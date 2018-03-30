Newsday’s Top 100 girls lacrosse players for 2018

Kira Accettella, St. Anthony’s, M, Junior: The top all-around midfielder for the 10-time defending CHSAA champions has a strong shot.

Gina Barbera, Connetquot, A, Junior: Impressed as a sophomore last season, netting 37 goals and tallying 19 assists.

Jenn Barry, Middle Country, M, Junior: The draw specialist will be key in helping the Mad Dogs defend their Long Island Class A title.

Jillian Becker, Ward Melville, A, Senior: Smart with the ball and always looking for the assist, she’s the quarterback of the Patriots’ offense and will play at Richmond.

Alex Beebe, Mattituck/Southold, D, Senior: The Adelphi commit is one of Suffolk’s top defenders and also can play midfield.

Christina Bellissimo, Rocky Point, M, Senior: The speedy Stony Brook commit had 13 goals and 24 assists last season.

Katie Bellucci, Manhasset, M, Senior: Her junior season was cut short by injury, but she’s a difference-maker when on the field.

Shannon Berry, Ward Melville, M, Senior: She works hard between the 30s and fights for 50-50 balls. A scrappy, intense player committed to Princeton.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Christina Biscardi, Sacred Heart, D, Junior: An athletic force who can read offenses well, she could be key to the Spartans ending the reign of St. Anthony’s.

Jaime Biskup, Eastport-South Manor, M, Junior: Biskup is in her second year in the midfield, and coach Becky Thorn expects her to be a huge offensive weapon.

Shannon Brazier, Ward Melville, M, Senior: Intense on the draw and speedy in transition, Brazier is committed to Cornell.

Ava Burns, Miller Place, M, Junior: A speedy, tenacious defender, she’ll play a role on both offense and defense.

Emerson Cabrera, Northport, M, Senior: The Florida commit is one of the fastest players in the county, and she uses that speed to score in transition.

Sophia Cardello, Massapequa, G, Sophomore: A quick stick who is reliable on clears, the young netminder was a stalwart in last season’s county final.

Olivia Carner, Northport, M, Junior: Fast and shifty on offense, she’s expected to play a big role for the Tigers.

Danielle Carson, Wantagh, D, Junior: Athletic and strong with an eye for setting up the defense around her, Carson is a lockdown defender.

Kasey Choma, Easport-South Manor, M, Junior: An asset on both ends of the field for the Sharks, Choma is an offensive leader and integral between the 30s.

Kayla Conway, Wantagh, M, Senior: Committed to Pace, she’s athletic, strong and a leader on the field for the defending Nassau Class C champs.

Caitlin Cook, Garden City, M, Junior: Quick on the draw circle and agile in the midfield, she’s one of the next wave of Trojans stars.

Lindsey Dean, Our Lady of Mercy, M, Senior: The Drexel commit combines a strong shot with excellent placement, making her a threat even in 1-on-1 situations.

Caroline DeBellis, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Junior: A great finisher on offense, DeBellis is also key to orchestrating the attack around her.

Morgan DeBenedictis, Sachem East, A, Senior: An Adelphi commit who brings experience to a young squad, she scored 43 goals last season.

Caitlin Dellecave, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sophomore: She had 31 goals and 12 assists as a freshman, so the future is bright.

Sophia DeNicola, Smithtown East, M, Junior: She’s the team leader in ground balls and an all-around athlete who also plays field hockey.

Sophia DeRosa, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Senior: Committed to Brown, she’s a leader on both sides of the field who chipped in 26 goals and 12 assists last season.

Emily Diaz, Middle Country, A, Senior: Coming off an ACL injury from last season, she’s capable of posting big numbers and will play at Bryant.

Lauren DiStefano, West Islip, G, Senior: A great stopper with an even better outlet pass, the Wagner commit is a defensive anchor.

Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue, M, Senior: Committed to Notre Dame, she’s an X-factor on the draw and her athleticism makes her a near-unstoppable dodger.

Kasey Dorney, Deer Park, M, Senior: Strong in the midfield with a knack for causing turnovers, she’ll play at Wagner.

Kayla Downey, West Babylon, M, Junior: The team’s leading goal scorer from last season with 48, she’s also a quality defender.

Hailey Duchnowski, Miller Place, G, Senior: An LIU Post commit, coach Thomas Carro calls her one of the top goalies in Suffolk.

Mikayla Dwyer, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Senior: The Bryant commit had 29 goals and 18 assists last season.

Catherine Flaherty, Eastport-South Manor, D, Junior: The Sharks’ only returning starter on defense, she’ll be key in kick-starting their transition game.

