Long Island is known as a hotbed of lacrosse talent, and the below information reinforces that opinion.

Coaches for each of Long Island’s 106 girls lacrosse teams were asked which of their seniors were playing in college. A total of 267 seniors from Long Island will play women’s lacrosse next season.

These numbers only reflect the Class of 2018. There are more verbal commitments from underclassmen, but this information only pertains to this year’s graduating seniors. See more at Newsday’s college commitments database.

DIVISION I

Nearly half — 123 of the 267 seniors reported — will be playing at Division I schools. Of those, 31 seniors will play for teams who finished this past season ranked in the top 20.

Division I Top 20 (U.S. Lacrosse)

1. James Madison (1)

2. Boston College (3)

3. Maryland (2)

4. Stony Brook (8)

5. North Carolina (1)

6. Florida (2)

7. Navy (0)

8. Northwestern (0)

9. Towson (4)

10. Princeton (2)

11. Loyola (0)

12. Colorado (0)

13. Virginia Tech (0)

14. Penn (5)

15. Denver (0)

16. Virginia (0)

17. Stanford (0)

18. Penn State (1)

19. Syracuse (1)

20. High Point (1)

DIVISION II

Another 76 seniors will play at Division II schools, with more than half of that number — 42 — playing for teams ranked in the Top 20.

Division II Top 20 (U.S. Lacrosse)

1. Le Moyne (0)

2. Florida Southern (1)

3. Lindenwood (0)

4. West Chester (0)

5. Adelphi (4)

6. East Stroudsburg (2)

7. Regis (0)

8. Florida Tech (0)

9. Limestone (0)

10. LIU Post (7)

11. Mercyhurst (2)

12. Indianapolis (0)

13. Rollins (1)

14. Mercy (10)

15. Colorado Mesa (0)

16. NYIT (7)

17. Pace (7)

18. Lake Erie (0)

19. Merrimack (0)

20. Tampa (1)

DIVISION III

A total of 66 seniors are headed to Division III programs, including 11 players to top 20 programs.

Division III Top 20 (U.S. Lacrosse)

1. Gettysburg (0)

2. Middlebury (0)

3. TCNJ (0)

4. Salisbury (2)

5. Amherst (0)

6. York (0)

7. Franklin & Marshall (0)

8. Mary Washington (1)

9. Washington and Lee (2)

10. Tufts (1)

11. Trinity (0)

12. Bowdoin (0)

13. St. John Fisher (0)

14. Cortland (4)

15. William Smith (1)

16. Wesleyan (0)

17. Ithaca (0)

18. Catholic (0)

19. Rowan (0)

20. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (0)

ON LONG ISLAND

A total of 52 top players chose to stay home and play at Long Island’s top programs next year.

Adelphi (4)

Farmingdale State (6)

Hofstra (6)

LIU Post (7)

Molloy (9)

Nassau CC (1)

NYIT (7)

Old Westbury (1)

St. Joseph’s (LI) (2)

Stony Brook (8)

USMMA (1)

CONFERENCE CALLS

Long Island’s seniors will play in 16 Division I conferences, nine Division II conferences and 16 Division III conferences. The East Coast Conference of Division II has the most seniors of any conference with 36.

Division I

American Athletic Conference (2)

ACC (8)

America East (15)

Atlantic 10 (10)

Atlantic Sun (5)

Big East (6)

Big South (1)

Big Ten (6)

CAA (13)

Ivy League (13)

MAAC (17)

Mid-America Conference (1)

Northeast Conference (11)

Pac-12 (1)

Patriot League (13)

Southern Conference (1)

Division II

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (3)

Conference Carolinas (2)

East Coast Conference (36)

Great Midwest Athletic Conference (1)

Mountain East Conference (1)

Northeast-10 Conference (18)

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (7)

South Atlantic Conference (3)

Sunshine State Conference (5)

Division III

Capital Athletic Conference (3)

Centennial Conference (2)

Commonwealth Conference (3)

Commonwealth Coast Conference (2)

Empire 8 Conference (3)

Florida Sun Conference (2)

Freedom Conference (5)

Landmark Conference (2)

Liberty League (2)

NESCAC (2)

NEWMAC (6)

New Jersey Athletic Conference (5)

Old Dominion Conference (2)

SCIAC (1)

Skyline Conference (12)

SUNYAC (14)

Other

NJCAA (1)

NAIA’s Sun Conference (1)

TOP STATES

New York: 118

Pennsylvania: 34

Connecticut: 17

Massachusetts: 17

The numbers indicate the desire for seniors to stay in New York, not just Long Island. Below are the top three states seniors will play in, as well as overall numbers breakdowns by county.

