGLES
Last season: 8-5
Coach: Alyssa Kildare
KEY PLAYERS
Madison Buttice A Sr.; Samantha D’Aponte A Sr.; Meagan Landers D Soph.; Amanda O’Neill A/M Sr.; Jordan Prechtel GK Sr.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN EAGLES: Prechtel, a senior leader, is closing in on the program save record.
CALHOUN COLTS
Last season: 4-10
Coach: Melissa Rohr
KEY PLAYERS
Marguerite Araneo A/M Fr.; Lauren Boldis GK Soph.; Olivia Correa M Fr.; Rylee Raines A Soph.; Sarah Tappeto M Sr.
ABOUT THE COLTS: They return their leading scorer (Tappeto) with a group of young impact players.
DIVISION BLUE DRAGONS
Last season: 8-8
Coach: Sean Donnellan
KEY PLAYERS
Madison Gillis M Sr.; Emily Mustapic A Sr.; Madyson Nuzzi A Sr.; Juliana Stanley A Fr.; Hailey Thomas M Jr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DRAGONS: A diverse offense with multiple threats makes them a tough team to handle.
EAST MEADOW JETS
Last season: 7-7
Coach: Kara Fiorillo
KEY PLAYERS
Jenna Balsamo G Jr.; Rebecca Homan D Sr.; Carly Howell M Soph.; Taylor Keicher D/M Sr.; Emily Terino A Soph.
ABOUT THE JETS: Several open spots have new players competing for playing time surrounding a core group of returners.
FRIENDS ACADEMY QUAKERS
Last season: 5-8
Coach: Victoria Kotowski
KEY PLAYERS
Caroline Carrello A Jr.; Juliet D’Aversa G Sr.; Ashleen Hughes A/M Soph.; Sydney Kang M Soph.; Charlotte Semlies A Fr.
ABOUT THE QUAKERS: D’Aversa, a veteran between the pipes, anchors a team with youth in key positions.
HEWLETT BULLDOGS
Last season: 3-12
Coach: Jackie Hughes
KEY PLAYERS
Alessandra Borsellino M Soph.; Samantha Panzarella D/M Sr.; Mia Perkell A Soph.; Eileen Pincus M/A Jr.; Margo Vershleiser M/A Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: A new coach hopes to usher in a new era. Eighth-grade goalie Ava Giugliano could make an immediate impact.
HICKSVILLE COMETS
Last season: 8-6
Coach: Meredith Schneider
KEY PLAYERS
Kerrin Heuser M Sr.; Kristinamarie Kasovitz G Sr.; Danielle Vassallo M Sr.; Paige Walker A Jr.
ABOUT THE COMETS: Heuser has 162 career goals and is one of several senior leaders.
MACARTHUR GENERALS
Last season: 8-9
Coach: Dan Agovino
KEY PLAYERS
Doriana Cardon D Sr.; Kelly Cook A Sr.; Marisa Misuraca M Sr.; Olivia Quitoni M Sr.; Mary Kate Sweeney G Jr.
ABOUT THE GENERALS: Quitoni and Misuraca will split draw duties while Sweeney anchors the defense between the pipes.
MEPHAM PIRATES
Last season: 8-7
Coach: Kristen Mogavero
KEY PLAYERS
Alexa Ferrara A Jr.; Ali Heller M Soph.; Jamie Maddaluno A Sr.; Jillian Mayer D Jr.; Allura McManus D Jr.
ABOUT THE PIRATES: Eight returning starters will help Mogavero in her first year as coach.
NEW HYDE PARK GLADIATORS
Last season: 11-2
Coach: Dom Gagnon
KEY PLAYERS
Ciara Daly D Sr.; Geena Gardella A Sr.; Joanna Mauceri M Sr.; Aisling McGrath M Jr.; Andrea Waldron A Sr.
ABOUT THE GLADIATORS: Now playing in Conference III, the Gladiators are fresh off a strong finish that earned them the bump up.
