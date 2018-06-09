State Class D finals: Mattituck vs. Bronxville
Mattituck-Southold defeated Bronxville, 12-1, on Saturday, to win the Class D state championship.
MORE PHOTOS
State Class C final: Islip vs. Syracuse Westhill State Class B final: Garden City vs. Victor State Class A final: Ward Melville vs. West Genesee State Class B finals: Manhasset vs. Brighton State Class C final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Honeoye Falls-Lima State Class B semis: Manhasset vs. Fayetteville-Manlius State Class A semifinals: West Islip vs. Syracuse CBA Class D semis: Mattituck/Southold vs. South Jefferson Class C state semi: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Jamesville-DeWitt State Class A semifinal: Ward Melville vs. Niskayuna State Class B semifinal: Garden City vs. John Jay-Cross River Long Island Class B final: Manhasset vs. ESM Long Island Class A final: Massapequa vs. West Islip Long Island Class D final: Carle Place vs. Mattituck/Southold Long Island Class C final: CSH vs. Mt. Sinai Long Island Class C final: Islip vs. Cold Spring Harbor LI Class D final: Mattituck vs. Oyster Bay Long Island Class B final: Harborfields vs. Garden City
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.