State Class A girls lacrosse semifinal: Northport vs. Pittsford
Northport defeated Pittsford of Section V, 13-3, in a Class A semifinal at the NYSPHSAA Girls Lacrosse Championships in Cortland, N.Y., Friday, June 7, 2019.
