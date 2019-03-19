Suffolk girls lacrosse: Team-by-team overview
A team-by-team breakdown of every Suffolk girls lacrosse team on Long Island.
DIVISION I (A)
BAY SHORE MARAUDERS
Last season: 6-8
Coach: Michelle Ceraso
KEY PLAYERS
Caroline Casey M Jr.; Lauren Hendricks A Sr.; Sabrina Simonetti M/D; Sr. Ali Susskind A Soph.; Kerry Walser M Sr.
ABOUT THE MARAUDERS: Looking to retool the program, Ceraso has veteran players to lean on.
BRENTWOOD INDIANS
Last season: 2-13
Coach: Anthony Nuara
KEY PLAYERS
Giselle Castaneda M/D Sr.; Julianna Hernandez G Sr.; Isabella Jahkhah A/M Fr.; Diana Morales M Sr.; Destiny Morgan D Jr.
ABOUT THE INDIANS: Coming off a rough season, they’ll lean on a group of seniors to improve.
COMMACK COUGARS
Last season: 9-7
Coach: Melissa Read
KEY PLAYERS
Cat Deutsch G Sr.; Emma Downey M Jr.; Jenna Iavaroni D Jr.; Katie Kelly M Sr.; Amanda McMahon D/M Sr.
ABOUT THE COUGARS: Deutsch is a five-year starter anchoring them between the pipes, while a strong junior class provides depth.
CONNETQUOT THUNDERBIRDS
Last season: 7-8
Coach: Sal Piscitelli
KEY PLAYERS
Gina Barbera A Sr.; Sydney Danseglio G Jr.; Emma McLoughlin M Sr.; Julia Napolitano D Sr.; Jolie Urraro A Sr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERBIRDS: A relentless defense backs an offense that likes to control the tempo, making them a contender.
COPIAUGE EAGLES
Last season: 0-16
Coach: Christie Layden
KEY PLAYERS
Gabby Ordonez M Sr.; Yessica Ortiz-Max G Soph.; Kriyal Patel D Sr.; Jovana Santiago A Sr.; Tamara Washington M Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Ortiz-Max made strides last season, while Patel and Santiago hope to control the defense and attack, respectively.
FLOYD COLONIALS
Last season: 6-10
Coach: Paul Vassallo
KEY PLAYERS
Kamryn Berberich D Jr.; Brianna Ditillo M Sr.; Keanna Saramiento A/M Jr.; Jordan Widecki D/M Jr.; Makayla Willets A/M Sr.
ABOUT THE COLONIALS: Seventh-grader Kayla Gilmore is a player on the rise who could enter the starting lineup by the first game.
HALF HOLLOW HILLS THUNDERCOLTS
Last season: 6-8
Coach: Lori Horbach
KEY PLAYERS
Ashley Gonzalez A Jr.; Olivia Nakshavan D Sr.; Madison Pappas M Jr.; Alyssa Studdert M Fr.
ABOUT THE THUNDERCOLTS: Gonzalez is a three-year impact player leading a youthful group.
HUNTINGTON BLUE DEVILS
Last season: 8-7
Coach: Elizabeth Vogelsang
KEY PLAYERS
Paige Lennon M Sr.; Abigail Maichin A Jr.; Maya Santa-Maria G Jr.; Marissa Stafford M Jr.; Holly Wright D Jr.
ABOUT THE BLUE DEVILS: A new coaching staff and a slew of returning starters has the Blue Devils confident.
LINDENHURST BULLDOGS
Last season: 6-8
Coach: Gabby Valela
KEY PLAYERS
Kiara Gomez M Soph.; Kat Henselder G Sr.; Rachel Lombardi A Jr.; Nicole Pontecorvo A Jr.; Lexi Provenz M/D Soph.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: A speedy team is supported by Henselder in the cage, who acts as the vocal leader.
LONGWOOD LIONS
Last season: 8-8
Coach: Randall Grossman
KEY PLAYERS
Janelle Brown D Jr.; Jasmin Brown M/A Sr.; Christen Lapple M Sr.; Lindsay Schuster M/A Sr.; Brianna Tribble M Jr.
ABOUT THE LIONS: With the same record the last two seasons, they’re ready to take the next step.
MIDDLE COUNTRY MAD DOGS
Last season: 11-4
Coach: Lindsay Dolson
KEY PLAYERS
Sophie Alois M Sr.; Jennifer Barry M Sr.; Sydney Juvelier A Sr.; Emily Timarky D Sr.
