Morgan Griffin used the elements to her advantage.

With the rain intensifying and limited time left on the clock, the North Shore girls soccer team earned a free kick.

The junior midfielder took care of the rest.

"In my head I was thinking to hit it as hard as I can on the ground," Griffin said. "It was slippery out there. I knew if I hit it on the ground, the ball would bounce. I saw how the wall lined up and I just went for it."

Griffin swung her right foot, connected, and scored with 3 minutes, 32 seconds remaining to tie the score in North Shore’s 1-1 draw against host Calhoun in Nassau Conference A-II. The goal came from 20 yards out and skipped into the bottom right corner of the net, on what was a rainy, cold, and dreary Thursday afternoon.

"Morgan is the person that comes early and stays late," North Shore head coach Lauren Gotta said. "She practices that shot all the time. That’s simply what she does, so I’m not surprised she scored there."

"Our team hasn’t played as well as we are capable of just yet," said Griffin, a three-year varsity starter. "We obviously wanted a win, but a tie was crucial for us right now. We are still building chemistry and will continue to grow as the season moves on."

The Vikings improved to 1-2-1.

Calhoun continued its streak of second half tallies when Taryn Hilke scored off a North Shore miscue in front of goal for a 1-0 lead. Claire Phillips’ shot went across the 18-yard box and Hilke was there on the far post to bury the rebound.

The Colts (2-0-1) won each of their first two games, 1-0, on second half goals.

"There is always frustration walking into half when we can’t capitalize," Calhoun head coach Melissa Rohr said. "We try to tell them, ‘we’re going to get one if you keep up the pressure’. It seems to keep happening, but we know in this league, you can’t sit on one goal. We have to put more in the back of the net moving forward."

The Colts controlled possession throughout the game, especially in the midfield with the strong play of Olivia Perrone. Perrone and the offense were constantly in the North Shore end of the field.

"Given the elements, I felt we were still able to press offensively all game and kind of dominated the possession," Rohr said. "We are getting a lot of contributions from a lot of different people. There were many goal scoring opportunities that we couldn’t capitalize on and that’s our focus moving forward."