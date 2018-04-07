The final 2 minutes and 40 seconds of the Mount Sinai girls lacrosse team’s 6-5 victory over Maryland’s Notre Dame Prep Saturday afternoon are indicative of how the Mustangs can win games on defense.

Freshman goalkeeper Emily Lamparter denied the tying score with 2:40 left, then Jenny Markey redirected a pass that resulted in a ground ball by Meaghan Tyrrell. When Notre Dame got a good look with under 10 seconds remaining, the shot hit the post and Morgan Mitchell scooped the ground ball to seal the win.

It’s that defense — a unit has led the Mustangs to four of the last five state Class C championships — that can keep them afloat in any game, even if the offense struggles.

“Today, I didn’t think that we moved the ball fast enough,” Tyrrell said. “If we can get the backer moving in their zone, then more opportunities will be open on the elbows for our girls to shoot and dodge.”

The Syracuse-bound senior scored what proved to be the game-winner with 4:46 remaining. She won the draw and immediately was met by three defenders. The lefthander split them and raced for the cage, burying a shot for a 6-4 lead. She had three goals and two assists.

“I just knew that, somehow, that had to go in,” she said. “They were gaining some momentum, so we had to go back with our momentum. Winning it from the draw and just running it down was just . . . I don’t really know how it happened. But I’m grateful it did.”

Mt. Sinai (4-0) led 4-1 at halftime after Mitchell’s late goal, but Notre Dame cut the deficit to 4-3 with just under 20 minutes to play.

Twin defenders Meaghan and Kirsten Scutaro were tasked with shutting down Hannah Mardiney throughout the contest, and they limited her to two goals and an assist.

“Kirsten, she did a great job,” Meaghan Scutaro said. “She was marked up on her for a long time. Then when she got the ball, we doubled her.”

Ranked No. 2 in the nation by Inside Lacrosse, Mt. Sinai boosted its resume with a win against a team that just missed being ranked in the same poll.

“It’s an early season test that you have to have if you’re going to make a deep season run,” coach Al Bertolone said. “It’s only one game, but it’s bragging rights, a Long Island-Baltimore type of thing.”