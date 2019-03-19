Suffolk girls lacrosse: Team-by-team overview

DIVISION I (A)

BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

Last season: 6-8

Coach: Michelle Ceraso

KEY PLAYERS

Caroline Casey M Jr.; Lauren Hendricks A Sr.; Sabrina Simonetti M/D; Sr. Ali Susskind A Soph.; Kerry Walser M Sr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Looking to retool the program, Ceraso has veteran players to lean on.

BRENTWOOD INDIANS

Last season: 2-13

Coach: Anthony Nuara



KEY PLAYERS

Giselle Castaneda M/D Sr.; Julianna Hernandez G Sr.; Isabella Jahkhah A/M Fr.; Diana Morales M Sr.; Destiny Morgan D Jr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS: Coming off a rough season, they’ll lean on a group of seniors to improve.

COMMACK COUGARS

Last season: 9-7

Coach: Melissa Read

KEY PLAYERS

Cat Deutsch G Sr.; Emma Downey M Jr.; Jenna Iavaroni D Jr.; Katie Kelly M Sr.; Amanda McMahon D/M Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS: Deutsch is a five-year starter anchoring them between the pipes, while a strong junior class provides depth.

CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS

Last season: 7-8

Coach: Sal Piscitelli

KEY PLAYERS

Gina Barbera A Sr.; Sydney Danseglio G Jr.; Emma McLoughlin M Sr.; Julia Napolitano D Sr.; Jolie Urraro A Sr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: A relentless defense backs an offense that likes to control the tempo, making them a contender.

COPIAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 0-16

Coach: Christie Layden

KEY PLAYERS

Gabby Ordonez M Sr.; Yessica Ortiz-Max G Soph.; Kriyal Patel D Sr.; Jovana Santiago A Sr.; Tamara Washington M Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Ortiz-Max made strides last season, while Patel and Santiago hope to control the defense and attack, respectively.

FLOYD COLONIALS

Last season: 6-10

Coach: Paul Vassallo

KEY PLAYERS

Kamryn Berberich D Jr.; Brianna Ditillo M Sr.; Keanna Saramiento A/M Jr.; Jordan Widecki D/M Jr.; Makayla Willets A/M Sr.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS: Seventh-grader Kayla Gilmore is a player on the rise who could enter the starting lineup by the first game.

HALF HOLLOW HILLS THUNDERCOLTS

Last season: 6-8

Coach: Lori Horbach

KEY PLAYERS

Ashley Gonzalez A Jr.; Olivia Nakshavan D Sr.; Madison Pappas M Jr.; Alyssa Studdert M Fr.

ABOUT THE THUNDERCOLTS: Gonzalez is a three-year impact player leading a youthful group.

HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS

Last season: 8-7

Coach: Elizabeth Vogelsang

KEY PLAYERS

Paige Lennon M Sr.; Abigail Maichin A Jr.; Maya Santa-Maria G Jr.; Marissa Stafford M Jr.; Holly Wright D Jr.

ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: A new coaching staff and a slew of returning starters has the Blue Devils confident.

LINDENHURST BULLDOGS

Last season: 6-8

Coach: Gabby Valela

KEY PLAYERS

Kiara Gomez M Soph.; Kat Henselder G Sr.; Rachel Lombardi A Jr.; Nicole Pontecorvo A Jr.; Lexi Provenz M/D Soph.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: A speedy team is supported by Henselder in the cage, who acts as the vocal leader.

LONGWOOD LIONS

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Randall Grossman

KEY PLAYERS

Janelle Brown D Jr.; Jasmin Brown M/A Sr.; Christen Lapple M Sr.; Lindsay Schuster M/A Sr.; Brianna Tribble M Jr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: With the same record the last two seasons, they’re ready to take the next step.

MIDDLE COUNTRY MAD DOGS

Last season: 11-4

Coach: Lindsay Dolson

KEY PLAYERS

Sophie Alois M Sr.; Jennifer Barry M Sr.; Sydney Juvelier A Sr.; Emily Timarky D Sr.

ABOUT THE MAD DOGS: A seasoned team with 14 seniors should be strong offensively.

NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS

Last season: 1-14

Coach: Heather Richardson

KEY PLAYERS

Nia Griffith D Sr.; Kailyn Hart M Sr.; Alexis Romano A Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Hart, a Stony Brook commit, pairs with Alexis Romano as the primary scorers.

NORTHPORT TIGERS

Last season: 18-1

Coach: Carol Rainson-Rose

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Carner M Sr.; Chloe Hoschel D Sr.; Isabella Hubbard D Sr.; Claire Morris G Sr.; Danielle Pavinelli M/A Jr.

ABOUT THE TIGERS: Having lost to West Islip in the Suffolk Class A championship last spring, they several stars.

PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

Last season: 4-9

Coach: Sarah Von Bargen

KEY PLAYERS

Gabrielle Buchemi G Jr.; Ashley Codispoti D/M Sr.; Caitlin Dellecave M Jr.; Shannon Lake M Jr.; Alexa Maggiacomo M/A Jr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS: A new coach takes over a program with a solid core of juniors.

RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

Last season: 11-6

Coach: Ashley Schandel

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: A talented class of juniors, plus a few standout seniors, could lead the program to a county championship berth.

SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 8-6

Coach: Thomas Erb

KEY PLAYERS

Abigail Carroll M Soph.; Marissa Cuevas G Sr.; Kaylee LaMonica A Sr.; Kristen Shanahan M Jr.; Morgan Zimmerman M Soph.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: The entire midfield returns and considering the talent of the attack, the Arrows could be strong.

SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

Last season: 10-6

Coach: Kevin Krause

KEY PLAYERS

Erin Avanzato M Sr.; Megan Biase G Sr.; Destiny Martin D Sr.; Gianna Mott D Sr.; Cali O’Brien M Sr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Four returning defenders and a three-year starter in goal, paired with an athletic midfield, has the Arrows confident.

SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS

Last season: 11-6

Coach: Ann Naughton

KEY PLAYERS

Alayna Costa M Soph.; Isabella Costa A Sr.; Sophia DeNicola A Sr.; Gabrielle Schneider M Sr.; Gabriella Whitehouse D Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: Schneider (Lehigh) is a cross country and winter track star, and her speed makes her a relentless force offensively.

SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS

Last season: 10-6

Coach: Pete Klement

KEY PLAYERS

Lauren Coletti A Sr.; Regan Kielmeyer A Sr.; Nicholle Marshall D Jr.; Taylor Mennella M Sr.; Janine Suris A Sr.

ABOUT THE BULLS: A senior-led team led by Mennella (Hofstra) and Suris (Florida) has the Bulls thinking county title.

WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

Last season: 14-4

Coach: Kerri Kilkenny

KEY PLAYERS

Summer Agostino M Soph.; Courtney Carollo M Sr.; Sydney Golini M/D Jr.; Alexis Reinhardt M Sr.; Samantha Tarpey G Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Graduated a large senior class but returns experience, specifically Carollo, Reinhardt and Tarpey.

WHITMAN WILDCATS

Last season: 3-10

Coach: Emily Murray

KEY PLAYERS

Kristin Finnerty A/M Jr.; Madonna Getchell A Soph.; Desiree Kleberg M Sr.; Dana McGowan A Soph.; Mary Teresky M Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Kleberg, a Quinnipiac commit who wants to study biology, leads as a do-it-all middie.



DIVISION II (B, C, & D)

BABYLON PANTHERS

Last season: 8-9

Coach: Olivia Cabral

KEY PLAYERS

Rebecca Guerra M Soph.; Grace Kenny A Soph.; Erin MacQuarrie M Sr.; Anna Schipf G Sr.; Emma Ward M/A Jr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Ward is one of the top players in her class, and the team’s midfield as a whole is a strength.

BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

Last season: 14-2

Coach: Ryan Gick

KEY PLAYERS

Madison Grazidei G Sr.; Ailish Kelly M Jr.; Meghan Pickel M Sr.; Julia Steneck D Jr.; Madison Waters M Jr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: Deep with fast, athletic talent, they’re one of the favorites in Class B.

