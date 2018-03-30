Newsday’s Top 100 girls lacrosse players for 2018
Long Island’s top high school girls lacrosse players for the 2018 season, listed in alphabetical order.
Kira Accettella, St. Anthony’s, M, Junior: The top all-around midfielder for the 10-time defending CHSAA champions has a strong shot.
Gina Barbera, Connetquot, A, Junior: Impressed as a sophomore last season, netting 37 goals and tallying 19 assists.
Jenn Barry, Middle Country, M, Junior: The draw specialist will be key in helping the Mad Dogs defend their Long Island Class A title.
Jillian Becker, Ward Melville, A, Senior: Smart with the ball and always looking for the assist, she’s the quarterback of the Patriots’ offense and will play at Richmond.
Alex Beebe, Mattituck/Southold, D, Senior: The Adelphi commit is one of Suffolk’s top defenders and also can play midfield.
Christina Bellissimo, Rocky Point, M, Senior: The speedy Stony Brook commit had 13 goals and 24 assists last season.
Katie Bellucci, Manhasset, M, Senior: Her junior season was cut short by injury, but she’s a difference-maker when on the field.
Shannon Berry, Ward Melville, M, Senior: She works hard between the 30s and fights for 50-50 balls. A scrappy, intense player committed to Princeton.
Christina Biscardi, Sacred Heart, D, Junior: An athletic force who can read offenses well, she could be key to the Spartans ending the reign of St. Anthony’s.
Jaime Biskup, Eastport-South Manor, M, Junior: Biskup is in her second year in the midfield, and coach Becky Thorn expects her to be a huge offensive weapon.
Shannon Brazier, Ward Melville, M, Senior: Intense on the draw and speedy in transition, Brazier is committed to Cornell.
Ava Burns, Miller Place, M, Junior: A speedy, tenacious defender, she’ll play a role on both offense and defense.
Emerson Cabrera, Northport, M, Senior: The Florida commit is one of the fastest players in the county, and she uses that speed to score in transition.
Sophia Cardello, Massapequa, G, Sophomore: A quick stick who is reliable on clears, the young netminder was a stalwart in last season’s county final.
Olivia Carner, Northport, M, Junior: Fast and shifty on offense, she’s expected to play a big role for the Tigers.
Danielle Carson, Wantagh, D, Junior: Athletic and strong with an eye for setting up the defense around her, Carson is a lockdown defender.
Kasey Choma, Easport-South Manor, M, Junior: An asset on both ends of the field for the Sharks, Choma is an offensive leader and integral between the 30s.
Kayla Conway, Wantagh, M, Senior: Committed to Pace, she’s athletic, strong and a leader on the field for the defending Nassau Class C champs.
Caitlin Cook, Garden City, M, Junior: Quick on the draw circle and agile in the midfield, she’s one of the next wave of Trojans stars.
Lindsey Dean, Our Lady of Mercy, M, Senior: The Drexel commit combines a strong shot with excellent placement, making her a threat even in 1-on-1 situations.
Caroline DeBellis, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Junior: A great finisher on offense, DeBellis is also key to orchestrating the attack around her.
Morgan DeBenedictis, Sachem East, A, Senior: An Adelphi commit who brings experience to a young squad, she scored 43 goals last season.
Caitlin Dellecave, Patchogue-Medford, M, Sophomore: She had 31 goals and 12 assists as a freshman, so the future is bright.
Sophia DeNicola, Smithtown East, M, Junior: She’s the team leader in ground balls and an all-around athlete who also plays field hockey.
Sophia DeRosa, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Senior: Committed to Brown, she’s a leader on both sides of the field who chipped in 26 goals and 12 assists last season.
Emily Diaz, Middle Country, A, Senior: Coming off an ACL injury from last season, she’s capable of posting big numbers and will play at Bryant.
Lauren DiStefano, West Islip, G, Senior: A great stopper with an even better outlet pass, the Wagner commit is a defensive anchor.
Hannah Dorney, Comsewogue, M, Senior: Committed to Notre Dame, she’s an X-factor on the draw and her athleticism makes her a near-unstoppable dodger.
Kasey Dorney, Deer Park, M, Senior: Strong in the midfield with a knack for causing turnovers, she’ll play at Wagner.
Kayla Downey, West Babylon, M, Junior: The team’s leading goal scorer from last season with 48, she’s also a quality defender.
Hailey Duchnowski, Miller Place, G, Senior: An LIU Post commit, coach Thomas Carro calls her one of the top goalies in Suffolk.
Mikayla Dwyer, Shoreham-Wading River, A, Senior: The Bryant commit had 29 goals and 18 assists last season.
