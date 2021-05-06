Newsday's annual list of the top girls lacrosse players across Long Island high schools, listed in alphabetical order.

(Except where indicated, all stats listed are from the 2019 season, since the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Summer Agostino, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

She dominated the draw with 81 draw controls to go along with 30 goals, 20 assists and 19 caused turnovers. Agostino is committed to Boston College.

Madison Alaimo, Wantagh, A, Soph.

A key part of the Wantagh attack, she is a force on the crease and dangerous on the ride.

Jackie Amato, Westhampton, D, Sr.

A smart, tough defender who also can create havoc in the midfield. She has anchored the team’s defense but will be asked to transition to midfield with perhaps an increased offensive role.

Jordyn Behar, Wheatley, A, Jr.

Behar led Nassau in scoring with 60 goals and 63 assists as a freshman. Behar has playmaking ability in all offensive aspects.

Jill Balkunas, Wantagh, M, Sr.

The Brown commit had 38 goals and 17 draw controls as a sophomore.

Mackenzie Beil, Manhasset, D, Sr.

The Pittsburgh commit is one of the toughest defenders on Long Island. She had 17 ground balls and will control the backline for Manhasset.

Marina Bergin, Harborfields, M, Jr.

The quick-footed and versatile midfielder had 22 goals and 13 assists. She is committed to play at Navy.

Leah Bestany, Bethpage, A, Sr.

The East Carolina commit had 35 goals and 12 assists in her sophomore season.

Ava Biancardi, St. Anthony’s, M, Jr.

The Duke commit is a quick and athletic with the ability to create for herself and others. She will be a pivotal part of the Friars' offense.

Caitlin Boden, Sacred Heart, G, Jr.

Boden has a quick first step to the ball. She’s hard for a shooter to solve without a double fake or juke move. She's committed to James Madison.

Lauren Boldis, Calhoun, G, Sr.

The junior had 264 saves as a sophomore. She will play at Scranton.

Makenna Boutin, Wantagh, D, Sr.

The Rutgers commit had 42 ground balls and 14 draw controls as a sophomore.

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Sr.

Brady is a tough defender and the unquestioned leader on the backend. She’s a strong field communicator and is committed to Maryland.

Kyra Browne, Sacred Heart, M, Jr.

The fundamentally sound player earned playing time as a freshman, which is a bit of a rarity at Sacred Heart. She’s a strong defender who rarely makes a mistake.

Katie Brown, Huntington, A/M, Jr.

She scored 11 goals and picked up eight ground balls. The junior is committed to Bucknell.

Ella Cabrera, Northport, M. Jr.

The North Carolina commit will take on a larger role for the Tigers this year, a program that went 21-1 in 2019. She had 17 goals and seven assists and has the speed and versatility to take over a game.

Alexa Carannante, Mt. Sinai, D, Jr.

The physical defender doesn’t shy away from a tough defensive matchup for the Mustangs. She is committed to Pittsburgh.

Sabrina Caruso, Wantagh, A, Sr.

She has superior stick skills and can score from anywhere on the field. Her shot is second-to-none and she’s shifty and quick.

Luchianna Cardello, Massapequa, G, Jr.

The Hofstra commit takes over the cage for her sister, who is playing at Rutgers.

Jamie Chasanoff, Locust Valley, A, Sr.

The dynamic goal scorer had 32 goals and 13 assists as the focal point of the Locust Valley offense.

Jessica Colalillo, Syosset, M/D, Sr.

The Bryant commit had five goals and utilizes a strong lacrosse IQ on the field. She is the leader of the defense and a key piece in draw controls.

Casey Colbert, North Shore, M, Sr.

She had 23 goals and 14 assists as an elusive midfielder. Colbert is committed to Stony Brook.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Soph.

She totaled 41 goals and eight assists as an eighth-grader.

Jordan Conversano, Harborfields, M/D, Sr.

The Johns Hopkins commit is a tough-minded defense-first player. She added five goals and four assists.

Alayna Costa, Smithtown East, A/M, Sr.

The lefty with strong stick work finished second on the team with 36 goals, and added five assists. She is committed to play at Johns Hopkins.

