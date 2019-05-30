Cold Spring Harbor holds off Wantagh to win Class C title

When things got tough, Cold Spring Harbor’s girls lacrosse team got going…to the Long Island championship game, that is.

Despite a late Wantagh flurry, Cold Spring Harbor made a dominant first half stand up and went home with a 10-7 victory over the Warriors in the Nassau Class C championship game Thursday night at Adelphi University.

Cold Spring Harbor (16-2) will face Bayport – Blue Point in the Long Island Class C championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Adelphi.

After a sizable lightning delay, Cold Spring Harbor staked themselves to a 6-0 lead with 5:41 left in the first half.

“I thought we rode the ball pretty well,” said Isabelle Vitale, who had five goals and an assist. “I thought we shot pretty well too. We tried to shoot low.”

But Wantagh roared back.

Sabrina Caruso scored with 4:56 left in the game to cut the Seahawks lead to 9-6, and Madison Taylor followed 30 seconds later to shrink the lead to 9-7.

“The second half, we kind of had some high shots, but we tried to correct it,” Vitale said.

Vitale’s goal with 1:53 left stopped any Wantagh momentum and allowed the Seahawks to run out the clock and run into a championship.

“We were trying to stall it, and I didn’t really hear,” Vitale said of her final goal. “I thought we were trying to stall the ball a little bit, and then get a goal and have a three - goal lead…They had some goals off the draw, so a big thing for us was to win that last draw and try to run down time.”

Vitale said the Seahawks were a little surprised that the score tightened so much in the final few minutes, but never worried that a blown lead was in the offing.

“It was a lot closer than we thought,” she said. “But we knew we had it in us to finish the game and get to the game on Saturday.”

Experience in close games helped Cold Spring Harbor down the stretch.

“It’s definitely about being mentally tough,” said Nicole Mormile, who had two goals and two assists. “We had two tight ones this year, against Garden City and St. Anthony’s…I think we’re more used to it now. After having those two tight games, we knew we had it in us. We just had to get our ‘mo’ back.”