CONFERENCE IV
BALDWIN BRUINS
Last season: 7-5
Coach: Rebecca LaFlare
KEY PLAYERS
Fabiola Belizaire D Sr.; Megan Doyle M Jr.; Tess Ferguson A Soph.; Katie Kallamni A Sr.; Kaitlyn Trepeta D Soph.
ABOUT THE BRUINS: Kallamni, a SUNY Plattsburgh commit, and Ferguson both have strong shots and figure to lead the offense.
CAREY SEAHAWKS
Last season: 6-7
Coach: Nicole Kaye
KEY PLAYERS
Alex Busch M Jr.; Jenna Gallant M/A Soph.; Jenna Lim M/A Sr.; KellyAnn McGrath M Jr.; Vanessa Tortorella G Jr.
ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS: Busch (60 goals) and Gallant (44) return as the top scorers.
CLARKE RAMS
Last season: 0-12
Coach: Rick Aragona
KEY PLAYERS
Hailey Calabrese D Jr.; Maleah Cobham A Jr.; Emily Granizo D Jr.; Alyssa Kozak M Jr.; Graceann Murphy M Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS: Looking to bounce back with a solid junior class.
ELMONT SPARTANS
Last season: 12-3
Coach: Kemola Webster
KEY PLAYERS
Aylana Bell M Sr.; Tobi Fadugba A Sr.; Leeana Grandel M Sr.; Keturah Jackson M Sr.; Lotanna Nwabudu M Sr.
ABOUT THE SPARTANS: Bell, Grandel and Nwabudu will each play for Post University next year.
HERRICKS HIGHLANDERS
Last season: 4-9
Coach: Lauren Marra
KEY PLAYERS
Katarina Antonopoulos D Jr.; Alana Germano A Fr.; Kara Lacey M Soph.; Kaitlyn Louie D Sr.; Sydney Pelaez G Sr.
ABOUT THE HIGHLANDERS: Their first year on turf, the Highlanders are relying on a strong defense this spring.
ISLAND TREES BULLDOGS
Last season: 4-10
Coach: Justine Murtagh
KEY PLAYERS
Olivia Christiano D Sr.; Rebecca Gersbeck D Jr.; Julia Minafo M Sr.; Kathryn Mullin M Sr.; Meghan Schroeder A Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: This group has strong stick skills and figures to improve as a program that didn’t have JV until last spring.
MINEOLA MUSTANGS
Last season: 9-6
Coach: Samantha Henton
KEY PLAYERS
Sydnie Jean-Noel D Sr.; Maggie McMahon M Fr.; Allison Mendes M Sr.; Stephanie Pereira M Jr.; Neilah Rustemi A Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: Speed and young talent should make them an exciting team to watch develop.
PLAINVIEW-OLD BETHPAGE JFK HAWKS
Last season: 4-11
Coach: Janine Stotis
KEY PLAYERS
Amanda Ortsman M Jr.; Dani Pollard D Sr.; Brooke Reamer M Sr.; Lyndsey Shulroff M Soph.; Alexandra Whitmore M Fr.
ABOUT THE HAWKS: Reaping the benefits of a second year with a JV team, the Hawks hope to improve in conference play.
ROSLYN BULLDOGS
Last season: 9-5
Coach: Lauren Lopez
KEY PLAYERS
Sam Bash D Sr.; Emily Cohen M Sr.; Brynn Goodstadt M Jr.; Kyra McTigue M Sr.; Caity Mongeluzo A Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Six seniors with four years of experience have them hoping for more.
WEST HEMPSTEAD RAMS
Last season: 7-5
Coach: Suzanne Kenney
KEY PLAYERS
Grace DeStasio M/A Jr.; Jenny Lian G Sr.; Kristine Romero D/A Jr.; Mirtha Sevilla A/M Jr.
ABOUT THE RAMS: They’ve moved up to Conference IV and will rely on Lian to keep them in games.
CONFERENCE V
BELLMORE JFK COUGARS
Last season: 7-7
Coach: Mallory Freely
KEY PLAYERS
Alli Dippolito D Sr.; Victoria Dragonetti M Soph.; Jordyn Fuller M Soph.; Danielle Lewin M Jr.; Chloe Ott A Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: A speedy, young group has a defense that is coming along nicely in the early going.