Catherine Flaherty, Eastport-South Manor, D, Junior: The Sharks’ only returning starter on defense, she’ll be key in kick-starting their transition game.
Selena Fortich, North Shore, M, Senior: Heading to Miami to play soccer, she’s integral in transition and creates a lot of turnovers.
Maggie Frankel, Oyster Bay, M, Senior: A starter since eighth grade, she has a nonstop motor and will be relied upon this season.
Jackie Gatti, Massapequa, M, Senior: The Hofstra commit is aggressive with the ball but also excels without the ball in her stick.
Alexa Gentile, Massapequa, M/A, Sophomore: Difficult to stop 1-on-1, Gentile scored 55 goals last season for the Nassau Class A champions.
Ashley Gonzalez, Half Hollow Hills, A, Sophomore: Advanced stick skills helped her score 44 goals last season. Expect more this year.
Emma Greenhill, Huntington, M, Senior: A James Madison commit, she’s a hardworking, fast player with great stick skills.
Amanda Guerra, Babylon, M, Senior:
Equally dangerous on or off the ball, Guerra notched 25 goals last spring and will play at Hofstra.
Camryn Harloff, Mount Sinai, A, Senior: Coach Al Bertolone has high expectations this season for the Stony Brook commit.
Kailyn Hart, North Babylon, M, Junior: She had 39 goals and 11 assists in eight games last season, which was cut short by injury.
Casey Hearns, Commack, M, Senior: The Cougars’ leading scorer last spring, the offensive-minded player will head to Brown.
Emily Heller, West Babylon, M, Junior: Excellent on draws, she also makes an impact on both ends of the field.
Kerrin Heuser, Hicksville, M, Junior: She has 101 goals on varsity, a credit to her stick skills and powerful shot.
Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, M/A, Sophomore: The team leader in goals and points as a freshman, the sky’s the limit for her.
Riley Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, A, Junior: She’s finished top five in assists on Long Island in each of the past three seasons, and she’ll look to dish to a potent offense again this season.
Ali Hoffman, Port Washington, M, Senior: A fast, aggressive player with a crafty dodge, she’ll play at MIT.
Sophia Iaccino, St. Anthony’s, A, Junior: An agile offensive talent who uses a great roll and an accurate shot to score.
Kristina Kallansrude, Jericho, M, Junior: The Jayhawks’ leading scorer each of the last three years, she uses her speed to break away in transition.
Anna Kaufmann, Wantagh, D, Senior: A go-to player on defense, the Hofstra commit can lock down the opponent’s best.
Hannah Kenneally, Eastport-South Manor, A, Senior: The Boston University commit makes smart decisions, and the Sharks’ offense runs through her.
Lily Kolodinsky, Seaford, M/D, Senior: Committed to Adelphi, she’s a lockdown defender and reliable when clearing the ball.
Krissy Kowalski, Manhasset, G, Senior: The netminder anchors a defense that could be the Indians’ strength this season.
Brianna Lamoureux, Rocky Point, M, Junior: With 32 goals and 22 assists last season, she’s expected to be a focal point of the offense.
Grace Langella, Smithtown West, M, Senior: The Hofstra commit is the leader of the Bulls’ offense after scoring 34 goals last season.
Sam Leva, Half Hollow Hills, M, Senior: Headed to Johns Hopkins, she’s a draw specialist who does great work between the 30s.
Sophia LoCicero, Lynbrook, M, Senior: The East Carolina commit is expected to step into the go-to scorer’s role this season.
Catherine McAuliffe, St. Dominic, M, Junior: A do-it-all player for a team that has CHSAA Class A championship aspirations.
Caroline McCarthy, Port Washington, D, Senior: Her strength is in her footwork, and the lockdown defender will play at North Carolina.
Liana McDonnell, Garden City, M, Junior: Integral in the Trojans’ transition game, she excelled during the team’s postseason run to a state Class B title.
Payton McMahon, Oceanside, M, Senior: A two-way middie, the William Smith commit had 17 goals last spring.
Jenn Medjid, Garden City, A, Senior: Maybe the best pure scorer in Nassau, the Boston College signee had 44 goals and 22 assists for the state Class B champions.
Taylor Mennella, Smithtown West, M, Junior: Coach Carie Bodo said she’s anticipating a heavy scoring load from her this season.
Colleen Mooney, St. Anthony’s, D, Junior: Versatile enough to play in the midfield, her speed makes her a reliable 1-on-1 defender.
Claire Morris, Northport, G, Junior: She’s poised and confident and is capable of coming out of the cage to make smart plays under pressure.
Caroline O’Brien, Sachem North, M, Junior: She had 30 goals last season, but more production could be on the way.