Selena Fortich, North Shore, M, Senior: Heading to Miami to play soccer, she’s integral in transition and creates a lot of turnovers.

Maggie Frankel, Oyster Bay, M, Senior: A starter since eighth grade, she has a nonstop motor and will be relied upon this season.

Jackie Gatti, Massapequa, M, Senior: The Hofstra commit is aggressive with the ball but also excels without the ball in her stick.

Alexa Gentile, Massapequa, M/A, Sophomore: Difficult to stop 1-on-1, Gentile scored 55 goals last season for the Nassau Class A champions.

Ashley Gonzalez, Half Hollow Hills, A, Sophomore: Advanced stick skills helped her score 44 goals last season. Expect more this year.

Emma Greenhill, Huntington, M, Senior: A James Madison commit, she’s a hardworking, fast player with great stick skills.

Amanda Guerra, Babylon, M, Senior:

Equally dangerous on or off the ball, Guerra notched 25 goals last spring and will play at Hofstra.

Camryn Harloff, Mount Sinai, A, Senior: Coach Al Bertolone has high expectations this season for the Stony Brook commit.

Kailyn Hart, North Babylon, M, Junior: She had 39 goals and 11 assists in eight games last season, which was cut short by injury.

Casey Hearns, Commack, M, Senior: The Cougars’ leading scorer last spring, the offensive-minded player will head to Brown.

Emily Heller, West Babylon, M, Junior: Excellent on draws, she also makes an impact on both ends of the field.

Kerrin Heuser, Hicksville, M, Junior: She has 101 goals on varsity, a credit to her stick skills and powerful shot.

Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, M/A, Sophomore: The team leader in goals and points as a freshman, the sky’s the limit for her.

Riley Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, A, Junior: She’s finished top five in assists on Long Island in each of the past three seasons, and she’ll look to dish to a potent offense again this season.

Ali Hoffman, Port Washington, M, Senior: A fast, aggressive player with a crafty dodge, she’ll play at MIT.

Sophia Iaccino, St. Anthony’s, A, Junior: An agile offensive talent who uses a great roll and an accurate shot to score.

Kristina Kallansrude, Jericho, M, Junior: The Jayhawks’ leading scorer each of the last three years, she uses her speed to break away in transition.

Anna Kaufmann, Wantagh, D, Senior: A go-to player on defense, the Hofstra commit can lock down the opponent’s best.

Hannah Kenneally, Eastport-South Manor, A, Senior: The Boston University commit makes smart decisions, and the Sharks’ offense runs through her.

Lily Kolodinsky, Seaford, M/D, Senior: Committed to Adelphi, she’s a lockdown defender and reliable when clearing the ball.

Krissy Kowalski, Manhasset, G, Senior: The netminder anchors a defense that could be the Indians’ strength this season.

Brianna Lamoureux, Rocky Point, M, Junior: With 32 goals and 22 assists last season, she’s expected to be a focal point of the offense.

Grace Langella, Smithtown West, M, Senior: The Hofstra commit is the leader of the Bulls’ offense after scoring 34 goals last season.

Sam Leva, Half Hollow Hills, M, Senior: Headed to Johns Hopkins, she’s a draw specialist who does great work between the 30s.

Sophia LoCicero, Lynbrook, M, Senior: The East Carolina commit is expected to step into the go-to scorer’s role this season.

Catherine McAuliffe, St. Dominic, M, Junior: A do-it-all player for a team that has CHSAA Class A championship aspirations.

Caroline McCarthy, Port Washington, D, Senior: Her strength is in her footwork, and the lockdown defender will play at North Carolina.

Liana McDonnell, Garden City, M, Junior: Integral in the Trojans’ transition game, she excelled during the team’s postseason run to a state Class B title.

Payton McMahon, Oceanside, M, Senior: A two-way middie, the William Smith commit had 17 goals last spring.

Jenn Medjid, Garden City, A, Senior: Maybe the best pure scorer in Nassau, the Boston College signee had 44 goals and 22 assists for the state Class B champions.

Taylor Mennella, Smithtown West, M, Junior: Coach Carie Bodo said she’s anticipating a heavy scoring load from her this season.

Colleen Mooney, St. Anthony’s, D, Junior: Versatile enough to play in the midfield, her speed makes her a reliable 1-on-1 defender.

Claire Morris, Northport, G, Junior: She’s poised and confident and is capable of coming out of the cage to make smart plays under pressure.

Caroline O’Brien, Sachem North, M, Junior: She had 30 goals last season, but more production could be on the way.