Taylor Cullen, St. Anthony’s, D, Jr.

The tough defender is the anchor to the St. Anthony’s backline. She doesn’t make life easy on any opposing scoring threat.

Jenika Cuocco, Rocky Point, G, Sr.

She has the ability to control the game from the backline, as coach Michael Sanchez compared Cuocco to a "maestro with an orchestra." Cuocco is committed to play at Drexel.

Olivia Cruthers, Kellenberg, A, Sr.

She had 42 goals and six assists as a sophomore and is committed to play at Manhattan.

Jordan DeBlasio, Mt. Sinai, D, Jr.

The lockdown defender returns, in pursuit of a Suffolk Class C title. She is committed to play at Syracuse.

Ella Delmond, South Side, M, Sr.

The Quinnipiac commit had 33 goals and 17 assists as a sophomore. She has a powerful presence on both sides of the field and runs strong to the cage in 1-on-1 situations.

Jaidyn Donley, Comsewogue, D/M, Jr.

The Stony Brook commit is an anchor for the backline. She is a scrappy and physical defender who also can come up and play midfield with a powerful shot as needed.

Stephanie Doyle, West Islip, M, Sr.

She had six goals and nine assists, and is committed to Stony Brook.

Lacey Downey, West Babylon, M, Soph.

She’s coming off an outstanding basketball season where she led her team to Suffolk Conference II championship. The sophomore had 33 goals and 20 assists as an eighth-grader.

Maureen Duffy, Westhampton, M, Sr.

The Virginia commit had 33 goals and six assists. Duffy's speed and agility separate her from some of the other top midfielders on Long Island.

Catherine Erb, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Jr.

The athletic midfielder had 35 goals and four assists. She is committed to play at Dartmouth.

Nikki Fanelli, Syosset, A, Sr.

The USC commit is a speedy attacker and has a nose for the goal. She scored 20 goals as a sophomore.

Kiera Feibusch, Kings Park, A, Sr.

The Pittsburgh commit had 42 goals and 25 assists. She has been on varsity since the eighth grade.

Emily Fiola, Massapequa, A, Sr.

The Manhattan commit uses her speed and quickness to get by and between defenders to create plays for Massapequa.

Celeste Forte, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

The two-way defensive-minded midfielder isn’t afraid of any challenge of the field. Forte will take over a pivotal role for the defending state Class B champions before playing at Florida.

Jordan Forte, Huntington, M, Sr.

She had 22 goals, eight assists and 28 draw controls. Forte is committed to Stony Brook.

Alex Fusco, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit contributes at every facet of the game for Bayport-Blue Point, which looks to continue to be a key part of the Suffolk Class C championship picture.

Grace Gately, Manhasset, A, Sr.

Gately had 65 points (40 goals, 25 assists) as a sophomore. The Villanova commit scored four goals in a 10-9 loss to Eastport-South Manor in the Long Island Class B championship.

Isabella Germani, Northport, M, Jr.

The Stony Brook commit had 10 goals and four assists for a 21-win Northport team.

Victoria Goldrick, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

The Rutgers commit had 18 goals and seven assists last season. Goldrick brings a great lacrosse IQ and contributes in every facet of the game.

Ali Heller, Mepham, M, Sr.

Heller scored 42 goals, had seven assists, and won 27 draw controls. She is committed to Albany.

Jenna Hendrickson, Lynbrook, M, Sr.

She had 73 goals and 15 assists as a sophomore. She is committed to play at Pittsburgh.

Alex Hopkins, Garden City, M/A, Sr.

Hopkins is a do-it-all offensive player and had 15 goals. She will play at Yale next year.

Brooke Hoss, Sayville, M, Sr.

She had 43 goals and three assists and also accepted the role of taking draws for Sayville. Hoss is committed to Penn State.

Lauren Jabłonowski, Island Trees, A/M, Sr.

She had 22 goals and 15 assists. She is committed to the Merchant Marine Academy.

Mia Judd, Oceanside, D/M, Sr.

