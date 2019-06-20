TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
SportsHigh SchoolGirls Lacrosse

Mattituck/Southold lacrosse is a Hoeg family affair

Mattituck/Southold players pose for photos after the Class

Mattituck/Southold players pose for photos after the Class D final at the NYSPHSAA Girls Lacrosse Championships in Cortland, N.Y., Saturday, June 8, 2019. Mattituck/Southold repeated as Class D state champions with an 11-7 win over Bronxville-I. Photo Credit: Adrian Kraus

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com
Print

To say one family is directly responsible for consecutive state Class D championships would be unfair to the others committed to building the Mattituck/Southold girls lacrosse program.

The Hoeg family of Mattituck was at the forefront of turning the Tuckers into a perennial Suffolk power, though, growing the program from the youth level and being a familiar name in box scores for much of the program’s nine-year history.

“I think the family, probably the No. 1 thing, has shown the commitment to really building a program,” said Tuckers coach Matt Maloney, minutes after defeating Bronxville in the state Class D championship game at SUNY Cortland, 11-7. “I think that’s what a lot of people have bought into. They have an unbelievable commitment level to bettering themselves and to the team approach.”

On the field, three Hoegs left their marks this spring. Riley and Mackenzie, a senior and junior, respectively, paced an attack predicated on ball movement and patience. Their father, James, is the team’s assistant coach. Their mother, Karen, is the scorekeeper.

“They’ve been together for so long, and that connection has been really such a target for other teams,” Maloney said. “That’s what also opens up some other people.”

The duo combined for 148 points (Mackenzie 78 and  Riley 70), with Maddie Schmidt, Julie Seifert, Kaitlin Tobin and Francesca Vasile-Cozzo adding additional firepower.

It was Mackenzie, though, who scored five straight goals for her team in the state final, turning a 5-3 lead into a 9-4 advantage. Riley assisted three of those goals.

They aren’t the first Hoeg sisters to come through the program. Katie, a rising senior at North Carolina, is a star for the Tar Heels but played through some of the lesser times in Mattituck/Southold history. Even then, the family was determined to turn the team into something greater.

“I remember watching my sister’s games, and they’d only score like one or two goals a game and they’d lose every game,” said Riley, who will play at Virginia next season. “I think we just worked really hard. We’re all really close and we’ve played together since we were in sixth grade, so I think that’s really helped us get where we are today.”

A cousin, Claudia, a senior, manned the cage for four years and recorded her 400th career save in the state semifinals. Her sister, Audrey, is a rising senior at William & Mary who played with Katie in high school.

With her family all graduated and no other relatives in the pipeline, Mackenzie will be the only Hoeg on the field next season.

Sure, there will be other pieces around her after 11 seniors graduate, but there will no longer be the same family chemistry. Fans during Mattituck/Southold’s playoff run heard the Hoeg name constantly over the loudspeakers.

“Save … by Claudia Hoeg!”

“Goal … by Mackenzie Hoeg!”

“Assist … by Riley Hoeg!”

“This was our last game as seniors,” Riley said of her and Claudia. “To leave our mark on Mattituck, I feel like that’s really special.”

TUCKERS’ ROAD TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP

SUFFOLK PLAYOFFS

vs. Babylon, 12-3

LONG ISLAND CHAMPIONSHIP

vs. Carle Place, 9-8

STATE SEMIFINAL

vs. Palmyra-Macedon, 9-5

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

vs. Bronxville, 11-7

By Kenny DeJohn kenny.dejohn@newsday.com

Kenny DeJohn joined Newsday's high school sports department in 2015 and has covered multiple state championships, Division I athletes and Long Island's top high school programs. He also covers Stony Brook University women's lacrosse.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More high schools

Maureen Lewin of Kellenberg wins the girls 1,000-meter LI Class of 2019 college commitments
Podcast: All-Long Island spring teams 2019
Podcast: All-Long Island spring teams 2019
East Meadow's Rosanna Cuttone (31) bats against Corning-Painted State Class AA semi: East Meadow vs. Corning-Painted Post
Center Moriches' Brad Sakellarides beats Schulwerville's Colton Weatherwax State Class B final: Center Moriches vs. Schuylerville
Maddie Germano and her father, Charles Germano, know LI tennis whiz Germano writes heartfelt letter to father
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search