MORE NUMBERS

—156 seniors from Suffolk public schools will play in college

—91 seniors from Nassau public schools will play in college

—20 seniors from CHSAA/Private schools will play in college

—82 high schools represented

FROM TEAMMATES TO RIVALS

Several high school teammates will go toe-to-toe against each other at the next level. Many of these matchups will happen in the ECC, but there are a few high-end Division I matchups to watch for. Below is every set of teammates that will be rivals in college.

ACC

—Mount Sinai’s Meaghan and Kirsten Scutaro (Notre Dame) and Meaghan Tyrrell (Syracuse)

AMERICA EAST

—Syosset’s Sofia Afkham (Binghamton) and Nicole Rizzo (Stony Brook)

ATLANTIC 10

—Cold Spring Harbor’s Emily Weld (Davidson) and Caroline Atkinson (Richmond)

ECC

—Bellport’s Kara Rosenberg (Molloy) and Casey Myers (NYIT)

—Bethpage’s Kelly Hughes (LIU Post) and Gillian O’Boyle (Molloy)

—Mepham’s Erin Chalich (Mercy) and Caitlin Gilroy (Molloy)

—New Hyde Park’s Ally Petricca (LIU Post) and Mollie Zimmerman (Molloy)

—Plainedge’s Juliana Keenan (Mercy) and Brianna DiFede (Molloy)

—Rocky Point’s Abby Bellport (Molloy) and Sara Giamarella (NYIT)

—Seaford’s Kaitlyn Grzelaczyk (Mercy) and Jaclyn Grzelaczyk (NYIT)

—West Babylon’s Emma Cantwell (LIU Post), Kayla Reese (Mercy) and Gracie Guglielmo (NYIT)

IVY

—Ward Melville’s Shannon Brazier (Cornell), Shannon Coughlan (Yale), Shannon Berry (Princeton) and Kate Mulham (Princeton)

MAAC

—Sayville’s Gabby Thornton (Iona), Meg Collins (Iona) and Bella Coan (Quinnipiac)

—Smithtown East’s Nora Carpenter (Iona) and Annie Freshour (Manhattan)

NE-10

—Huntington’s Megan Bacik (Franklin and Pierce) and Isabella Piccola (Pace)

—Sachem East’s Morgan DeBenedictis (Adelphi) and Athena Vogiatzis (Stonehill)

PATRIOT

—Eastport-South Manor’s Emily Masera (Army) and Hannah Kenneally (Boston)

—Sacred Heart’s Emma Cashwell (Bucknell) and Clare Casey (Holy Cross)

SKYLINE

—Freeport’s Nia Merritt (Farmingdale State) and Tazmeya Allen (Ole Westbury)

SUNYAC

—Farmingdale’s Julia Cambria (Cortland) and Davina Gyedu (Plattsburgh)

—Half Hollow Hills’ Isabella Marx (Oneonta) and Hailey DeMott (Cortland)

FROM TEAMMATES TO TEAMMATES

There are also high school teammates who will continue playing together in college, highlighted by three Manhasset players going to UPenn and three Ward Melville players going to Towson. Three sets of twins also will play together in college.

—Bayport-Blue Point’s Cassidy and Courtney Weeks at Boston College.

—Brentwood’s Sofia Millan and Iyana Hudson at Farmingdale State.

—Connetquot’s Marina Skelly and Megan McLoughlin at New Haven.

—Eastport-South Manor’s Jordyn Biskup and Dayna Martinetto at Jacksonville.

—Floyd’s Cassidy and Courtney Connelly at LIU Brooklyn.

—Manhasset’s Katie Bellucci, Maggie Beresheim and Krissy Kowalski at UPenn.

—Massapequa’s Erin Tierney and Jaclyn Gatti at Hofstra.

—Mount Sinai’s Kirsten and Meaghan Scutaro at Notre Dame.

—Sayville’s Gabby Thornton and Meg Collins at Iona.

—Ward Melville’s Kerri Thornton, Kerri Liucci and Nicole Liucci at Towson.

—Ward Melville’s Shannon Berry and Kate Mulham at Princeton.

—Westhampton’s Hailey Daleo and Emilee Downs at Stony Brook.

FUN FACT

Emma Greenhill (Huntington) will play at Division I national champion James Madison, while no seniors will play at Division II national champion Le Moyne or Division III national champion Gettysburg.