There’s no spring sports season. The COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of all school activities, including sports.

There won’t be any games, no rivalry matchups or playoff pushes. Seniors will not get to experience the final high school hurrah, the last opportunity to pound a fist, chest thump, high five and galvanize a community around their teams march to a championship.

The long off-season workouts to prepare for a spring that wasn’t, could very well be the last time they don a uniform.

The pursuit of personal goals and team championships are no longer possible.

There’s a ton of athletic talent on Long Island. Newsday recognizes those top players in the fall, winter and spring in various preview lists. And those compilations are a base foundation for the All-Long Island selections at the conclusion of each season.

So, starting with girls lacrosse, here are the top players heading into the spring of 2020, in the season that wasn’t. We feel they still matter.

(Note: players are listed in alphabetical order.)

Summer Agostino, Ward Melville, M, Jr.

The Boston College commit had 81 draw controls, 30 goals, 20 assists and 19 caused turnovers last season.

Reilly Agres, Farmingdale, G, Sr.

She was selected to Newsday’s All-Long Island first team as a junior and led the Dalers to a Nassau Class A championship. She totaled 141 saves on the season, including 14 in the county final.

Jill Balkunas, Wantagh, M, Jr.

The Brown commit had 38 goals and 17 draw controls as a sophomore.

Kelly Bergersen, Farmingdale, A, Sr.

The Quinnipiac commit totaled 36 goals and 24 assists and played a vital role in helping the Dalers secure a Nassau Class B title.

Leah Bestany, Bethpage, A, Jr.

The East Carolina commit had 35 goals and 12 assists in her sophomore season.

Lily Bilello, West Islip, G, Sr.

She had 112 saves last season and is very reliable in the cage. Bilello is committed to LIU.

Lauren Boldis, Calhoun, G, Jr.

The junior had 264 saves as a sophomore, according to Newsday statistics.

Makenna Boutin, Wantagh, D, Jr.

The Rutgers commit had 42 ground balls and 14 draw controls as a sophomore.

Dani Brady, Smithtown East, D, Jr.

Brady is a tough defender and the unquestioned leader on the back end. She’s a strong field communicator and is committed to Maryland.

Sarah Bucher, Ward Melville, A, Sr.

She had 32 goals and 15 assists last season. Bucher has strong stick skills and is one the team’s offensive leaders. She is committed to Fairfield.

Sophia Cardello, Massapequa, G, Sr.

She is a five-year varsity starter and made over 140 saves in her junior season. She will play at Rutgers.

Caroline Casey, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

She is a strong lefty who can dominate a game at the draw. The Lehigh commit had 91 draw controls, 30 goals and 11 assists last season.

Tori Cini, Syosset, G, Sr.

She was a brick wall in the cage last season, leading Nassau Conference I with 112 saves. She will play at Holy Cross.

Maggie Clark, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

The James Madison commit had 16 goals and nine assists last season, including the winning goal in the Suffolk Class C championship game.

Casey Colbert, North Shore, M, Jr.

She had 23 goals and 14 assists last season. Colbert is committed to Stony Brook.

Kylee Colbert, North Shore, M, Fr.

She totaled 41 goals and eight assists as an eighth-grader.

Alayna Costa, Smithtown East, A/M, Jr.

The lefty with strong stick work finished second on the team with 36 goals, and added five assists last season. She is committed to Navy.

Caitlin Dellecave, Patchogue-Medford, M/A, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit had 31 goals and 16 assists last season, and can both finish and facilitate the Raiders’ offense.

Ella Delmond, South Side, M, Jr.

The Quinnpiac commit had 33 goals and 17 assists as a sophomore.

Katie DeSimone, St. Anthony’s, A, Sr.

She had 65 goals and 25 assists for the CHSAA Class AA champions. DeSimone is committed to Duke.

Grace DeStasio, West Hempstead, M/A, Sr.

The NYIT commit had 83 points and scored 76 goals last season. The four-year starter is the all-time leader in goals and assists for West Hempstead.

Regina DiChiara, Plainedge, A, Sr.

She led Plainedge with 47 goals last season, including four goals in a loss to Locust Valley in a Nassau C quarterfinal. She is committed to East Carolina.