BELLPORT CLIPPERS

Last season: 9-7

Coach: Erica Vitale

KEY PLAYERS

Rachel Dickinson M Jr.; Tamia Lawson M Jr.; Peri Sallah M Jr.; Mia Suarez D Jr.; Jamie Trowbridge A/M Sr.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Fourteen players return that turned around the program after a 2-12 season in 2017.

CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

Last season: 5-11

Coach: Paul Raimondi

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Brennan D Sr.; Alex Coyle D Sr.; Mackenzie Mahoney D Sr.; Kelsey Maxwell M Sr.; Layne Walther M Jr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: A trio of senior defenders anchors a team looking to compete in Class D.

COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS

Last season: 8-8

Coach: Jacqueline Wilkom

KEY PLAYERS

Alyssa Deacy M 8th; Olivia Fantigrossi M Jr.; Ava Fernandes A Soph.; Julia Fernandes A Sr.; Mia Genao D Jr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS: They return all but two starters, and Ava Fernandes figures to provide the offensive punch as a top up-and-comer.

DEER PARK FALCONS

Last season: 6-9

Coach: Anthony Saccone

KEY PLAYERS

Samantha Giroux M Jr.; Kylie Kuhn M Fr.; Jordan Minerva A Soph.; Skylar Morales D Jr.; Alexa Skoubas M Jr.

ABOUT THE FALCONS: With a new coach in Saccone, three experienced midfielders hope to compete in Suffolk Class B.

EAST ISLIP REDMEN

Last season: 9-7

Coach: Steven Levy

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Fusco D Jr.; Lindsay Guzzetta M Sr.; Alyssa Levy A Jr.; Kendall Mittleman M Sr.; Melissa Sconone A Sr.

ABOUT THE REDMEN: A high offensive IQ, led by UNC commit Sconone, could light up the scoreboard.

EAST HAMPTON / PIERSON / BRIDGEHAMPTON / ROSS BONACKERS

Last season: 2-13

Coach: Jessica Sanna

KEY PLAYERS

Sophia Bitis A/M Sr.; Asha Hokenson M Soph.; Anna Hugo M Soph.; Grace Perello A/M Soph.; Emma Rascelles M 8th

ABOUT THE BONACKERS: A growing program brimming with young talent.

EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

Last season: 14-2

Coach: Rebecca Thorn

KEY PLAYERS

Olivia Arnsten A Sr.; Jaime Biskup M Sr.; Kasey Choma M Sr.; Catherine Flaherty D Sr.; Ellie Masera M Jr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Suffolk Class B contenders with a handful of high-Division I players.

GLENN KNIGHTS

Last season: 7-8

Coach: Kathy Wright

KEY PLAYERS

Cassidy Evans M Sr.; Samantha Groark D Jr.; Jessica Rosenberg A Sr.; Michelle Torzilli M Jr.; Cassandra Vitale A Sr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: They thrive on ball movement and driving the cage and have a solid group of upperclassmen to do so.

HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

Last season: 3-13

Coach: Teresa Strano

KEY PLAYERS

Sierra Gaffney A Soph.; Cassidy Moore M Soph.; Emma Naclerio M Soph.; Saorla Skully D Soph

ABOUT THE BAYMEN: A young team playing in Class D, Hampton Bays hopes to build for the future.

HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

Last season: 9-4



Coach: Jessica Volpe

KEY PLAYERS

Marina Bergin M Fr.; Riley Dash A Jr.; Colleen Dwyer D Sr.; Layla Morris M Sr.; Hallie Simkins M Sr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES: They return their entire defense, led by Penn State commit Dwyer.

HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

Last season: 5-9

Coach: Diana Soltan

KEY PLAYERS

Kelsey McCarthy A Sr.; Alexis Renio D Sr.; Shannon Tuozzo M Sr.; Lexi Waters D Soph.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Seeking to get back to the playoffs after falling short last spring.

ISLIP BUCCANEERS

Last season: 9-6

Coach: Masina Longo Camarda

KEY PLAYERS

Riley Coleman M Sr.; Reagan Mullins M Sr.; Kelsey Scheidel D Jr.; Kristen Scheidel M Jr.; Casandra Schmoger G Sr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS: A team with potential on offense faces stiff competition in Division II.

KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

Last season: 5-10

Coach: Sally Ayres

KEY PLAYERS

Emma Coyle D Sr.; Emily Dinan D/M Sr.; Kiera Feibusch A Soph.; Lexie Kotsalidis G Sr.; Angelica Svolos D Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: Ten seniors, led by James Madison commit Kotsalidis between the pipes, have them hoping to compete.

MATTITUCK / SOUTHOLD TUCKERS

Last season: 15-5

Coach: Matt Maloney

KEY PLAYERS

Claudia Hoeg G Sr.; Mackenzie Hoeg M Jr.; Riley Hoeg A/M Sr.; Francesca Vasile-Cozzo A Sr.; Lauren Zuhoski D Sr.

ABOUT THE TUCKERS: The defending state Class D champions graduated leadership on the defensive side but have talented pieces to plug in.

MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

Last season: 6-8

Coach: Thomas Carro

KEY PLAYERS

Ava Burns D/M Sr.; Selia Lyons A Soph.; Lauren Murphy A Jr.; Madison Murphy M Jr.; Allie Schreck A Jr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Led by a strong group of attackers and the Syracuse-bound Burns, they hope to contend with the top teams in Class C.

MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

Last season: 17-2

Coach: Al Bertolone

KEY PLAYERS

Emily Lamparter G Soph.; Jenny Markey M Jr.; Morgan Mitchell A/M Sr.; Gabby Sartori A Sr.; Emma Tyrrell M Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: They lost in the Long Island Class C championship to Cold Spring Harbor but have the talent to get back there.

PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

Last season: 2-14

Coach: Doug Van Bargen



KEY PLAYERS

Samantha DiCarlo M/A 8th; Katelynn Johnston M Soph.; Kyle Johnston M Fr.; Sophia Knapp A Jr.; Phalina Sciara M/D Sr.

ABOUT THE ROYALS: A young roster hopes to improve in the near-term while preparing for future success.

ROCKY POINT EAGLES

Last season: 9-10

Coach: Michael Sanchez

KEY PLAYERS

Megan Greco A Sr.; Brianna Lemoureux M Sr.; Claire Levy M Jr.; Delaney Vu M Sr.; Kailee Woods M Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: Led by Lemoureux and Vu in the midfield, the Eagles hope to succeed in a closely contested Class C.

SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

Last season: 6-9

Coach: Adam Sznitken

KEY PLAYERS

Brooke Hoss A Soph.; Madison Mergl D Sr.; Emily Manning G Sr.; Haille Ross A Sr.; Erin Schaefer M Soph.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: A trio of seniors has them looking to improve upon last year’s finish.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

Last season: 7-9

Coach: Brittany Davis

KEY PLAYERS

Alexa Constant D Fr.; Julie Kadletz D Jr.; Hayden Lachenmeyer A Jr.; Jenna Lesiewicz M Sr.; Isabella Meli M Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Having graduated several goal-scorers, Meli, Lachenmeyer and Lesiewicz will be looked upon to score.

WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

Last season: 10-6

Coach: Mary Bergmann

KEY PLAYERS

Maureen Duffy M Soph.; Giana Murphy A Soph.; Lindsay Rongo D Sr.; Hollie Schliecher M Sr.; Belle Smith M Jr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES: Thirteen players return, led by Smith, from last year’s county runner-up season.

WEST BABYLON EAGLES

Last season: 12-2

Coach: Colleen Kilgus

KEY PLAYERS

Kayla Downey M Sr.; Delilah Doyle D Sr.; Emily Heller M Sr.; Hannah Heller M Sr.; Caitlin McGuire D Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES: A loaded midfield could carry the Eagles all the way to a county championship appearance.

WEST ISLIP LIONS

Last season: 15-6

Coach: Joe Nicolosi

KEY PLAYERS

Lily Bilello G Jr.; Jillian Caroselli A Sr.; Jaden Hampel M Jr.; Catie Lang A Jr.; Danielle Marino A Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS: The defending Long Island Class A champs have dropped into Class B, where several of the Island’s top teams reside.