Jordan Taylor listens, scores to start Massapequa’s run in ‘A’ final

Senior attack was told by coach to go to the cage, and deposited one on a free position to start run of five straight goals as Chiefs beat Vikings in Nassau Class A final.

Jordan Taylor of Massapequa looks to pass during the Nassau Class A girls lacrosse final against Port Washington at Adelphi on Thursday. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

Say one thing for Massapequa’s Jordan Taylor: She’s a good listener.

Chiefs girls lacrosse coach Megan Protano told her senior attack at halftime to start finding her way to the net. Taylor’s first goal of the game with 6:37 remaining started a run of five straight goals — by five different Chiefs — as top-seeded Massapequa defeated No. 3 Port Washington, 10-6, in the Nassau Class A girls lacrosse final at Adelphi on Thursday.

Massapequa, which has won three straight Nassau A crowns, advances to the Long Island Class A final at Islip at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Coach told me at halftime to start attacking the net,” Taylor, who scored the critical goal from the free position on a bounce shot. “Once I scored, we all started to click, and I think it became a domino effect.”

Taylor’s only goal of the game gave the Chiefs a 6-5 lead with 6:37 left in regulation.

Then it was Erin Tierney (three goals) at the 5:16 mark, Kelly Rosenfeld at 4:43, Kate Fiola (three goals) with 3:52 to go, and Jaclyn Gatti (one goal, one assist) at the 3:18 mark as Massapequa (12-4) broke open a close game and took a 10-5 lead.

After Port Washington (10-7) had won nine of the game’s first 11 draw controls, Tierney won four straight to help the Chiefs get on their run.

“Erin,” Taylor said, “really won the game for us.”

Massapequa sophomore goalie Sophia Cardello was solid with seven saves. Her counterpart, Port Washington’s Jenny Valenti, was outstanding with 12 stops. Rebecca Rosen had four goals and Ali Hoffman added two for the Vikings, who last won a Nassau crown in 2000.

“We told the girls to stay up at halftime,” Chiefs coach Megan Protano said. “It was all about heart and hustle.”

And some good listening.

