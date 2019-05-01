The spring season has brought more downs than ups for the South Side girls lacrosse team, but the Cyclones are building. On Wednesday night in a constant mist, they constructed a winning formula.

Katie McMahon had six goals and four assists and Julia Gentile had four goals and three assists as host South Side defeated North Shore, 15-10, in Nassau Conference I play. South Side moved to 2-5 in its first season in Conference I, which features the top 10 teams in the county based on preseason rankings.

South Side was near the top of Conference II the past two seasons, prompting a move to the higher level.

“I think at first, it can be frustrating for the team, especially when you’re working hard and not getting the outcome that you want,” said Gentile of her team’s first foray against Nassau’s best teams. “But I think at the end of the day, we’re playing really good teams and we’re competing against all of them.”

South Side looked like a complete team against North Shore (3-5), posting nine first-half goals on the strength of a 10-5 advantage in the draw circle courtesy of Sydney Rathjen.

Ahead 9-6 after eighth-grader Kylee Colbert (five goals) scored 11 seconds into the second half for North Shore, South Side benefitted from a yellow card. The Cyclones scored three player-up goals — all by McMahon — to open a 12-6 lead. Gentile assisted three of McMahon’s four second-half goals.

“Usually my sweet spot’s top left,” said McMahon, a junior with a powerful shot. “That’s usually where I shoot. I just try to fake the goalie and try to bury it.”

South Side goalies made 10 saves, including seven by Mackenzie Creagh in the second half, giving her team the opportunity to chew away much of the latter portion of the game. Jillian Schumacher made three in the first half.

Gentile, who was honored before the game along with Julia Coughlin and Jessica Healy on the team’s senior night, said South Side is trending in the right direction.

“I think we’ve known what to do the entire season,” she said, “but it just came down to executing our gameplan, which we did really well tonight."