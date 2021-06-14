HS sports roundup: Locust Valley girls lacrosse, Miller Place softball, more

Payton Tini scored four goals and had two assists in No. 2 Locust Valley’s 9-8 win over No. 3 Carle Place in a Nassau Class D girls lacrosse semifinal Monday.

Tini scored with 4:43 left in the fourth quarter to give Locust Valley a 9-7 lead. Katie Nabet added three goals.

Locust Valley (7-6) will face Cold Spring Harbor at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethpage High School in the final.

Cold Spring Harbor 19, Oyster Bay 2: Anna Spehr had five goals for No. 1 Cold Spring Harbor in the win over No. 4 Oyster Bay in a semifinal of the Class D playoffs. Ava Faranello and Kaylie Tighe each added two goals.

Northport 16, Commack 8: Isabella Germani had four goals and two assists for No. 1 Northport in a win over No. 5 Commack in a semifinal of the Suffolk Division I playoffs.

Kaylie Mackiewicz had three goals and two assists in the win and Tara Walsh added four goals and one assist. Northport advances to the final on Wednesday, when they will take on the winner of Huntington/Smithtown East.

SOFTBALL

Miller Place 2, Islip 0: Jessica Lavarone got out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the top of the eighth inning for No. 2 Miller Place in a win over No. 3 Islip in a semifinal of the Suffolk A playoffs. Amelia DeRosa had two extra-base hits and drove in both runs. Miller Place advances to the final and will take on the winner of East Islip/Bayport in a best-of-three series beginning on Tuesday.

West Islip 6, North Babylon 4: Alex Michaluk went 3-for-4 with an RBI for No. 4 West Islip in the win over No. 1 North Babylon in a Suffolk AA semifinal.