After being one second away from victory, the Manhasset girls lacrosse team had to regroup.

With Eastport-South Manor trailing by one goal, the Sharks forced a turnover, which resulted in a Kasey Choma recovered ground ball from five yards out by the sideline. Choma found Hannah Kenneally, who immediately turned and scored with one second remaining in regulation to force overtime as Manhasset had to fight off a demoralizing feeling.

But the Indians didn’t sulk. Grace Gately scored the winning goal with 1:12 remaining in the second overtime period as Manhasset defeated Eastport-South Manor, 11-10, in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast Regional final in girls lacrosse action at Islip High School Sunday evening.

Manhasset will play Fayetteville-Manlius Friday at SUNY Cortland in the Class B state semifinals.

Shea Garcia had four goals for Manhasset in the win. Gately had a goal and three assists and Kelly Trotta had three goals for Manhasset.

Manhasset, winning its first Long Island Class B championship since its 2014 state title season, improves to 18-1. Eastport-South Manor finished at 15-3.

Manhasset wasted little time Sunday, striking with four goals less than 10 minutes into the game taking a 4-0 lead. Shea Garcia scored the game’s first two goals and Emma LoPinto assisted on two of the first three goals. Casey Roszko and Maria Themelis added goals and Katie Bellucci assisted on Garcia’s first goal.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eastport-South Manor responded with the next three goals, with Jaime Biskup scoring off an assist from Hannah Kenneally and Kasey Choma finding the back of the net with 13:10 remaining in the first half.

Biskup scored again with 11:29 remaining, as the three goals were separated by 3:13.

The half of runs continued as Manhasset scored the next three goals in less than two minutes, with Garcia scoring her third goal of the game, followed by goals from Bellucci and Kelly Trotta, coming off an assist from Gately, taking a 7-3 lead with 8:25 left in the first half.

But again, the Sharks wouldn’t go away as they scored the final three goals of the first half, heading into the break trailing Manhasset agt 7-6. Hope Steuerwald, Emily Masera and Lluna Katz scored the final goals of the period.

Biskup scored her third goal of the game to tie the score at 7 with 22 minutes remaining in the game for the Sharks. Eastport-South Manor took its first lead with 18:18 remaining in the game off Kenneally’s goal. Manhasset tied the score at 8 with Gately finding Trotta for the second time in the game with 15:56 remaining in the contest and Garcia scored her fourth goal of the game with 13:45 remaining in the contest to take a 9-8 lead.

Gately and Trotta’s connection continued to shine, as the two connected for the third time, as Trotta’s goal gave Manhasset a 10-8 lead with 11:58 remaining in the game.