Emma Downey, Commack, M, Sr.

Downey, a five-year varsity starting midfielder, had 22 goals and eight assists last season.

Maureen Duffy, Westhampton, M, Jr.

She had 33 goals and six assists last season, and forms a dangerous 1-2 combination with Belle Smith. Duffy is committed to Virginia.

Nikki Fanelli, Syosset, A, Jr.

The USC commit is a speedy attacker and has a nose for the goal. She scored 20 goals as a sophomore.

Samantha Filippi, Eastport-South Manor, A, Sr.

She had 13 goals and three assists last season for the Class B state champions. She is committed to Princeton.

Celeste Forte, Eastport-South Manor, M, Jr.

The two-way defensive-minded midfielder isn’t afraid of any challenge on the field. Forte is committed to Florida.

Jordan Forte, Huntington, M, Jr.

She had 22 goals, eight assists and 28 draw controls last season. Forte is committed to Stony Brook.

Grace Gately, Manhasset, A, Jr.

She had 40 goals and 25 assists as a sophomore. The Villanova commit scored four goals in a 10-9 defeat to Eastport-South Manor in the Long Island Class B championship.

Alexa Gentile, Northport, A, Sr.

She missed all of last season with an injury and the North Carolina commit was ready to prove what she could have added to the defending Class A state champions.

Alexandra Giacolone, Eastport-South Manor, D, Sr.

She was one of the defensive anchors in the Sharks’ Class B state championship season. She is committed to East Carolina.

Ashley Gonzalez, Half Hollow Hills, A, Sr.

The five-year starter had 67 goals and 25 assists last season. She is committed to Florida.

Katie Goodale, Riverhead, D, Sr.

She is an extremely tough, athletic and fearless defender, unafraid to take on an opponent’s top player. She is committed to Syracuse.

Kayla Gulmi, Syosset, A, Sr.

She was a crucial piece of Syosset’s high-flying offense last season. She had 15 goals and 40 assists last season. Gulmi will play at Villanova.

Kendall Halpern, Syosset, M, Sr.

The three-sport athletes led Syosset with 52 goals last season. She has been committed to Northwestern since eighth grade.

Jaden Hampel, West Islip, M, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit had 29 goals and 37 assists last season.

Jenna Hendrickson, Lynbrook, M, Jr.

She had 73 goals and 15 assists as a sophomore.

Mackenzie Hoeg, Mattituck/Southold, M, Sr.

The six-year varsity midfielder had 52 goals, 35 assists, 88 draw controls and 57 ground balls last season for the Class D state champions. She is committed to Virginia.

Alex Hopkins, Garden City, M/A, Jr.

She is a do-it-all offensive player and had 15 goals last season. She will play at Yale.

Brooke Hoss, Sayville, M, Jr.

She had 43 goals and three assists last season. She also accepted the role of taking draws. Hoss is committed to Penn State.

Ailish Kelly, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

She had 47 goals last season, including five in a playoff victory over Westhampton, for the Suffolk Class C champions. Kelly is committed to Stanford.

Megan Kielbasa, Riverhead, M, Sr.

The John Hopkins commit has exceptional stick skills and one of the most accurate shots. She had 50 goals, 13 assists and 36 draw controls last season.

Amanda Kozak, Floral Park, M, Sr.

She ranked ninth in Nassau with 82 points (53 goals, 29 assists) last season. Her 335 career points are the most in program history. She will play at Fairfield.

Molly Laforge, Mount Sinai, M, Jr.

She had 10 goals and three assists last season and is committed to Stony Brook.

Emily Lamparter, Mount Sinai, G, Jr.

The Maryland commit is considered as one of the top goalies in the area.

Tamia Lawson, Bellport, M, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter had 50 draw controls, 14 goals and nine assists last season. She is a key and versatile player on the defensive side. She is committed to Adelphi.

Lola Leone, Bay Shore, M, Jr.

A strong, fast lefty who is as determined to stop a goal as score one. She added 12 goals and five assists last season. Leone is committed to play at Navy.

Alyssa Levy, East Islip, A, Sr.

Levy, a four-year starter, had 32 goals and 27 assists last season. She is committed to Brown.

