CORTLAND, N.Y. — The Babylon girls soccer team’s furthest run since 2004 concluded Saturday night with a 3-0 loss to Rochester Aquinas Institute (17-5) in the Class B state semifinal at Cortland High School.

Babylon (18-1) advanced to its first state semifinal since 2004 after besting Wheatley in penalty kicks in the Nov. 5 Long Island Class B final.