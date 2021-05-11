Jenna Hendrickson seemed to have done just about anything imaginable for the Lynbrook girls lacrosse team on Tuesday.

She dominated on draw controls. She scored. She assisted. But there was one last play that the senior midfielder executed in a Nassau Conference II game against Port Washington.

With the game’s outcome no longer in doubt, Hendrickson rode a Vikings player attempting to make a clear. Then she stripped the ball away — and somehow kept her balance in what can only be described as a Matrix-like move — and was able to avoid going out of bounds.

It capped off quite a game for Hendrickson, who won 12 of 18 draw controls, and tallied three goals and three assists to lead Lynbrook to a 13-8 win at Marion Street Elementary School.

"She does everything for us on the field," Lynbrook coach Vincent Tetro said. "She defends, she wins on draws, and she’s one of our biggest offensive weapons. She plays at a very, very high level."

Hendrickson and her teammates are also pretty good listeners. After the first half ended tied at 4, Tetro had a message for his team.

"I told them if we start to finish," he said, "it would be a totally different game."

After Port Washington (1-4) took a 5-4 lead just 53 seconds into the second half, Lynbrook (3-1) scored six straight goals (on its first six shots of the second half) and took a 10-5 lead with 16:21 remaining.

Port Washington finally broke the run and made it 10-6, but Lynbrook stretched the lead — and its incredibly accurate shooting — to 13-7 with 5:55 left. (The Owls made their first nine shots in the second half.)

Maggie Bodian — who was given the game ball by Tetro — had three goals and an assist. Sara Curley added two goals and one assist, and Mimi Berkowitz had one goal and two assists. Goalie Madison Marchetta was outstanding with nine saves, including a few point-blank stops. Sienna Fox had three goals and two assists for Port Washington.

Hendrickson, who notched her third helper of the game on Lynbrook’s final goal, wasn’t aware of the Owls’ second-half shooting acumen. They scored on 9 of their 10 shots in the final 25 minutes.

"I didn’t even know that," said Hendrickson, who will play at the University of Pittsburgh next season. "I just always try and be a leader both physically and emotionally."

Seemingly doing it all.