Judd is a physical presence on the field and had 40 ground balls and 15 draw controls. She is a tough defender in the crease and can help turn defense into offensive opportunities.

Molly Laforge, Mt. Sinai, M, Sr.

She had 10 goals and three assists. She is committed to Stony Brook.

Emily Lamparter, Mt. Sinai, G, Sr.

The Maryland commit is considered one of the top goalies in the area.

Amanda Lee, Ward Melville, M, Sr.

She’s speedy, smart and athletic. Lee is committed to Adelphi.

Jessica Lee, Kellenberg, M, Sr.

She scored 14 goals, had six assists and won 11 draw controls. The senior is committed to the Catholic University of America.

Alexandra Leggio, Seaford, A, Jr.

The Adelphi commit had 23 goals and seven assists a freshman. She is a strong, athletic attack and tough on the draw.

Lola Leone, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

A strong, fast lefty who is as determined to stop a goal as score one. She added 12 goals and five assists. Leone is committed to play at Navy.

Maggie Long, South Side, M, Jr.

She had 52 goals, 42 assists and 99 draw controls for Holy Trinity before transferring to South Side. She is committed to play at Pittsburgh.

Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, A, Sr.

The Florida commit totaled 51 goals and 19 assists, including six goals and two assists in Manhasset’s 13-12 win over Garden City in the Nassau Class B final.

Abigail Lyons, Carle Place, D/M, Jr.

The Notre Dame commit is one of the toughest defenders on Long Island, and she never shies away from a challenging matchup. She added 18 goals and six assists as a freshman.

Kaylie Mackiewicz, Northport, A, Jr.

The Duke commit had 45 goals and 14 assists as a freshman, including a combined six goals and an assist in the state Class A semifinals and championship.

Christiana Mastrorocco, Mt. Sinai, M, Sr.

A fast-handed midfielder who can play multiple positions, Mastrorocco saw action on defense, in the midfield and on the attack. The senior is committed to Binghamton.

Nikki Mennella, Smithtown West, M, Jr.

The Hofstra commit had 24 goals, 16 assists and 24 ground balls as a freshman. She started on varsity as an eighth-grader and commands attention on the field.

Ryan McAllister, MacArthur, M, Sr.

The LIU commit had 27 goals and seven assists as a sophomore, while also playing a pivotal role on the defensive side of the field.

Katie McCormick, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

McCormick had 16 goals and six assists as a sophomore and played a key role in the team’s state Class B championship in 2019. She is committed to play at Towson.

Meghan McLaughlin, Sayville, A, Sr.

McLaughlin had 17 goals and 20 assists as a sophomore. She is headed to Army.

Jordan Messina, Sayville, M, Jr.

The Yale commit had 32 goals and five assists. She has a hard shot and plays well between the restraining lines.

Cate Miller, Long Beach, M, Jr.

The UMass commit had 62 draw controls and 53 ground balls as a freshman and plays a physical style where she always finds herself in the middle of the action.

Maddigan Miller, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

Miller, committed to Stanford, had 26 goals and six assists. She is a dangerous two-way player, especially on ground balls and draw controls.

Jessica Morrisroe, Eastport-South Manor, A, Sr.

The Delaware commit will take on a key offensive role for the defending state Class B champions. She had three goals and three assist as a sophomore.

Giana Murphy, Eastport-South Manor, A, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit will be a key piece for the defending state Class B champions. She isn’t a player any defender wants to meet on a free run.

Alexis Niblock, Bayport-Blue Point, D, Sr.

The defender, committed to USC, is often tasked with containing an opponent’s top scoring option. She is a physical threat on the backline.

Ashley Newman, Manhasset, M, Jr.

The Yale commit had six goals as a freshman and will take on a larger scoring role this year, as well as patrolling the middle of the field for Manhasset.

Erin O’Grady, St. Anthony’s, G, Sr.

The Michigan commit is unfazed in the net and runs the defense from the back of the field. She was the starting goalie for the CHSAA Class AA champion Friars.

Paris Panagopoulos, Friends Academy, M, Soph.

She is a three-sport athlete, also playing soccer and basketball at a high level. She scored 51 goals and had six assists as part of the Nassau III champions.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, A, Sr.