ABOUT THE MAD DOGS: A seasoned team with 14 seniors should be strong offensively.
NORTH BABYLON BULLDOGS
Last season: 1-14
Coach: Heather Richardson
KEY PLAYERS
Nia Griffith D Sr.; Kailyn Hart M Sr.; Alexis Romano A Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLDOGS: Hart, a Stony Brook commit, pairs with Alexis Romano as the primary scorers.
NORTHPORT TIGERS
Last season: 18-1
Coach: Carol Rainson-Rose
KEY PLAYERS
Olivia Carner M Sr.; Chloe Hoschel D Sr.; Isabella Hubbard D Sr.; Claire Morris G Sr.; Danielle Pavinelli M/A Jr.
ABOUT THE TIGERS: Having lost to West Islip in the Suffolk Class A championship last spring, they several stars.
PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS
Last season: 4-9
Coach: Sarah Von Bargen
KEY PLAYERS
Gabrielle Buchemi G Jr.; Ashley Codispoti D/M Sr.; Caitlin Dellecave M Jr.; Shannon Lake M Jr.; Alexa Maggiacomo M/A Jr.
ABOUT THE RAIDERS: A new coach takes over a program with a solid core of juniors.
RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES
Last season: 11-6
Coach: Ashley Schandel
ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES: A talented class of juniors, plus a few standout seniors, could lead the program to a county championship berth.
SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS
Last season: 8-6
Coach: Thomas Erb
KEY PLAYERS
Abigail Carroll M Soph.; Marissa Cuevas G Sr.; Kaylee LaMonica A Sr.; Kristen Shanahan M Jr.; Morgan Zimmerman M Soph.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: The entire midfield returns and considering the talent of the attack, the Arrows could be strong.
SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS
Last season: 10-6
Coach: Kevin Krause
KEY PLAYERS
Erin Avanzato M Sr.; Megan Biase G Sr.; Destiny Martin D Sr.; Gianna Mott D Sr.; Cali O’Brien M Sr.
ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS: Four returning defenders and a three-year starter in goal, paired with an athletic midfield, has the Arrows confident.
SMITHTOWN EAST BULLS
Last season: 11-6
Coach: Ann Naughton
KEY PLAYERS
Alayna Costa M Soph.; Isabella Costa A Sr.; Sophia DeNicola A Sr.; Gabrielle Schneider M Sr.; Gabriella Whitehouse D Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLS: Schneider (Lehigh) is a cross country and winter track star, and her speed makes her a relentless force offensively.
SMITHTOWN WEST BULLS
Last season: 10-6
Coach: Pete Klement
KEY PLAYERS
Lauren Coletti A Sr.; Regan Kielmeyer A Sr.; Nicholle Marshall D Jr.; Taylor Mennella M Sr.; Janine Suris A Sr.
ABOUT THE BULLS: A senior-led team led by Mennella (Hofstra) and Suris (Florida) has the Bulls thinking county title.
WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS
Last season: 14-4
Coach: Kerri Kilkenny
KEY PLAYERS
Summer Agostino M Soph.; Courtney Carollo M Sr.; Sydney Golini M/D Jr.; Alexis Reinhardt M Sr.; Samantha Tarpey G Sr.
ABOUT THE PATRIOTS: Graduated a large senior class but returns experience, specifically Carollo, Reinhardt and Tarpey.
WHITMAN WILDCATS
Last season: 3-10
Coach: Emily Murray
KEY PLAYERS
Kristin Finnerty A/M Jr.; Madonna Getchell A Soph.; Desiree Kleberg M Sr.; Dana McGowan A Soph.; Mary Teresky M Jr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Kleberg, a Quinnipiac commit who wants to study biology, leads as a do-it-all middie.
DIVISION II (B, C, & D)
BABYLON PANTHERS
Last season: 8-9
Coach: Olivia Cabral
KEY PLAYERS
Rebecca Guerra M Soph.; Grace Kenny A Soph.; Erin MacQuarrie M Sr.; Anna Schipf G Sr.; Emma Ward M/A Jr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Ward is one of the top players in her class, and the team’s midfield as a whole is a strength.
BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS
Last season: 14-2
Coach: Ryan Gick
KEY PLAYERS
Madison Grazidei G Sr.; Ailish Kelly M Jr.; Meghan Pickel M Sr.; Julia Steneck D Jr.; Madison Waters M Jr.
ABOUT THE PHANTOMS: Deep with fast, athletic talent, they’re one of the favorites in Class B.
