Don’t let Shea Garcia get warmed up. Once the Manhasset senior attack gets going, she’s tough to stop.

Garcia, who had one goal in the first half, erupted for two goals and four assists in the second half. The Indians’ defense and goalie Krissy Kowalski took care of the rest as top-seeded Manhasset beat No. 2 Garden City, 14-5, in the Nassau Class B girls lacrosse final at Adelphi Thursday night.

Manhasset (17-1) advances to the Long Island Class B final at Islip High School at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Indians were patient and precise on offense, and tenacious on defense, which added up to an impressive effort against the defending Nassau and state Class B champ Garden City (12-6).

“I just need to get a feel for the ball,” said Garcia, who finished with three goals and four assists and had a hand in six of the Indians’ eight second-half goals. “Once I get a feel, I get more confident.”

Manhasset was confident, too, behind Kowalski’s seven saves that kept Garden City at bay. Freshman attack Emma LoPinto had three goals, and senior Katie Bellucci added two goals and one assist for the Indians, who led 6-1 at the half. Garden City got within 8-4, and later made it 10-5 on Caitlin Cook’s second goal of the game with 6:44 left. But Manhasset scored four straight goals to end the game.

Manhasset — riding a 17-game winning streak — won its first Nassau title since 2014, when it also captured the state B crown. Garcia was an eighth-grader that season, and her older sister, Riley, was a senior defender on that team.

“This is so exciting,” Garcia said. “This is my first time winning a county title.”

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Added LoPinto: “I feel like we can go all the way. I’m lucky to be a part of this team.”