Emma Pfaff, Long Beach, A, Senior: Committed to Boston University, she’s a pure athlete with big-time speed and agility.
Maggie Reznick, Long Beach, A, Sophomore: She started as a freshman thanks to her stick skills and field vision, and she’s expected to take the next step.
Sarah Reznick, Long Beach, G, Senior: The No. 1 goalie in her class according to Inside Lacrosse, the six-year starter is a stalwart between the pipes.
Madison Rielly, Manhasset, A, Senior: The Maryland commit is a fast, athletic threat on a potent offense.
Hailey Rhatigan, Sachem North, M, Senior: Committed to Mercer, she had 43 goals and 15 assists for the Flaming Arrows last season.
Nicole Rizzo, Syosset, M, Senior: A precision shooter, the Stony Brook commit had 31 goals last season.
Rebecca Rosen, Port Washington, M, Senior: A two-way midfielder whose speed and field vision helps dominate on both ends, she’ll play at Brown.
Amy Rzemieniewski, Division, M, Senior: She had 56 goals and 11 assists last season. Known as a speedster, she’ll play at Wagner.
Hannah Rzempoluch, Farmingdale, A, Senior: Back from an ACL tear, the East Carolina commit is expected to carry some of the offensive load.
Madison Sanchez, Rocky Point, M, Senior: With 21 goals and 30 assists last season, the Maryland commit is one of Suffolk’s top offensive talents.
Claire Schmitt, Holy Trinity, M, Senior: Called a “super athlete” by coach Dave Kotowski, Schmitt could have a big year for the Titans.
Hollie Schleicher, Westhampton, M, Junior: A scrappy player who fights for 50-50 balls, she could be a catalyst for the Hurricanes.
Gabby Schneider, Smithtown East, M, Junior: An accomplished runner in both cross country and track, she brings steadiness between the 30s.
Melissa Sconone, East Islip, A, Junior: A great finisher thanks to crafty stick skills, she had 40 goals and 34 assists last season.
Kirsten Scutaro, Mount Sinai, D, Senior: Playing alongside her twin sister, Meaghan, she’s a strong 1-on-1 defender who will play at Notre Dame.
Meaghan Scutaro, Mount Sinai, D, Senior: An anchor on the defense of the No. 5 high school team in the country, according to US Lacrosse, who will play at Notre Dame.
Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Sophomore: A talented all-around athlete, she can do anything asked of her on the field.
Belle Smith, Westhampton, M, Sophomore: Led the team in every major statistical category (caused turnovers, draws, ground balls, goals and assists) last season.
Jessica Smith, West Babylon, G, Senior: Committed to Hofstra, Smith is an athletic netminder who is reliable on clears.
Taylyn Stadler, Syosset, M, Senior: A five-year starter, she’s a tenacious player who contributed 28 goals and 22 assists last season.
Janine Suris, Smithtown West, A, Junior: A lefty offensive threat, she was second on the Bulls with 40 goals last spring.
Grace Tauckus, Cold Spring Harbor, M, Junior: A hustle player between the 30s, she’s key on ground balls and draw controls.
Arden Tierney, Sacred Heart, A, Junior: With 52 goals, 24 assists, 75 draw controls and 25 ground balls last season, she can do it all.
Erin Tierney, Massapequa, D, Senior: Coach Megan Protano calls the Hofstra commit the quarterback of the defense.
Erin Triandafils, Shoreham-Wading River, M, Senior: Heading to Penn State to play with her sister, Sophia, she had 29 goals and 18 assists last season.
Erin Tucker, Harborfields, G, Senior: She made 101 saves on last spring’s 11-win team. She’ll play at Brown.
Meaghan Tyrrell, Mount Sinai, A, Senior: The Syracuse-bound star has 234 varsity points and is expected to eclipse 300 at some point this season.
Kiki Venza, Comsewogue, M, Senior: Committed to Ohio State, she’s a factor on the draw circle and on defense as a lockdown specialist.
Emma Ward, Babylon, M/A, Sophomore: One of the bright young stars in Suffolk, she tallied 53 goals and 26 assists last season.
Madison Waters, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sophomore: Her speed makes her a factor on the draw circle, and she’s a standout dodger and finisher.
Cassidy Weeks, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Senior: A nightmare for 1-on-1 defenders, Weeks’ speed and dodging ability will be on display before she goes to Boston College.
Courtney Weeks, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Senior: The Boston College commit is a draw specialist who ignites the offense as a feeder.
Daisy Willard, Long Beach, D, Junior: A knack for picking up ground balls and getting big stops, she’s one of Nassau’s top defenders.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.