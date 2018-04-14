Newsday’s Kenny DeJohn recaps an exciting week of Long Island girls lacrosse, starting with a crazy conclusion to a rivalry game and finishing with a few notables from the second week of April.

Defense steps up late for Sachem North in crosstown rivalry

Sachem East’s Morgan DeBenedictis appeared to have a clean look at a potential tying goal last Saturday after essentially running up the field alone in transition.

Only Sachem North goalkeeper Ashley Perrini stood in her way. It was a “one-on-none with the goalie,” as North coach Kevin Krause put it.

That is until North defender Destiny Martin caught up to DeBenedictis and got a piece of her stick, weakening the shot. The ball trickled into the crease, and Perrini picked it up to secure the 9-8 win in the waning seconds.

Thirty seconds prior, North attempted to kill the remaining time but turned the ball over. That zany half-minute had everyone on edge, but North outlasted its crosstown rival.

“Because it’s a rivalry game, it’s expected that it’s going to be tight,” Krause said. “We really can’t get comfortable when we play a rivalry game. We were up 7-3 at halftime.

“That was a win where, early in the season, to get some really good pressure on our kids, more of a high anxiety type of game, it’s great to have a high intensity game heading into what’s about to be the meat of our season.”

Now 5-1 after defeating Longwood on Wednesday and Commack on Friday, North looks like a contender among the nontraditional powers in Suffolk I. Krause credited Perrini, Martin and Gianna Mott for anchoring the defense and Paeton Hartmann for her work between the 30s. Alyssa Licata, Grace Lipponer, Cali O’Brien and Hailey Rhatigan have contributed offensively.

Krause has key matchups against Bay Shore, Huntington, Northport and others looming, so a close win against East should prove beneficial.

Notable wins

• Syosset has been the early surprise, but Cold Spring Harbor put an end to the Braves’ impressive start with an 8-7 win on Wednesday. Grace Tauckus scored with 6:17 left for an 8-6 lead, sealing the upset. The Seahawks used five scorers, led by Katherine Faria’s three tallies.

• Northport handed West Islip its first Suffolk I loss of the season, winning 8-7 on Friday. Emerson Cabrera had three goals and her younger sister, eighth-grader Ella, picked up a ground ball with less than 30 seconds left to seal the win. The Tigers are 5-0; the Lions are 3-1.

• Shoreham-Wading River impressed with an 8-7 win over Mattituck/Southold on Thursday, courtesy of Isabella Meli’s goal with 3:38 remaining. Mikayla Dwyer led the way with four goals and an assist, helping SWR improve to 4-2 in Suffolk II. The Tuckers were state Class D semifinalists last spring and are widely considered a state title contender this season.

• Huntington has gotten off to a strong start, but Smithtown East beat the Blue Devils, 12-10, on Wednesday. Gabriella Schneider netted the go-ahead strike with 4:13 left, moving the Bulls to 2-2. Schneider had two goals and four assists.

Standout performers

Not much has transpired just yet in the CHSAA, but Sacred Heart’s Arden Tierney has started her season fast. She has 28 goals and 15 assists in six games, highlighted by seven goals and two assists in a 16-6 win over Suffern on Tuesday. She has at least five points in each game.

It’s probably time for teams to start face-guarding Alex Busch, Carey’s standout sophomore. She had seven goals and three assists Tuesday in an 18-9 win over Herricks and then posted nine goals and two assists the next day in a 20-13 win over Freeport. Her 35 goals and 14 assists through seven games are a key reason Carey is 5-2 overall and 4-0 in Nassau IV.

Senior attack Erin Chalich scored her 100th career goal for Mepham in a 15-6 win over Clarke on Thursday. She has 16 goals and 19 assists this year and plans to play at Mercy College.

Two days after scoring seven goals against Hauppauge, Mount Sinai’s Meaghan Tyrrell played the feeder role on Thursday with five assists in an 11-6 win over Westhampton.

Newsday’s Top 10

1. Mount Sinai

2. St. Anthony’s

3. Garden City

4. Syosset

5. West Babylon

6. Cold Spring Harbor

7. Eastport-South Manor

8. Northport

9. Bayport-Blue Point

10. Ward Melville

On the cusp (alphabetical order): Manhasset, Massapequa, Mattituck/Southold, Sacred Heart, Shoreham-Wading River, West Islip, Westhampton

Next week’s games to watch

Monday, April 16 — Eastport-South Manor at Westhampton, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 18 — St. Anthony’s at Garden City, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 19 — Ward Melville at West Islip, 4:15 p.m.

Friday, April 20 — Mount Sinai at Bayport-Blue Point, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 — 4th annual Gains for Brains Tournament at Cold Spring Harbor, beginning at 11 a.m. Eighteen of the top teams from the tristate area compete on two fields in a fundraiser for Making Headway Foundation. Long Island competitors are Eastport-South Manor, Long Beach, Northport, Garden City, Cold Spring Harbor, Mattituck/Southold, Bayport-Blue Point and Ward Melville.