Maggie Long, Holy Trinity, M, Soph.

She had 52 goals and 42 assists for the CHSAA Class A champions. Long added 99 draw controls and led the team in caused turnovers.

Emma LoPinto, Manhasset, A, Jr.

The Florida commit had 51 goals and 19 assists last season. She had six goals and two assists in Manhasset’s 13-12 win over Garden City in the Nassau Class B final.

Kaylie Mackiewicz, Northport, A, Soph.

She had 45 goals and 14 assists as a freshman, including a combined six goals and an assist in the Class A state semifinals and championship.

Abby Maichin, Huntington, A, Sr.

The Notre Dame commit has a strong IQ and field sense. She had 43 goals and 23 assists last season.

Jenny Markey, Mount Sinai, M, Sr.

The Syracuse commit had 32 goals and 15 assists last season. She also played for Team Germany at the U19 world championships.

Nicholle Marshall, Smithtown West, D, Sr.

She is a tough defender who is willing to take on any assignment. The four-year varsity starter is committed to James Madison.

Kayla Martello, Sacred Heart, M, Sr.

She controls the game for Sacred Heart on all sides, and had 28 goals last year. The smart, athletic midfielder is committed to Boston College.

Ellie Masera, Eastport-South Manor, M, Sr.

She had 58 goals and 10 assists for the Class B state champions, including four goals in the state final. She is committed to Stony Brook.

Jackie Mason, Bayport-Blue Point, A, Sr.

The Brown commit had 28 goals and 30 assists last season, including a goal and four assists in a playoff victory over Westhampton.

Kelly-Ann McGrath, Carey, M, Sr.

The electrifying midfielder filled up the stat sheet last season, totaling 70 goals, 46 assists and 104 draw controls.

Kate McLam, Northport, A, Sr.

She had 32 goals and 33 assists for the Class A state champions, including a goal and four assists in the state semifinals. She is committed to Franklin and Marshall.

Katie McMahon, South Side, M, Sr.

The Stanford commit totaled 80 points (50 goals, 30 assists) last season.

Maureen McNierney, Kellenberg, M, Sr.

She had 21 goals and 15 assists last season with great speed and stick skills to start and finish runs. She is committed to play at Pittsburgh.

Maddigan Miller, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Jr.

The Stanford commit had 26 goals and six assists last season.

Elizabeth Murphy, Lynbrook, A, Sr.

The four-year varsity starter and Cincinnati commit had 45 goals and 35 assists last season.

Kyra O’Driscoll, Sacred Heart, D, Sr.

The four-year varsity defender is always near the top of the stat sheet in caused turnovers and clears. She is committed to Lafayette.

Erin O’Grady. St. Anthony’s, G, Jr.

The Michigan commit is unfazed in the net and runs the defense from the back of the field. She was the starting goalie for the CHSAA Class AA champions last season.

Emma Panciocco, Riverhead, M, Sr.

The Florida commit is one of the quickest players on the team and tough on getting 50/50 balls, which could lead to crucial goals.

Sydney Pappas, Garden City, A, Jr.

The Villanova commit scored 30 goals, including three in the Nassau Class B final against Manhasset.

Danielle Pavinelli, Northport, M, Sr.

She had 91 goals and 36 assists for the Class A state champions last season. The dynamic playmaker will play at Florida.

Grace Pupke, Seaford, A, Sr.

The Hofstra commit has started on varsity since the seventh grade. She led her team with 44 goals and added 16 assists last season.

Delaney Radin, Long Beach, A, Fr.

She had 42 points (16 goals, 27 assists) as an eighth-grader.

Trinity Reed, Carle Place, M, Sr.

The Hofstra commit scored a crucial goal in Carle Place’s Nassau Class D championship win over Oyster Bay. She was entering her fourth season on varsity.

Maggie Reznick, Long Beach, A, Sr.

The Stony Brook commit had 26 goals and 12 assists as a junior and was entering her fifth year on varsity.

Catherine Robles, Mt. Sinai, D, Sr.

She is a lockdown defender who is unafraid to go against and disrupt an opponent’s top scorer. Robles is committed to LIU.

Hunter Roman, St. Anthony’s, M, Sr.

