SportsHigh SchoolGirls Lacrosse

Manhasset erases 6-goal deficit to win Nassau Class B lacrosse final

The Manhasset girls lacrosse team celebrates their win

The Manhasset girls lacrosse team celebrates their win over Garden City during the Nassau Class B girls lacrosse final on Thursday at Adelphi. Photo Credit: Dawn McCormick

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
It was an instant classic, but it took a while to develop. Manhasset used a nine-goal second half to erase a six-goal deficit and defeated Garden City, 13-12, in the Nassau Class B girls lacrosse championship game Thursday at  Adelphi.

Manhasset (15-2) will face Eastport-South Manor in the Long Island Class B final at 5 p.m. Saturday at Adelphi.

After a topsy-turvy second half, Emma LoPinto put Manhasset ahead for good, maneuvering around the net and falling away as she scored with 1:27 left in the game to break a 12-12 tie. LoPinto led the Indians with six goals and two assists. Teammate Maria Themelis scored three times.

“Our coach [Meghan Clarke] said, 'If they come out on you, take them to the goal,’ ” LoPinto said of her tiebreaking score. “She came out, I circled around the crease, and it went in.”

Themelis tied the score at 12 with 4:17 left in the second half.

“During practice, we train a lot for moments like these,” Themelis said. “When we’re down one, we set up plays for the attack to tie it up. We’re a very smart team when it comes to big situations like this. We did a great job moving the ball. My teammate [Kelly Trotta] was being doubled, so she passed it out to me and then I made a quick move. I saw [the defender] was playing toward one side, so I rolled the other way. I had an open righty shot, and I shot it.”

Themelis also scored a big goal late in the first half, though that wasn't apparent at the time. After Garden City pulled ahead 8-2 with 2:21 left in the first, Themelis and LoPinto scored in the final minute to begin the comeback. Themelis’ goal with 4.5 seconds left before the break cut the Trojans' lead to 8-4.

“Lacrosse is a game of runs,” Themelis said. “They went on runs, and we went on runs. Fortunately, we were able to stop the bleeding. I think that was one of the biggest moments of the game.”

Themelis scored again with 23:46 left in the game, cutting the Garden City lead to 8-5. A six-goal run for the Indians culminated in LoPinto's score with 20:34 left to tie it at 8.                      

Even down 8-2, LoPinto said her confidence never wavered.

“We were struggling on the draws, but Caroline Mondiello [six draw controls] stepped up,” LoPinto said. “We started winning draws. That led up to possessions and that led us to goals.”

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