BELLPORT CLIPPERS
Last season: 9-7
Coach: Erica Vitale
KEY PLAYERS
Rachel Dickinson M Jr.; Tamia Lawson M Jr.; Peri Sallah M Jr.; Mia Suarez D Jr.; Jamie Trowbridge A/M Sr.
ABOUT THE CLIPPERS: Fourteen players return that turned around the program after a 2-12 season in 2017.
CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS
Last season: 5-11
Coach: Paul Raimondi
KEY PLAYERS
Emma Brennan D Sr.; Alex Coyle D Sr.; Mackenzie Mahoney D Sr.; Kelsey Maxwell M Sr.; Layne Walther M Jr.
ABOUT THE RED DEVILS: A trio of senior defenders anchors a team looking to compete in Class D.
COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS
Last season: 8-8
Coach: Jacqueline Wilkom
KEY PLAYERS
Alyssa Deacy M 8th; Olivia Fantigrossi M Jr.; Ava Fernandes A Soph.; Julia Fernandes A Sr.; Mia Genao D Jr.
ABOUT THE WARRIORS: They return all but two starters, and Ava Fernandes figures to provide the offensive punch as a top up-and-comer.
DEER PARK FALCONS
Last season: 6-9
Coach: Anthony Saccone
KEY PLAYERS
Samantha Giroux M Jr.; Kylie Kuhn M Fr.; Jordan Minerva A Soph.; Skylar Morales D Jr.; Alexa Skoubas M Jr.
ABOUT THE FALCONS: With a new coach in Saccone, three experienced midfielders hope to compete in Suffolk Class B.
EAST ISLIP REDMEN
Last season: 9-7
Coach: Steven Levy
KEY PLAYERS
Alexa Fusco D Jr.; Lindsay Guzzetta M Sr.; Alyssa Levy A Jr.; Kendall Mittleman M Sr.; Melissa Sconone A Sr.
ABOUT THE REDMEN: A high offensive IQ, led by UNC commit Sconone, could light up the scoreboard.
EAST HAMPTON / PIERSON / BRIDGEHAMPTON / ROSS BONACKERS
Last season: 2-13
Coach: Jessica Sanna
KEY PLAYERS
Sophia Bitis A/M Sr.; Asha Hokenson M Soph.; Anna Hugo M Soph.; Grace Perello A/M Soph.; Emma Rascelles M 8th
ABOUT THE BONACKERS: A growing program brimming with young talent.
EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS
Last season: 14-2
Coach: Rebecca Thorn
KEY PLAYERS
Olivia Arnsten A Sr.; Jaime Biskup M Sr.; Kasey Choma M Sr.; Catherine Flaherty D Sr.; Ellie Masera M Jr.
ABOUT THE SHARKS: Suffolk Class B contenders with a handful of high-Division I players.
GLENN KNIGHTS
Last season: 7-8
Coach: Kathy Wright
KEY PLAYERS
Cassidy Evans M Sr.; Samantha Groark D Jr.; Jessica Rosenberg A Sr.; Michelle Torzilli M Jr.; Cassandra Vitale A Sr.
ABOUT THE KNIGHTS: They thrive on ball movement and driving the cage and have a solid group of upperclassmen to do so.
HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN
Last season: 3-13
Coach: Teresa Strano
KEY PLAYERS
Sierra Gaffney A Soph.; Cassidy Moore M Soph.; Emma Naclerio M Soph.; Saorla Skully D Soph
ABOUT THE BAYMEN: A young team playing in Class D, Hampton Bays hopes to build for the future.
HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES
Last season: 9-4
Coach: Jessica Volpe
KEY PLAYERS
Marina Bergin M Fr.; Riley Dash A Jr.; Colleen Dwyer D Sr.; Layla Morris M Sr.; Hallie Simkins M Sr.
ABOUT THE TORNADOES: They return their entire defense, led by Penn State commit Dwyer.
HAUPPAUGE EAGLES
Last season: 5-9
Coach: Diana Soltan
KEY PLAYERS
Kelsey McCarthy A Sr.; Alexis Renio D Sr.; Shannon Tuozzo M Sr.; Lexi Waters D Soph.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Seeking to get back to the playoffs after falling short last spring.
ISLIP BUCCANEERS
Last season: 9-6
Coach: Masina Longo Camarda
KEY PLAYERS
Riley Coleman M Sr.; Reagan Mullins M Sr.; Kelsey Scheidel D Jr.; Kristen Scheidel M Jr.; Casandra Schmoger G Sr.
ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS: A team with potential on offense faces stiff competition in Division II.
KINGS PARK KINGSMEN
Last season: 5-10
Coach: Sally Ayres
KEY PLAYERS
Emma Coyle D Sr.; Emily Dinan D/M Sr.; Kiera Feibusch A Soph.; Lexie Kotsalidis G Sr.; Angelica Svolos D Sr.
ABOUT THE KINGSMEN: Ten seniors, led by James Madison commit Kotsalidis between the pipes, have them hoping to compete.
MATTITUCK / SOUTHOLD TUCKERS
Last season: 15-5
Coach: Matt Maloney
KEY PLAYERS
Claudia Hoeg G Sr.; Mackenzie Hoeg M Jr.; Riley Hoeg A/M Sr.; Francesca Vasile-Cozzo A Sr.; Lauren Zuhoski D Sr.
ABOUT THE TUCKERS: The defending state Class D champions graduated leadership on the defensive side but have talented pieces to plug in.
MILLER PLACE PANTHERS
Last season: 6-8
Coach: Thomas Carro
KEY PLAYERS
Ava Burns D/M Sr.; Selia Lyons A Soph.; Lauren Murphy A Jr.; Madison Murphy M Jr.; Allie Schreck A Jr.
ABOUT THE PANTHERS: Led by a strong group of attackers and the Syracuse-bound Burns, they hope to contend with the top teams in Class C.
MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS
Last season: 17-2
Coach: Al Bertolone
KEY PLAYERS
Emily Lamparter G Soph.; Jenny Markey M Jr.; Morgan Mitchell A/M Sr.; Gabby Sartori A Sr.; Emma Tyrrell M Sr.
ABOUT THE MUSTANGS: They lost in the Long Island Class C championship to Cold Spring Harbor but have the talent to get back there.
PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS
Last season: 2-14
Coach: Doug Van Bargen
KEY PLAYERS
Samantha DiCarlo M/A 8th; Katelynn Johnston M Soph.; Kyle Johnston M Fr.; Sophia Knapp A Jr.; Phalina Sciara M/D Sr.
ABOUT THE ROYALS: A young roster hopes to improve in the near-term while preparing for future success.
ROCKY POINT EAGLES
Last season: 9-10
Coach: Michael Sanchez
KEY PLAYERS
Megan Greco A Sr.; Brianna Lemoureux M Sr.; Claire Levy M Jr.; Delaney Vu M Sr.; Kailee Woods M Jr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: Led by Lemoureux and Vu in the midfield, the Eagles hope to succeed in a closely contested Class C.
SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES
Last season: 6-9
Coach: Adam Sznitken
KEY PLAYERS
Brooke Hoss A Soph.; Madison Mergl D Sr.; Emily Manning G Sr.; Haille Ross A Sr.; Erin Schaefer M Soph.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES: A trio of seniors has them looking to improve upon last year’s finish.
SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS
Last season: 7-9
Coach: Brittany Davis
KEY PLAYERS
Alexa Constant D Fr.; Julie Kadletz D Jr.; Hayden Lachenmeyer A Jr.; Jenna Lesiewicz M Sr.; Isabella Meli M Sr.
ABOUT THE WILDCATS: Having graduated several goal-scorers, Meli, Lachenmeyer and Lesiewicz will be looked upon to score.
WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES
Last season: 10-6
Coach: Mary Bergmann
KEY PLAYERS
Maureen Duffy M Soph.; Giana Murphy A Soph.; Lindsay Rongo D Sr.; Hollie Schliecher M Sr.; Belle Smith M Jr.
ABOUT THE HURRICANES: Thirteen players return, led by Smith, from last year’s county runner-up season.
WEST BABYLON EAGLES
Last season: 12-2
Coach: Colleen Kilgus
KEY PLAYERS
Kayla Downey M Sr.; Delilah Doyle D Sr.; Emily Heller M Sr.; Hannah Heller M Sr.; Caitlin McGuire D Sr.
ABOUT THE EAGLES: A loaded midfield could carry the Eagles all the way to a county championship appearance.
WEST ISLIP LIONS
Last season: 15-6
Coach: Joe Nicolosi
KEY PLAYERS
Lily Bilello G Jr.; Jillian Caroselli A Sr.; Jaden Hampel M Jr.; Catie Lang A Jr.; Danielle Marino A Sr.
ABOUT THE LIONS: The defending Long Island Class A champs have dropped into Class B, where several of the Island’s top teams reside.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.