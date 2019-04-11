It was a shot rarely practiced, let alone attempted. Brianna Lamoureux just figured she’d give it a go.

“I’ve always wanted to try it,” she said, “and I was like, ‘This might be the right moment.’ ”

Lamoureux, with nobody around her at the top of the crease, took a high feed from Kelly Logue and slung the ball from the right side over her left shoulder, scoring behind the back to give host Rocky Point an early five-goal lead Thursday.

That started a five-goal run that gave Rocky Point breathing room in its 20-7 win over Kings Park in Suffolk Division II lacrosse.

Lamoureux had four goals and four assists, Logue had three goals and three assists and Delaney Vu scored four times.

Kings Park (3-4) had plenty of chances, especially early in the second half, but Rocky Point’s goalkeeper pairing of Maggie Donohue (six saves) and Jenika Cuocco (seven) kept the Eagles in charge.

Rocky Point (3-5) often splits the game in half with its goalies, and Donohue and Cuocco showed why it’s a worthwhile arrangement.

Both are adept at stopping shots, but they also kick-start the transition game with accurate clears, and the Eagles thrive in the open field.

“A lot of our best goals come off fast breaks,” Vu said. “That’s really key to get the ball down fast. The ball obviously moves faster than running, so everyone just needs to move and get open.”

Rocky Point can score in bunches, as field vision and quick passes keep defenses chasing. Megan Greco (three goals, one assist) scored twice in a 10-second span, the second of which put the Eagles ahead 10-2. Right after winning the draw, Lamoureux looked down the field to Clare Levy, who found Greco in stride.

“We definitely have a lot of really raw, athletic, fast girls on our team, and it’s a big advantage on the field,” Vu said.

Kings Park kept Rocky Point off the scoreboard for the first 13 minutes of the second half, using patient possessions to try to find openings. Jaxie Cestone (three goals) scored to cut the Eagles’ lead to 13-5, but once Rocky Point broke through, the goals kept coming.

Vu said blending in all of the new faces has been an issue during her team’s slow start. They’re “starting to understand each other,” and that could be good news for the Eagles.

Said Lamoureux: “I’d say if we keep playing like this, we should be fine.”