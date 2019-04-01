Last week in Long Island girls lacrosse

Recapping the week of March 25-31 in Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a comeback by East Meadow and finishing with other notables. All information is current as of Monday, April 1, at noon.

For an early season surprise, head to East Meadow

The East Meadow Jets are soaring out of the gate.

Coming off a 7-7 season (3-6 in Nassau Conference III), East Meadow is off to a 4-0 start after a 9-8 win over Bethpage last Thursday. Emma Terino scored the winner with 6.8 seconds left after the Jets overcame an 8-6 deficit in the final seven minutes.

Mary Fitzsimmons made it 8-7, then Lindsay Solenski tied it with three minutes left. Terino, Solenski and Gina Giambald each had two goals.

East Meadow also beat Hicksville last Monday, as Carly Howell dominated with seven goals and an assist in a 16-12 victory.

Other notable wins

• In a non-league game on Monday, Farmingdale beat Huntington, 8-7, on Riley D’Andrea’s goal with 3:57 left. Kelly Bergersen (one goal, two assists) assisted the goal. Erin Shimborske had three goals.

• Down a player with under a minute to play, Calhoun still earned a 9-8 win over Hewlett as Sarah Tappeto scored her fourth goal to break a tie at 8 in Nassau Conference III last Monday. Kerry Pearson (three assists) caused the turnover that made the goal possible.

• North Shore trailed by two goals entering the second half but earned an 8-7 win over Massapequa last Tuesday in Nassau Conference I. Caitlin Colbert (two goals) scored the winner with 6:54 remaining. Her younger sister, Casey, scored her third goal for a 7-6 lead before Massapequa tied the game at 7 on Kelly Rosenfeld’s strike.

• Margo Vershleiser scored the winner with 0.2 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Hewlett to a 9-8 win over MacArthur in Nassau Conference III last Thursday. Mia Perkell won the draw that set up the winner. Vershleiser totaled four goals and three assists.

• Caitlin Cook gave Garden City a late lead and Emily Gaven made a deciding save as the Trojans staved off Syosset, 13-11, in Nassau Conference I last Saturday. Garden City had led 10-5, but Syosset tied the game at 10 on Casey Concannon’s free position.

• West Babylon overcame a two-goal halftime deficit to defeat Mattituck/Southold, 9-6, in Suffolk Division II on Saturday. Kayla and Lacey Downey each scored four goals, and Lacey Downey also chipped in two assists.

• Dylan Small scored the winner with 11 seconds left in Wantagh’s 9-8 win over South Side in Nassau Conference I on Saturday. Jill Balkunas and Madison Taylor each scored three times.

Standout performers

• Keturah Jackson scored her sixth goal a minute into overtime to lead Elmont to a 12-11 win over Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK last Monday. Santona Joseph held strong with 16 saves.

• Leah Iglesias caused five turnovers, recorded four ground balls and scored the winning goal in the first minute of overtime in Carle Place’s 10-9 win over Lynbrook on Wednesday.

• Hollie Schleicher had eight goals, one assist, six ground balls, nine draw controls and three caused turnovers in a 12-5 Westhampton win over Kings Park last Thursday.

• Isabelle Vitale had four goals and five assists in Cold Spring Harbor’s 16-8 win over Wantagh last Thursday.

• Maggie McMahon netted six goals as Mineola won, 9-8, over Baldwin last Thursday.

• Janine Suris had eight goals and two assists and Regan Kielmeyer had three goals and six assists in Smithtown West’s 22-12 win over Commack last Friday.

• Emma Ward notched her 200th career goal in a 17-6 win over Hampton Bays last Friday. The junior had four goals and four assists in the game.

• Claire Morris, a senior bound for Ohio State, made five saves — including the 500th of her career — as Northport beat Connetquot, 12-5.

This week’s game to watch

• Monday, April 1 — Eastport-South Manor at Westhampton, 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 2 — Northport at Smithtown West, 4:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, April 2 — St. Anthony’s at Garden City, 4:30 p.m.

• Thursday, April 4 — Garden City at Massapequa, 4:45 p.m.

• Friday, April 5 — West Babylon at Mount Sinai, 6 p.m.

• Friday, April 5 — Mattituck/Southold at West Islip, 4 p.m.

• Saturday, April 6 — McDonogh (Md.) at Manhasset, 11 a.m.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Manhasset (1-0)

2. Cold Spring Harbor (5-0)

3. Mount Sinai (3-0)

4. Eastport-South Manor (3-0)

5. Garden City (2-0)

6. Northport (3-0)

7. West Babylon (4-0)

8. Sacred Heart (1-0)

9. St. Anthony’s (0-0)

10. Riverhead (3-0)