There doesn’t seem to be a moment too big for Babylon’s Sophie Ryan.

After scoring the winning goal in double overtime Wednesday to put the Babylon girls soccer team in the Long Island Class B championship/Southeast Regional final, she provided a great encore Sunday. Ryan put away the final goal in penalty kicks as the Panthers advanced to the state Class B semifinals with a victory over Wheatley at Bethpage High School.

Babylon and Wheatley played to a tie at 2 in regulation and through 30 minutes of overtime before the Panthers won the penalty-kick period, 3-1, in a span of four kicks.

Although battling some nerves, Ryan tried to put on a tough face as she lined up for the kick. “Just take a deep breath and be confident,” she said. “And when you act intimidating, you are intimidating.”

Her resume leaves no goalkeeper excited to see her, even though Wheatley’s Cecilia Jozef had a great game with 11 saves.

Babylon (18-0) will play Aquinas Institute (Rochester) at Cortland High School at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the team’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2004, coach Frank Mancuso said.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Panthers’ 21-player roster, all juniors and seniors, wanted to avenge last season’s loss to Wheatley in the same round. “It’s a warrior mentality,” Mancuso said. “It’s a very tight-knit group. They’ve been playing together a long time and it’s kind of rare at a small school to have all seniors and juniors, so to keep the continuity from last year to this year, I think they all knew when our backs are up against the wall, we’re fighting for each other.”

Babylon took a 2-0 lead as Sam Giovinazzo scored off a corner kick from Sarah Quigley 10 minutes into the game and Molly Cummings scored off Quigley’s second assist with 9:45 left in the first half.

“It’s what we’ve been working for since we lost last year,” Cummings said. “We wanted this moment forever. The past five years, we’ve gone to [the county final] and we’ve never made it this far, and it feels so good just to be here and to go to states together.”

But Wheatley (3-8-2) didn’t back down. Tiffany Bernot had free-kick goals from 48 and 45 yards out only 2 minutes, 12 seconds apart to tie the score with 25:42 remaining in the second half. Bernot also scored during penalty kicks.

Babylon’s Olivia Maldonado and Quigley made the first two penalty-kick goals, with Grace Malley making a save before Ryan’s clincher continued Babylon’s season.

“Sometimes I get a little pressured, but I think I’m able to stay composed,” she said. “I don’t mind being put under pressure in moments like this.”