FREEPORT RED DEVILS
Last season: 3-8
Coach: Anabel Lopez
KEY PLAYERS
Perla De La Cruz G Sr.; Raeesha Lawal D Sr.; Lenox Pinczehelyi A Sr.; Daniela Trujillo M Sr.; Kelcey Woodward M Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: A very young group can learn from Albright commit Pinczehelyi and Lawal, the keys to both sides of the ball.
GLEN COVE BIG RED
Last season: 6-8
Coach: Nicole Sileo
KEY PLAYERS
Claudia Cela A Sr.; Lucy Costello M/D Sr.; Leah Dwyer D Sr.; Ariana Greenberg A Sr.; Trinity Hudson M Sr.
ABOUT THE BIG RED: Dwyer, a four-year starter headed to SUNY Purchase, anchors the defense.
GREAT NECK NORTH BLAZERS
Last season: 10-4
Coach: Alexandra Bellini
KEY PLAYERS
Carly Campbell M Sr.; Kathleen Katchis D Jr.; Claire Kivelowitz M Sr.; Maya Ran M/D Sr.; Amanda Shirazi M Sr.
ABOUT THE BLAZERS: A speedy, conditioned group could help overcome the loss of eight seniors from last season.
GREAT NECK SOUTH REBELS
Last season: 5-10
Coach: Morgan Burk
KEY PLAYERS
Sabrina Dao G Jr.; Dani Fisher M Sr.; Emily Gal M Soph.; Rachel Sakol A Sr.; Lia Seo M Soph.
ABOUT THE REBELS: A sturdy defense, anchored by Dao, is their strength.
HEMPSTEAD TIGERS
Last season: 0-10
Coach: Ray Mills
KEY PLAYERS
Erika Cruz M Fr.; Rachel Guavarra D Sr.; Nia Llewellyn M Soph.; Natalia Romero A Soph.; Nika Wade-Riddick M Soph.
ABOUT THE TIGERS: An athletic team that likes to run the field in transition.
MALVERNE / EAST ROCKAWAY ROCKIN’ MULES
Last season: 4-10
Coach: Sheila Dempsey
KEY PLAYERS
Nicolette Conserve M Jr.; Jocelyn Lovera A Jr.; Destiny Mitchell M Jr.; Nicole Munoz D Soph.; Tiffany Prewitt M Jr.
ABOUT THE ROCKIN’ MULES: A new varsity coach is familiar with the program after spending two years as the JV coach.
ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Last season: 1-9
Coach: Rebecca Stahlman
KEY PLAYERS
Karen Castro D Jr.; Indya Ford M/A Sr.; Johanna Melina D Sr.; Maritza Porter M/A Sr.; Lizbeth Suazo M/A Sr.
ABOUT THE ROUGH RIDERS: There’s a lot of inexperience but also four key seniors, led by Ford and Melina.
SEWANHAKA INDIANS
Last season: 4-9
Coach: Erica Brennan
KEY PLAYERS
Andrea Aguilar A Soph.; Kimberly Chicas-Rodriguez D Soph.; Antoinette DiPerno D Soph.; Flo Hunte M Sr.; Amber Ramos G Soph.
ABOUT THE INDIANS: A fast team led by a multitude of sophomores but features Hunte, who won a Long Island Class A championship in basketball.
VALLEY STREAM DISTRICT EAGLES
Last season: 10-0
Coach: Jessica Ricotta
KEY PLAYERS
Giusepinna Cirelli D Sr.; Natalie Mendoza M Soph.; Isabella Morales M Sr.; Catherine Rivera D Jr.; Emily Soldatic A Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Losing seven starters leaves holes to fill for the defending conference champs, but there’s still talent in place.
WHEATLEY WILDCATS
Last season: 4-6
Coach: Terry Grace
KEY PLAYERS
Jordyn Behar A Fr.; Julia Braito M Sr.; Audrey LaMonica D Soph.; Sami Rothstein M Sr.; Brianna Werney M Soph.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Grace said Rothstein will break the school scoring record this year as one of the premiere middies in Conference V.
