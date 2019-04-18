Olivia Carner’s awareness on a lacrosse field is uncanny. But even she didn’t see what was coming Thursday.

The senior midfielder knew she was nearing a milestone. She expected the hugs, high-fives and text messages that would follow. But her teammates went even further postgame with three large balloons reading “300” after Carner broke the 300 varsity point mark in host Northport’s 15-8 victory over Wantagh in non-league girls lacrosse Thursday.

“I knew I was close to it, but I had no idea there would be this big celebration for it,” Carner said. “I just love my teammates so much and they made this really special.”

Carner, a six-year varsity player, recorded her 300th point with an assist on a goal by Danielle Pavinelli with 12:48 remaining in the first half that gave Northport a 6-0 lead. Carner scored the game’s first goal — just 47 seconds into the contest — and finished with six goals and two assists in the win. She has 198 goals and 108 assists for 306 varsity points, coach Carol Rainson-Rose said.

There was an in-game announcement when Carner recorded her 300th point. Along with an alert that senior goalkeeper Claire Morris recorded her 500th varsity save earlier in the season, both players received a postgame balloon celebration.

“It was just instant happiness that from all the years on the team, everyone realized and celebrated this was my 300th point,” said Carner, who has committed to Duke. “It was important to everyone, too.”

Northport (9-1) opened a 15-4 lead with 5:28 remaining in the game before Wantagh scored the final four goals. Jill Balkunas and Madison Taylor each scored three goals for Wantagh (4-6).

Pavinelli, who scored five goals and was on the receiving end of Carner’s 300th point, has been playing lacrosse, basketball and soccer with Carner since the two were young, which has created a bond both on and off the field.

“I’ve been playing with Olivia for so long, so we’ve always had that chemistry,” Pavinelli said. “Every time we step out on the field we always just look for each other and create opportunities.”

Rainson-Rose had high praise for her senior midfielder after the win.

“She’s been a huge part of our team the last six years,” she said. “And it’s just nice to see when kids hit these big milestones in career points.

“She’s one of the all-time great players who have played here, which is saying something because there’s been some great ones.”