The Boston College commit had 14 goals,14 assists, 39 draw controls and 20 caused turnovers for the CHSAA Class AA champions as a junior.

Grayson Russo, North Shore, G, Sr.

She made 137 saves last season. She will play at St. Joseph’s (L.I.).

Maya Santa-Maria, Huntington, G, Sr.

The Michigan commit is a leader at the back end of the field. She is a strong communicator with skills inside and outside of the cage.

Erin Schaefer, Sayville, M, Jr.

The Stanford commit had 22 goals and 45 assists last season.

Julia Schwasnick, Oceanside, M, Sr.

She missed a majority of last season with an ACL injury and scored 20 goals as a sophomore. She is committed to play at Duke.

Kristen Shanahan, Sachem East, M, Sr.

Shanahan, a standout multi-sport athlete, had 55 goals, 12 assists and 80 draw controls last season. She is committed to play at Notre Dame.

Alexa Skoubas, Deer Park, M, Sr.

The Iona commit had 60 goals and 15 assists last season and continues to show scoring ability to keep up with anyone on Long Island.

Belle Smith, Westhampton, M, Sr.

Smith is the top-ranked midfielder and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class, according to Inside Lacrosse. She had 42 goals and 32 assists last season. She is committed to Boston College.

Natalie Smith, St. Anthony’s, A/M, Sr.

She had 22 goals, 14 assists and 20 draw controls for the CHSAA Class AA champions. Smith is committed to Syracuse.

Ali Susskind, Bay Shore, A, Sr.

She is a versatile attack with breakaway speed. Susskind had 34 goals and six assists last season. She is committed to Richmond.

Mary-Kate Sweeney, MacArthur, G, Sr.

The Molloy commit made 141 saves as a junior and was known for her aggressive play out of the cage.

Madison Taylor, Wantagh, M, Soph.

She was electric in her freshman season, tallying 45 goals and 59 draw controls.

Hannah Terry, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.

The John Hopkins commit was the leader of the defense last season, helping the Seahawks capture their second consecutive Class C state title.

Tobey Tick, Port Washington, M, Sr.

The Boston University commit had 45 goals and 11 assists last season.

Kate Timarky, Middle Country, M, Fr.

She had 42 goals and 43 assists last season as Middle Country reached the Suffolk Class A championship game.

Maria Themelis, Manhasset, M, Sr.

The Pennsylvania commit had 35 goals and 14 assists last season, helping the Indians to a Nassau Class B title.

Chrissy Thomas, Riverhead, A, Sr.

The lefty attack had 28 goals and 26 assists last season. She is committed to Maryland.

Katie Vahle, Eastport-South Manor, G, Jr.

She is a leader in the back of the field and had seven saves in a Class B state championship victory last season. Vahle is committed to Arizona State.

Paige Vegna, Cold Spring Harbor, D, Sr.

She is a strong on-ball defender and versatile player. Vegna will play at Princeton.

Isabelle Vitale, Cold Spring Harbor, A, Sr.

She was selected by U.S. Lacrosse as one of the top five players in the Northeast. The USC commit finished tied for third in Nassau with 114 points (58 goals, 56 assists) last season.

Kerry Walser, Bay Shore, M, Sr.

The Hofstra commit had more than 50 ground balls last year and is constantly forcing turnovers with on-ball pressure.

Emma Ward, Babylon, M, Sr.

The Syracuse commit had 63 goals and 30 assists last season. Ward graduates with more than 200 varsity goals and 300 points.

Alexa Waters, Hauppauge, M, Jr.

The Florida commit had 31 goals and 13 assists last season.

Madison Waters, Bayport-Blue Point, M, Sr.

She had 32 goals and 11 assists for the Suffolk Class C champions last season. Waters is committed to USC.

Hayley Weltner, Connetquot, M, Sr.

She had 90 draw controls, 41 ground balls, 25 goals and 15 assists last season. She is committed to Binghamton.

Abby Wise, Plainedge, A, Jr.

She had 89 points (34 goals and 54 assists) as a sophomore.

Lauren Yun, Manhasset, M, Sr.

The Columbia commit missed all but three games last season with an ACL injury. She recorded 16 goals in her sophomore season.