The Villanova commit scored 30 goals, including three in the Nassau Class B final against Manhasset.

Mary Kate Pearson, Jericho, M, Jr.

Pearson transferred to Jericho from a high school in Pennsylvania. The 5-10 is dangerous on the attack, has strong field vision to find the open player and can finish a goal herself around the crease.

Jessica Peluso, East Islip, M, Jr.

The three-sport athlete had 15 goals as a freshman and is committed to play lacrosse at Colorado. At 5-10, she uses her size to her advantage and will take on a larger role in the East Islip offense this spring.

Mia Perkell, Hewlett, A/M, Sr.

She had 38 goals and 12 assists, including seven goals against Carey in the playoffs. Coach Jackie Hughes said the Rochester commit used the quarantine period to improve her shot and stickwork.

Samantha Pugh, Commack, M. Sr.

Pugh had 23 goals and eight assists as a sophomore, controlling from the midfield. She'll play at Adelphi.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Soph.

Radin had 42 points (16 goals, 27 assists) as an eighth-grader. She is a quick, athletic attack who continues to get more dominant on a varsity field.

Sydney Rathjen, South Side, A, Sr.

The Brown commit had 26 goals and 22 assists. She is a tall, athletic scoring threat who is also tough on draw controls.

Julia Reagan, Sacred Heart, M, Jr.

The Delaware commit is a tenacious one-on-one dodger. She’s also a ground ball machine.

Olivia Rongo, Westhampton, D/M, Jr.

She’s a turnover machine, but in a good way. The junior ranked fourth in Suffolk in caused turnovers, according to coach Mary Bergmann. She’s committed to James Madison.

Erin Schaefer, Sayville, M, Sr.

Schaefer had 22 goals and 45 assists. She is committed to Stanford.

Emily Scorcia, Bay Shore, D, Jr.

The Loyola-commit picked up 37 ground balls. She has superior footwork and is nearly impossible to beat one-on-one.

Anna Spehr, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.

She will take over as the focal point in the offense after scoring five goals for the defending state Class C champions.

Juliana Stanley, Division, A, Jr.

She had 70 goals and 11 assists as a freshman. Stanley has the ability to create with the top players in the country. The dynamic playmaker is committed to Richmond.

Alyssa Studdert, Half Hollow Hills, M, Jr.

Studdert, who is committed to California Berkeley, had 14 goals and 26 assists. She has the playmaking ability to create even more opportunities on the offensive end.

Ava Sumwalt, Riverhead, M, Jr.

The Pittsburgh commit scored five goals and had three assists.

Ellie Taylor, Manhasset, M, Sr.

Taylor had 18 goals and eight assists. She'll play at Columbia.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, M, Jr.

Taylor was electric in her freshman season, finishing with 45 goals and 59 draw controls.

Emma Terino, East Meadow, M/Draw, Sr.

The athletic midfielder had 32 goals and 19 assists. She will be play at Roger Williams.

Anna Thornton, Connetquot, A, Sr.

The Arizona State commit had 28 goals and 20 assists. She is an athletic attack who can finish at the net and set up her teammates.

Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Soph.

She had 42 goals and 43 assists as an eighth-grader as Middle Country reached the Suffolk Class A championship game.

Katie Vahle, Eastport-South Manor, G, Sr.

She is a leader in the back of the field, and had seven saves in a state Class B championship victory in 2019. Vahle is committed to Arizona State.

Olivia Vergano, West Babylon, M, Sr.

A converted softball player, Vergano is committed to Army. She anchors the West Babylon defense.

Alexa Waters, Hauppauge, M, Sr.

The Florida commit totaled 31 goals and 13 assists as a sophomore.

Emily Weigand, Sacred Heart, A, Sr.

The Hofstra commit will move to attack this season after playing in the midfield. Her shot is hard, fast and accurate.

Abby Wise, Plainedge, A, Sr.

She had 89 points (34 goals and 54 assists) as a sophomore.

Morgan Zimmerman, Sachem East, M, Sr.

She had 24 goals and five assists. She is committed to Colorado.