Emma Pfaff, Long Beach, A, Senior: Committed to Boston University, she’s a pure athlete with big-time speed and agility.

Maggie Reznick, Long Beach, A, Sophomore: She started as a freshman thanks to her stick skills and field vision, and she’s expected to take the next step.

Sarah Reznick, Long Beach, G, Senior: The No. 1 goalie in her class according to Inside Lacrosse, the six-year starter is a stalwart between the pipes.

Madison Rielly, Manhasset, A, Senior: The Maryland commit is a fast, athletic threat on a potent offense.

Hailey Rhatigan, Sachem North, M, Senior: Committed to Mercer, she had 43 goals and 15 assists for the Flaming Arrows last season.

Nicole Rizzo, Syosset, M, Senior: A precision shooter, the Stony Brook commit had 31 goals last season.

Rebecca Rosen, Port Washington, M, Senior: A two-way midfielder whose speed and field vision helps dominate on both ends, she’ll play at Brown.

Amy Rzemieniewski, Division, M, Senior: She had 56 goals and 11 assists last season. Known as a speedster, she’ll play at Wagner.

Hannah Rzempoluch, Farmingdale, A, Senior: Back from an ACL tear, the East Carolina commit is expected to carry some of the offensive load.

Madison Sanchez, Rocky Point, M, Senior: With 21 goals and 30 assists last season, the Maryland commit is one of Suffolk’s top offensive talents.

Claire Schmitt, Holy Trinity, M, Senior: Called a “super athlete” by coach Dave Kotowski, Schmitt could have a big year for the Titans.

Hollie Schleicher, Westhampton, M, Junior: A scrappy player who fights for 50-50 balls, she could be a catalyst for the Hurricanes.

Gabby Schneider, Smithtown East, M, Junior: An accomplished runner in both cross country and track, she brings steadiness between the 30s.

Melissa Sconone, East Islip, A, Junior: A great finisher thanks to crafty stick skills, she had 40 goals and 34 assists last season.

Kirsten Scutaro, Mount Sinai, D, Senior: Playing alongside her twin sister, Meaghan, she’s a strong 1-on-1 defender who will play at Notre Dame.

Meaghan Scutaro, Mount Sinai, D, Senior: An anchor on the defense of the No. 5 high school team in the country, according to US Lacrosse, who will play at Notre Dame.

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Sophomore: A talented all-around athlete, she can do anything asked of her on the field.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, M, Sophomore: Led the team in every major statistical category (caused turnovers, draws, ground balls, goals and assists) last season.

Jessica Smith, West Babylon, G, Senior: Committed to Hofstra, Smith is an athletic netminder who is reliable on clears.

Taylyn Stadler, Syosset, M, Senior: A five-year starter, she’s a tenacious player who contributed 28 goals and 22 assists last season.

Janine Suris, Smithtown West, A, Junior: A lefty offensive threat, she was second on the Bulls with 40 goals last spring.

Grace Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Junior: A hustle player between the 30s, she’s key on ground balls and draw controls.

Arden Tierney, Sacred Heart, A, Junior: With 52 goals, 24 assists, 75 draw controls and 25 ground balls last season, she can do it all.

Erin Tierney, Massapequa, D, Senior: Coach Megan Protano calls the Hofstra commit the quarterback of the defense.

Erin Triandafils, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Senior: Heading to Penn State to play with her sister, Sophia, she had 29 goals and 18 assists last season.

Erin Tucker, Harborfields, G, Senior: She made 101 saves on last spring’s 11-win team. She’ll play at Brown.

Meaghan Tyrrell, Mount Sinai, A, Senior: The Syracuse-bound star has 234 varsity points and is expected to eclipse 300 at some point this season.

Kiki Venza, Comsewogue, M, Senior: Committed to Ohio State, she’s a factor on the draw circle and on defense as a lockdown specialist.

Emma Ward, Babylon, M/A, Sophomore: One of the bright young stars in Suffolk, she tallied 53 goals and 26 assists last season.

Madison Waters, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sophomore: Her speed makes her a factor on the draw circle, and she’s a standout dodger and finisher.

Cassidy Weeks, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Senior: A nightmare for 1-on-1 defenders, Weeks’ speed and dodging ability will be on display before she goes to Boston College.

Courtney Weeks, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Senior: The Boston College commit is a draw specialist who ignites the offense as a feeder.

Daisy Willard, Long Beach, D, Junior: A knack for picking up ground balls and getting big stops, she’s one of Nassau’s top defenders.